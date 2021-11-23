The best early Black Friday laptop deals 2021

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often thought of as times to stock up on smaller investments on the cheap, like headphones, games, and other gadgets you may not have wanted to pay full price for. But it’s also a great time to save on big-ticket items, like that laptop you’ve maybe had your eye on. The shopping holidays have brought some seriously good discounts on laptops, whether you’re keen on sticking with Mac, or you want a Windows PC. Both often come in very slim designs, but for people who don’t mind a heavier laptop, we’ve included some gaming laptop picks.

The kinds of deals you can get on laptops vary depending on the retailer, so that’s how we’ve split up the deals.

Best Buy’s best laptop deals

Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 processor is $150 off at Best Buy starting Wednesday, November 24th. This will bring the starting price down to $850 for the base model that has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Google Pixelbook Go $599

$650

8% off Google Pixelbook Go is a handsome, no-nonsense 13.3-inch laptop with multiple USB-C ports, great travel, and enough battery life to get you through the workday. $599 at Best Buy

If you want an even better screen than the Pixelbook Go, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook that has a vivid 4K touchscreen is just $599, down $400 from its original $999.

Another appealing 4K-equipped laptop, Lenovo’s Yoga 9i, is $1,349, a steep $400 price cut from its original $1,749.99 price.

Several of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 laptops are discounted by $150, and if you ask us, we recommend the Ryzen-equipped ones over the Intel models. This model with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD costs $1,049.99 instead of $1,200.

Dell’s 2021 G15 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD costs $879.99, down $270 from its original price. This is a great price for an entry-level gaming laptop, and it also has a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop is $1,549.99, $350 off $1849.99. This is our favorite gaming laptop for the cost, packing in a QHD display, a fast AMD Ryzen 9, and Nvidia’s RTX 3070, among other impressive specs.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $1,550

$1,850

17% off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is an exceptional gaming laptop for all kinds of customers. $1,550 at Best Buy

