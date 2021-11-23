The best early Black Friday laptop deals 2021

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are often thought of as times to stock up on smaller investments on the cheap, like headphones, games, and other gadgets you may not have wanted to pay full price for. But it’s also a great time to save on big-ticket items, like that laptop you’ve maybe had your eye on. The shopping holidays have brought some seriously good discounts on laptops, whether you’re keen on sticking with Mac, or you want a Windows PC. Both often come in very slim designs, but for people who don’t mind a heavier laptop, we’ve included some gaming laptop picks.
The kinds of deals you can get on laptops vary depending on the retailer, so that’s how we’ve split up the deals.
Best Buy’s best laptop deals
Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 processor is $150 off at Best Buy starting Wednesday, November 24th. This will bring the starting price down to $850 for the base model that has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
- Several models of Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 are discounted, but we recommend the 8GB / 128GB model that’s just $399.99. That’s an impressive $150 discount. Note that you’ll need to purchase a Type Cover separately.
- The 15.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is just $199, which is $100 off its usual $299 price.
- Many Surface Pro 7 models are discounted. Our recommended model is the configuration that includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for $699 ($200 off). Note that this Surface also doesn’t include a Type Cover, and those run for $129 and up.
- Google’s Pixelbook Go is seeing a slight price drop, and the base configuration below that we recommend is just $599. This is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy, and compared to some others, it has a great typing experience.
- If you want an even better screen than the Pixelbook Go, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook that has a vivid 4K touchscreen is just $599, down $400 from its original $999.
- Another appealing 4K-equipped laptop, Lenovo’s Yoga 9i, is $1,349, a steep $400 price cut from its original $1,749.99 price.
- Several of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 laptops are discounted by $150, and if you ask us, we recommend the Ryzen-equipped ones over the Intel models. This model with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD costs $1,049.99 instead of $1,200.
- Dell’s 2021 G15 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD costs $879.99, down $270 from its original price. This is a great price for an entry-level gaming laptop, and it also has a 120Hz refresh rate display.
- Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop is $1,549.99, $350 off $1849.99. This is our favorite gaming laptop for the cost, packing in a QHD display, a fast AMD Ryzen 9, and Nvidia’s RTX 3070, among other impressive specs.
Newegg’s best laptop deals
- The MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics chip, and 16GB of RAM is $1,799, which is a total of $400 off its usual price. You’ll pay $1,899 today, but you can mail a rebate in to reap an extra $100 in savings. Read our review.
- The Strix Scar 15 from Asus is $200 off its usual price, coming in at $2,199.99. This is a solid deal for a gaming laptop that features AMD’s Ryzen 9 CPU and the RTX 3080. Read our review.
- For a more affordable gaming laptop, the Asus Strix G15 is $1,249.99. That’s not a bad price for a model that features AMD’s Ryzen 7 CPU and an RTX 3060 graphics chip. Read our review.
- For a slim and capable laptop that’s not meant for gaming, the Asus Zenbook 14 that has an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD costs just $949.99, $100 down from its original price. Read our review of a similar model.
- MSI’s Prestige 14 Evo is loaded for $949 ($350 off), equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Read our review.