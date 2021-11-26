 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Black Friday 2021 PC deals: accessories, headphones, and more

Deals on everything that can be plugged in or connected to your gaming desktop

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Razer’s BlackShark V2 headset is on sale at GameStop and Amazon right now for $70, a $30 discount.
If you’re looking to expand your armory of gaming peripherals, you’ve come to the right place. Several retailers have a wide variety of gaming peripherals available at a deep discount, some of which are seeing their lowest prices ever. This list isn’t about price breaks on gaming PCs or componentry, but if it's something you can connect, attach, or plug into your computer, you’ll find it here.

There are a ton of mice, keyboards, and headsets on sale, as well as monitors, speakers, and a handful of other accessories you can save on. And if you’re in the market for a new machine, be sure to take a look at our guides to the best Black Friday laptop deals and best Black Friday gaming deals.

Keyboard deals

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL

  • $180
  • $230
  • 22% off

This scaled-down version of the G915 uses a tenkeyless design, ditching the number pad but keeping the same low-profile silhouette and wireless connectivity. The G915 TKL can be equipped with clicky, linear, or tactile switches and features RGB backlighting.

Headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2

  • $70
  • $100
  • 30% off

The Razer BlackShark V2 is a runner-up in our guide to the best gaming headsets. It’s compatible with PCs outfitted with a 3.5mm port, or using the included USB sound card, as well as consoles and controllers that feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Razer Kraken Kitty

  • $130
  • $150
  • 14% off

The adorable Razer Kraken Kitty headset puts a pair of RGB ears on the already awesome Razer Kraken headset. The Kitty features reactive RGB lighting built into the ears and earcups, a retractable boom mic, and THX spatial audio.

Mice deals

Logitech G305 Lightspeed

  • $30
  • $50
  • 40% off

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a wireless mouse with flair. This vibrant mouse features six programmable buttons and a 12K DPI sensor. The G305 is also available in a variety of colorways and is capable of lasting for up to 240 hours with a single AA battery.

Monitor deals

Speakers

  • Razer is currently discounting its Nommo Pro and Nommo Chroma speakers. The Nommo Pro comes with its own subwoofer and integrated tweeters, and though it normally costs $550, it’s currently on sale for $420. The Nommo Chroma speakers look very similar to the Pro version but don’t come with tweeters or a subwoofer. This model is normally $170 but has been discounted to $119. If you don’t mind waiting a week for them to ship, this is a good deal on some awesome desktop speakers.

