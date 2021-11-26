Black Friday 2021 PC deals: accessories, headphones, and more

If you’re looking to expand your armory of gaming peripherals, you’ve come to the right place. Several retailers have a wide variety of gaming peripherals available at a deep discount, some of which are seeing their lowest prices ever. This list isn’t about price breaks on gaming PCs or componentry, but if it's something you can connect, attach, or plug into your computer, you’ll find it here.

There are a ton of mice, keyboards, and headsets on sale, as well as monitors, speakers, and a handful of other accessories you can save on. And if you’re in the market for a new machine, be sure to take a look at our guides to the best Black Friday laptop deals and best Black Friday gaming deals.

Keyboard deals

Razer Huntsman Mini $80

$100

21% off The Huntsman Mini is Razer’s first 60 percent keyboard. It doesn’t feature a numpad or dedicated media controls, but it’s a very compact model that won’t take up much space on your desk. $80 at GameStop

$80 at Amazon

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL $180

$230

22% off This scaled-down version of the G915 uses a tenkeyless design, ditching the number pad but keeping the same low-profile silhouette and wireless connectivity. The G915 TKL can be equipped with clicky, linear, or tactile switches and features RGB backlighting. $180 at GameStop

$180 at Amazon

Headset deals

Razer BlackShark V2 $70

$100

30% off The Razer BlackShark V2 is a runner-up in our guide to the best gaming headsets. It’s compatible with PCs outfitted with a 3.5mm port, or using the included USB sound card, as well as consoles and controllers that feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. $70 at GameStop

$70 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Kitty $130

$150

14% off The adorable Razer Kraken Kitty headset puts a pair of RGB ears on the already awesome Razer Kraken headset. The Kitty features reactive RGB lighting built into the ears and earcups, a retractable boom mic, and THX spatial audio. $130 at Newegg

Mice deals

Logitech G305 Lightspeed $30

$50

40% off The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is a wireless mouse with flair. This vibrant mouse features six programmable buttons and a 12K DPI sensor. The G305 is also available in a variety of colorways and is capable of lasting for up to 240 hours with a single AA battery. $30 at GameStop

$30 at Amazon

Monitor deals

MSI Optix MAG321CQR $330

$360

9% off This 32-inch, curved gaming panel from MSI boasts 1440p resolution and refresh rates of up to 144Hz. The monitor also features a 1ms response time and is compatible with AMD FreeSync. $330 at Adorama

$300 at Newegg

The 32-inch Gigabyte G32QC features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. This awesome gaming monitor is currently on sale for $300 at Newegg and normally costs $370. Newegg is even throwing in a PC copy of Outriders with your purchase.

The Optix MPG341CQR is on sale at Newegg for $150 off, the best price we’ve seen on MSI’s terrific ultrawide monitor.

Speakers

Logitech G560 $185

$240

23% off These RGB speakers from Logitech come with their own subwoofer, and are compatible with Windows PCs and Bluetooth devices. $185 at Newegg

Razer is currently discounting its Nommo Pro and Nommo Chroma speakers. The Nommo Pro comes with its own subwoofer and integrated tweeters, and though it normally costs $550, it’s currently on sale for $420. The Nommo Chroma speakers look very similar to the Pro version but don’t come with tweeters or a subwoofer. This model is normally $170 but has been discounted to $119. If you don’t mind waiting a week for them to ship, this is a good deal on some awesome desktop speakers.