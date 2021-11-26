Black Friday 2021 PC deals: accessories, headphones, and more

If you’re looking to expand your armory of gaming peripherals, you’ve come to the right place. Several retailers have a wide variety of gaming peripherals available at a deep discount, some of which are seeing their lowest prices ever. This list isn’t about price breaks on gaming PCs or componentry, but if it's something you can connect, attach, or plug into your computer, you’ll find it here.
There are a ton of mice, keyboards, and headsets on sale, as well as monitors, speakers, and a handful of other accessories you can save on. And if you’re in the market for a new machine, be sure to take a look at our guides to the best Black Friday laptop deals and best Black Friday gaming deals.
Keyboard deals
- The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a full-size, wired keyboard featuring Razer’s own clicky green mechanical switches. GameStop has reduced the price to just $140, taking $40 off the regular price of this RGB keyboard.
- The full-sized, wired version of the Logitech G915, the G815, is available with linear, tactile, or clicky switches for $150 at GameStop, $50 off the regular retail price.
- The Corsair K70 RGB Low-Profile Keyboard is a little slimmer than your average keyboard but makes no compromises in terms of performance. Normally the K70 costs $100, but Walmart has discounted this model to just $79.
Headset deals
- The colorful Logitech G535 wired headset is available for $85 at Best Buy, $45 off the regular MSRP.
- Best Buy has the esports-inspired Logitech G Pro X headset for $95, a cool $35 off the regular price.
- The classy Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE normally costs $210 but has been reduced to $170 at Newegg during its Black Friday sale.
Mice deals
- Razer’s most customizable wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, has a removable sniper button and an adjustable scroll wheel. Normally $150, this mouse is on sale at GameStop for $80.
- Logitech’s G Pro is a modest-looking mouse with an esports pedigree. It was made in collaboration with professional gamers who valued its lightweight stature and ergonomic design. Usually, this mouse would cost $130, but it’s currently on sale for $100 at GameStop.
- The ultra-lightweight Steelseries Aerox 3 is currently on sale for $80 at Best Buy. Normally $100, this discount matches the all-time-low price of this honeycomb-style, wireless mouse.
- The Logitech G703 is an older model in the Logitech armory but features great specs. The G703 features a 16K DPI sensor, weighs 95 grams, and can last up to 35 hours on a single charge. Normally this mouse costs $90, but it’s currently available at Newegg for $60.
- The ambidextrous Logitech G903 is discounted by $40 at Newegg right now, bringing the price down to just $90. This wireless mouse features a 16K DPI sensor and can even charge wirelessly with the Logitech Powerplay system.
Monitor deals
- The 32-inch Gigabyte G32QC features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. This awesome gaming monitor is currently on sale for $300 at Newegg and normally costs $370. Newegg is even throwing in a PC copy of Outriders with your purchase.
- The Optix MPG341CQR is on sale at Newegg for $150 off, the best price we’ve seen on MSI’s terrific ultrawide monitor.
Speakers
- Razer is currently discounting its Nommo Pro and Nommo Chroma speakers. The Nommo Pro comes with its own subwoofer and integrated tweeters, and though it normally costs $550, it’s currently on sale for $420. The Nommo Chroma speakers look very similar to the Pro version but don’t come with tweeters or a subwoofer. This model is normally $170 but has been discounted to $119. If you don’t mind waiting a week for them to ship, this is a good deal on some awesome desktop speakers.