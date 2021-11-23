One of the most sought-after gifts every holiday — at least, ever since Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone — has been true wireless earbuds. They are often the favored listening device of many people because they offer the most convenience, and they’re a product category that frequently goes on sale. Full-size headphones offer superior sound, and those have their fair share of early Black Friday discounts to be had, but most casual listeners often prefer earbuds.
Here, we have rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals we can find on wireless earbuds from Apple, Samsung, Bose, Jabra, Beats, and even Google, as well as a couple of lesser-known brands. Each has its own unique qualities or value proposition to offer, and we have deals spanning the range that can fit into any budget — starting with premium models and extending all the way to entry-level options still worth your listening time and money.
The best deals on premium earbuds
- The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have been The Verge’s pick for the best overall earbuds since they took the market by storm over the summer. These earbuds are currently on sale for $248, as opposed to their list price of $280, at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. The current deal matches the best price we’ve seen on the noise-canceling earbuds, and they’re widely available, so you can purchase them from your retailer of choice. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 85t offer noise cancellation and the ability to connect to multiple devices, all for the very competitive price of $150 at Amazon, discounted from their usual $230. Read our review.
- The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds really stand out for their noise-canceling chops, and for Black Friday, they are on sale nearly everywhere for $199, down from their full price of $280. You can get them on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, or B&H Photo. Read our review.
- If you prefer fitness-focused earbuds from a brand like Bose, you can get the Bose Sport earbuds for just $150 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, or B&H Photo. These buds trade noise cancellation for better IPX4 sweat and weather resistance, with blue and white options for sporty colors.
- The latest revision of Apple’s hugely popular AirPods Pro now comes with a MagSafe-compatible charging case, and you can currently get it for $159 at Walmart as opposed to its normal full price of $249 (saving you $90). Best Buy and Target also have it marked down but only to $190. The AirPods Pro are always a hot seller during Black Friday and Cyber Monday times, so we might see more movement here with other retailers joining the competitive fray. Read our review.
- Samsung’s top-line Galaxy Buds Pro are a strong alternative to some of Apple’s best and, most likely, your ideal solution if you prefer Galaxy phones. They’re on sale for just $150 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Read our review.
- The Beats Powerbeats Pro have been around for a while, and they come in a wide range of colors with solid audio quality in a fitness-focused package. They are on a massive $100 discount nearly everywhere for Black Friday. You can pick them up for just $150 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Read our review.
- If you like the idea of earbud sunglasses that shade your eyes from the sun while keeping your ears open to hear passing traffic and the world around you, the Bose Frames Tempo, Tenor, and Soprano are all discounted to $219 at Amazon (each one discounted by $30). Read our review of the Bose Tempo here.
- Never had a pair of earbuds that fit just right? Always found earbuds to be too big, too small, or never comfortable? The Ultimate Ears UE Fits, which can be custom-fitted to your ears, are discounted to $169 ($80 off) direct from Ultimate Ears. These are some of the most unique earbuds around, and they’re on a rare discount. Read our review.
The best deals on midrange earbuds
- The second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case are practically the de facto standard in the world of wireless earbuds. They don’t have active noise-canceling, but the hard plastic design allows a one-size-fits-many approach, and the connectivity to Apple devices is easy as pie. They’re on sale for just $109 at Amazon, saving you $50. Also, Target and Walmart have them for $115, while Best Buy’s price is currently $120. Read our review.
- If you prefer your base-model AirPods to come with the optional wireless charging case, the outright best price right now is $133 at Woot. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get an additional $5 off the deal at Woot, making it the very lowest price of $128 ($71 off). Otherwise, Walmart has them for $150 and B&H Photo for $174.
- The newest earbuds from Apple, the third-gen AirPods, borrow some styling from the AirPods Pro and improve on the second-gen while adding a MagSafe case. So far, we have seen them temporarily drop to $155 at Amazon but quickly sell out. You can get them now for $175 ($5 off) at Walmart, but we’ll be on the lookout for more deals throughout the week. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 are the most recent addition to its wireless earbuds lineup, and they come complete with active noise-cancellation for just $110 ($40 off) at B&H Photo when you add them to your cart. They are also available for $120 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Read our review.
- The bean-like Galaxy Buds Live have a unique design that is very low-key when you’re wearing them out, and the sound quality is great for something so compact — even if the noise-canceling isn’t the best. They can be had for just $100 (a whole $70 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Read our review.
- The recently launched OnePlus Buds Pro are affordable earbuds that nail a lot of the basics for a great price. They’re currently just $120 at Amazon, which is $30 off the full price of $150. Read our review.
- If you need your earbuds to scream “gamer!” then look no further than the RGB- and ANC-infused Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds. They’re down to $100 Amazon, a savings of $30. Read our review.
The best deals on entry-level earbuds
- Samsung’s sequel to its original Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds Plus, offer improved sound quality, and they’re not just $79 for Black Friday at Amazon and Walmart. That’s nearly half their full price of $150. Read our review.
- The Google Pixel Buds A-series are a lower-cost option of the Pixel Buds that finally started to get wireless earbuds right for Google, and being cheaper helps this model to be even more appealing. It’s a solid earbud for any Android user, but maybe most desirable if you’re a Pixel phone owner. You can pick them up for just $79 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Walmart, or B&H Photo. Read our review.
- The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are not going to win any notable awards in any particular categories, but they’re fine for a basic set of earbuds from a reputable brand that just cost $45 ($5 off) at Amazon for Black Friday. They even have wireless charging and solid battery life. Think of it as stepping into stocking stuffer territory, but you’re not buying the equivalent of a true wireless lump of coal.