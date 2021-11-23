One of the most sought-after gifts every holiday — at least, ever since Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone — has been true wireless earbuds. They are often the favored listening device of many people because they offer the most convenience, and they’re a product category that frequently goes on sale. Full-size headphones offer superior sound, and those have their fair share of early Black Friday discounts to be had, but most casual listeners often prefer earbuds.

Here, we have rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals we can find on wireless earbuds from Apple, Samsung, Bose, Jabra, Beats, and even Google, as well as a couple of lesser-known brands. Each has its own unique qualities or value proposition to offer, and we have deals spanning the range that can fit into any budget — starting with premium models and extending all the way to entry-level options still worth your listening time and money.

The best deals on premium earbuds

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have been The Verge’s pick for the best overall earbuds since they took the market by storm over the summer. These earbuds are currently on sale for $248, as opposed to their list price of $280, at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. The current deal matches the best price we’ve seen on the noise-canceling earbuds, and they’re widely available, so you can purchase them from your retailer of choice. Read our review.

12% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly. $248 at Amazon

37% off Apple’s flagship earbuds improve on the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio. The latest revision also includes MagSafe charging built into the case. $159 at Walmart

33% off The UE Fits come with unique ear tips that permanently mold to the unique shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. This allows for a much better fit that you can comfortably wear for hours. $169 at Ultimate Ears

The best deals on midrange earbuds

The second-gen Apple AirPods with a wired charging case are practically the de facto standard in the world of wireless earbuds. They don’t have active noise-canceling, but the hard plastic design allows a one-size-fits-many approach, and the connectivity to Apple devices is easy as pie. They’re on sale for just $109 at Amazon, saving you $50. Also, Target and Walmart have them for $115, while Best Buy’s price is currently $120. Read our review.

The recently launched OnePlus Buds Pro are affordable earbuds that nail a lot of the basics for a great price. They’re currently just $120 at Amazon, which is $30 off the full price of $150. Read our review .

. If you need your earbuds to scream “gamer!” then look no further than the RGB- and ANC-infused Razer Hammerhead true wireless earbuds. They’re down to $100 Amazon, a savings of $30. Read our review.

The best deals on entry-level earbuds

Samsung’s sequel to its original Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds Plus, offer improved sound quality, and they’re not just $79 for Black Friday at Amazon and Walmart. That’s nearly half their full price of $150. Read our review.

47% off The Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the original Galaxy Buds. $80 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds A-series are a lower-cost option of the Pixel Buds that finally started to get wireless earbuds right for Google, and being cheaper helps this model to be even more appealing. It’s a solid earbud for any Android user, but maybe most desirable if you’re a Pixel phone owner. You can pick them up for just $79 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Walmart, or B&H Photo. Read our review .

. The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are not going to win any notable awards in any particular categories, but they’re fine for a basic set of earbuds from a reputable brand that just cost $45 ($5 off) at Amazon for Black Friday. They even have wireless charging and solid battery life. Think of it as stepping into stocking stuffer territory, but you’re not buying the equivalent of a true wireless lump of coal.