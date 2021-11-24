Cameras and lenses can be a tricky thing to shop for around Black Friday. They are no small investment, though if you’re shopping for that lucky someone — or for yourself — there are some deals to be had that can save you a lot of money.

We have vetted and rounded up the most notable deals from the major camera manufacturers, focusing on the latest mirrorless systems. It’s hard to justify spending big money on a new DSLR in 2021, as it may be better to look to the secondhand market for those older systems. Another hard truth is that some camera manufacturers have been plagued by the chip shortages on the latest models, and the deals on tap show that — many of the deeper discounts are on slightly older cameras, and some newer releases have no discounts at all.

Canon

Canon’s latest full-frame EOS R5 is hard to get, and its new R3 has still not hit the market yet. The best Black Friday deals from the market leader are on its older full-frame EOS R and RP cameras. They are still fine options in 2021, especially with a $200 discount across multiple models and configurations, though the R3, R5, and R6 have stolen all the buzz in the Canon world since they cater to more advanced enthusiasts and pros.

Sony

Sony has been taking the mirrorless world by storm thanks to its relentless pace of technological improvements and frequent model revisions. Though its big-league A1 camera has also seen more than its fair share of shipment delays, and it’s possible the hotly anticipated A7IV might share a similar fate. For now, there are some solid Black Friday deals to peruse on items that are readily available.

The Sony A7R IVA has enough resolution to be a dedicated landscape and studio camera, but its fast autofocus and burst shooting allow it to work in just about any demanding scenarios. Normally $3,498 for the body only, you can now pick it up on an early Black Friday deal for $2,998 ($500 off) at Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, or Best Buy. Adorama is even including one of its house-brand hot shoe flashes (equivalent to Godox) at the same price.

Sony A7R IVA $2,998

$3,498

15% off The A7R IVA combines a super-high resolution full-frame sensor of 61 megapixels with a 567-point phase-detection autofocus system and 10-frames-per-second burst shooting. The A-moniker is a slightly revised model of the A7R IV that has a higher resolution rear LCD (2.36 million dots). $2,998 at B&H Photo

$2,998 at Amazon

Sony RX100 Mark VII $1,198

$1,298

8% off The Sony RX100 Mark VII features a one-inch sensor and a 24-200mm equivalent zoom lens. It also features a pop-up electronic viewfinder and 4K video recording. $1,198 at Amazon

The older Sony RX100VA is still sought-after for its f/1.8 maximum-aperture lens, though its 24-70mm equivalent zoom does not reach as far as the newer models. You can pick up the oldie-but-still-goodie for $848 ($150 off) at Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, or Best Buy.

Nikon

Nikon has been hit hard by the chip shortage, with scarce availability of its latest Z6 II, Z7 II, and vintage-inspired Z fc cameras in the market. However, its lower-cost Z5 camera is arguably one of the best values throughout all cameras during this Black Friday season. The Z5 and older Z6 are discounted by $400, and each offers a lot of camera for the money, even if the Z6 is a bit long in the tooth.

The Nikon Z5 is a compact body that ticks most boxes for enthusiasts. It has a nice EVF and even squeezes in dual-SD card slots. You can get the body for just $997 ($400 off) at Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, or Best Buy.

Fujifilm

Black Friday deals are not the most numerous for Fujifilm, as fan favorites like the X100V are not just full price but backordered just about everywhere. The latest version of the X-T line gets a nice discount, however, and an older medium format holdout hits a new low.

The Fujifilm X-T4 premiered in early 2020 with one of its most significant changes, in-body image stabilization. That addition, plus a fold-out screen, made the X-T4 a prominent quality-of-life upgrade over its predecessor. For Black Friday, you can get the X-T4 body for $1,499 ($200 off) at Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.

Fujifilm X-T4 $1,499

$1,699

12% off Fujifilm’s X-T4 kept a similar 26-megapixel APS-C sensor and processor as the prior X-T3, but it added many control and handling improvements: in-body image stabilization, an articulating rear LCD, improved autofocus speed and eye tracking, and a quieter mechanical shutter. $1,499 at Amazon

$1,499 at Adorama

Panasonic

The Panasonic Lumix offerings for Black Friday have nice discounts on micro four-thirds cameras like the video-centric GH5 II and the entry-level G95 hitting a new all-time low. On the full-frame front, the Netflix-approved S1H is $500 off, and the S5 offers the best bang for your buck if you want to go full-frame with Panasonic and L-Mount Alliance lenses.

Panasonic Lumix S5 $1,698

$1,998

16% off The Lumix S5 is build around a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor, inherited from the bigger and costlier S1. The S5 is the smallest and most inexpensive member of Panasonic’s S-line of cameras, and features in-body image stabilization, an articulating rear LCD, and up to 4K/60fps video recording. $1,698 at Amazon (body)

$1,998 at Amazon (20-60mm kit)

GoPro

Black Friday deals on GoPro cameras include the latest Hero10 model that just came out in September, as well as worthwhile discounts and bundles on the older Hero9 and Hero8. If you live an action-packed life, you can save some money on the GoPro that’s right for you.

The newest GoPro Hero10 Black is $50 off its usual price of $500 for a discounted rate of $450 at Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, and Best Buy. Read our review.

GoPro Hero8 Black bundle $249

$300

17% off The GoPro Hero8 Black is perfectly suited for capturing fast-moving action wherever and whenever it happens. HyperSmooth technology provides an amazing level of image stabilization, while the LiveBurst feature automatically records anything that happens two seconds before and two seconds after your shot. This particular bundle also includes a dual battery charger and a total of three batteries, to keep you juiced up for much longer. $249 at Walmart

Olympus

Olympus is in a bit of a state of flux. The imaging division was sold and is continuing on as OM System. If you like the idea of lightweight micro four-thirds cameras with some vintage-infused looks, there are discounts for Black Friday you may find worthwhile, but the future is not yet certain for what’s to come from this system.

The flagship from 2019 is heavily discounted to $1,699 ($1,300 off) at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Adorama.

Leica

Leica Camera is offering a 10 percent rebate on the Leica SL2 ($6,895 body only) and Leica SL2-S ($4,995 body only) full-frame mirrorless cameras when you trade in a qualifying full-frame camera from another brand at a Leica Store or dealer until January 31st. You must fill out a form on Leica’s website — consequently opting into Leica’s marketing communications — and receive an email voucher for the discount on the SL2 and SL2-S.

It may sound a little confusing, but you essentially get whatever Leica deems your trade-in camera is worth, plus the 10 percent discount on the SL2 or SL2-S — knocking $690 and $500 off each, respectively. See Leica’s terms and list of qualifying trade-in cameras here.

Additionally, Leica Camera USA is giving away a Peak Design accessory package when you buy a new Leica SL2 or SL2-S camera from a participating dealer until December 1st. The Peak Design package consists of a Peak Design Everyday Backpack Zip 20L, Peak Design Slide, and Peak Design Clutch.

Extras

Lensrentals has 20 percent off rentals with code LRBF2021 and 10 percent off its keeper items with code KPRBF2021 .

and 10 percent off its keeper items with code . LensProToGo has 25 percent off rentals with code 21BFLPTG .

. Adobe is offering 40 percent off its full Creative Cloud suite through November 26th for new subscribers, bringing the price down to $30 per month for one year (normally $52 per month). If you’re a student or a teacher, the discount is bigger, down to $16 per month for one year.