The best Black Friday deals on noise-canceling headphones 2021

Whether you’re overdue for a new pair or are just trying to cancel out the usual onslaught of holiday music, Black Friday season is a great time to invest in some noise-canceling headphones. You’ll find significant discounts on many of our favorite headphones featured in our noise-canceling headphones buying guide. These include picks from Sony, Bose, Apple, Sennheiser, and others. In some cases, these deals will save you $100 or more.

Aside from the steep discounts, another good thing about buying headphones during the holidays is the extended return period at many retailers. That gives you plenty of time to try out your new cans and make sure the sound quality, ANC, comfort, and other factors are all to your liking before you’re stuck with them.

Noise-canceling headphones deals

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 remain our overall pick as the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy today. They’ve got excellent noise cancellation, lively bass-forward sound, and fantastic comfort. Read our review.

Released only a few months ago, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones mark a return to the company’s classic design that has no equal when it comes to comfort. You can wear these things for hours upon hours without any issues. It also helps that Bose made improvements to sound quality and ANC compared to the QC35 II headphones. The QC45s haven’t really been on sale since their release, so the Black Friday 2021 deals are coming at just the right time. Read our review.

Apple’s AirPods Max can be had for as low as $439 from Amazon, down from their hefty $549 standard price. You’ll get that deal on the black, blue, and white colors, though green and pink are a bit higher (but still on sale) at $479. The AirPods Max justify their price with top-tier sound quality, terrific noise cancellation, great voice call performance, and the usual deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem of devices. Read our review.

AirPods Max (select colors) $440

$549

20% off With their lush over-ear design and premium build, the AirPods Max offer the most impressive sound quality and noise cancellation of the entire AirPods lineup. $440 at Amazon

Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 Wireless are all the way down to $247.46 at Amazon, saving you over $100 compared to their regular $400 price tag. With a classy, premium look and feel that’s matched by their phenomenal audio quality, the Momentum 3s are perhaps the best choice if you’re focused on sublime sound over everything else. Read our review.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $248

$400

38% off Sennheiser’s premium noise-canceling headphones offer lush comfort, rich sound with plenty of bass, and a timeless design. $248 at Amazon