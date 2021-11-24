GameStop’s best early Black Friday deals: games, accessories, and more

GameStop’s Black Friday sales have begun, kicking off huge savings on digital and physical copies of games, gaming keyboards, and headsets for their lowest prices ever. There are even a number of excellent promotions that are of great value, whether you’re trying to snag a new console or build out your existing library.

Of course, GameStop isn’t the only place with the best early Black Friday deals, so make sure to check out our ever-expanding guide to Black Friday, as well as our retailer and brand-specific pages if you’re looking to cash in on more great savings.

Promotions

Xbox All Access is a program that’s been offered by Microsoft before but represents a unique opportunity for anyone that’s still trying to score an Xbox Series X or Series S. This package includes a new console and controller, as well as a 24-month subscription to GamePass Ultimate and EA Play. Instead of paying a lump sum, however, you apply for a limited line of credit, essentially turning your new console into a subscription service that you pay off over the course of 24 months without interest. The total cost for the Series X service is $840 ($35 a month), while the Series S will cost $600 ($25 a month).

Full disclosure: if all of this is starting to sound like a credit check, that’s because it basically is. Applying for GamePass requires you to disclose your social security number and annual income for approval, and even then, it’s not a guarantee that you’ll get a console. However, from a value standpoint, the deal is solid. All of the services, when paired with the hardware, don’t cost any more than they would if you purchased them individually — the program just gives you the option of paying in installments.

For anyone that prefers gaming with a little more paper, GameStop is offering a buy two, get one free deal on tons of Magic: The Gathering products. This offer applies to bundles, booster packs, gift boxes, and commander decks while they last. The prices for these products remain unchanged, but this promo can net you a discount of up to $42, depending on what you buy.

Magic: The Gathering $53 A limited promotion at GameStop is offering Magic: The Gathering sets for buy two, get one free. This offer applies to any Magic products they currently have in stock. $53 at GameStop

We wholeheartedly stand by Xbox GamePass Ultimate as one of the best values in gaming, and while subscriptions to this awesome service are frequently discounted, GameStop currently has three-month subscriptions available for just $25. This is the lowest price we’ve seen, so now would be a good time to stock up. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate doesn’t just give you access to a rotating library of games for the Xbox console — it also grants access to the same library on PC, as well as exclusive discounts on any games you want to keep. This library often includes titles the day they launch, too, including Age of Empires 4, Forza Horizon 5, and — soon — Halo Infinite.

If you’re in the market for an Oculus Quest 2, you’ll know that there aren’t many price breaks for this hardware. However, many retailers, GameStop included, are currently including a $50 gift card with your purchase. This credit can’t be applied toward your purchase of this VR headset but is essentially a $50 rebate you can use toward future purchases. In her review, Adi Robertson called the Quest 2 “the new default for VR.”

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) + $50 GameStop gift card $400 The Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone virtual reality headset and successor to the original Oculus Quest. It features a refined design, higher-resolution displays, and a faster processor than its predecessor. $400 at GameStop

Video game deals

While GameStop has discounted tons of games, the biggest deal here has to be the price break on first-party Nintendo titles. Games from the Zelda or Mario franchises are rarely available for less than full price. What’s even better is this deal extends to digital downloads of these games, so you can get them right away. There is also a solid assortment of Xbox and PlayStation titles available at a deep discount. We’ve put together a few highlights for each platform below, as well as what version the discount applies to. We’ve only listed prices for new versions of these titles; however, you can often save a little more if you choose to buy preowned.

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is $24 (digital): The Assassin’s Creed series has had its ups and downs, but the Norse-flavored Valhalla is a spectacular entry in this open-world franchise.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is $26 (digital): The value of this collection can’t be overstated. Even with Halo Infinite right around the corner, there's little reason not to pick up this collection of six Halo titles.

Far Cry 6 is $40 (digital): The latest installment of the Far Cry franchise is worth picking up for Giancarlo Esposito’s presence alone.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is $28 (digital): If you’ve never experienced the Mass Effect franchise, we forgive you. If you haven’t, however, you can still pick up this repackaged collection, which contains an optimized version of the original trilogy and its DLC.

Accessory deals

GameStop is also discounting tons of great peripherals from big names like Razer and Logitech. Whether you need a new keyboard, mouse, or headset, there are several great deals here that are the lowest prices we’ve seen. Again, GameStop does offer some of these models preowned, which can save you a little more, but we’ve linked exclusively to new models with the appropriate pricing info.

Keyboard deals

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a full-size, wired keyboard featuring Razer’s own clicky green mechanical switches. GameStop has reduced the price to just $140, taking $40 off the regular price of this RGB keyboard.

The full-sized, wired version of the Logitech G915, the G815, is available with linear, tactile, or clicky switches for $150 at GameStop, $50 off the regular retail price.

Mice deals

Razer’s most customizable wireless mouse, the Basilisk Ultimate, has a removable sniper button and an adjustable scroll wheel. Normally $150, this mouse is on sale at GameStop for $80.

Logitech’s G Pro is a modest-looking mouse with an esports pedigree. It was made in collaboration with professional gamers who valued its lightweight stature and ergonomic design. Usually, this mouse would cost $130, but it’s currently on sale for $100 at GameStop.

Headset deals

A great Xbox-specific wireless gaming headset, the Razer Kaira is compatible natively with the Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One. However, its Bluetooth functionality also makes it easy to connect the headset with your phone, tablet, or laptop. It normally retails for $100 but has been discounted to $70 at GameStop.

The colorful Logitech G335 wired headset is available in black and teal colorways for $50 at GameStop, $30 off the regular MSRP.

