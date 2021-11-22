The best early Black Friday deals on Microsoft products

Microsoft has kicked off its Black Friday sales offering some solid discounts on its line of Surface laptops and related accessories, with some models being discounted by as much as $600. Many of these models are also available as a bundle deal that allows you to get discounts on services like Microsoft 365 and accessories like the Surface Headphones 2 and the Surface Pen.

While some of these extras only receive a discount if you purchase them as part of a bundle, we’ve included a few of the accessories you can buy individually that are currently marked down. And if you’re looking for more sweet deals this week, make sure to check out our Black Friday hub in addition to our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals.

The top-tier model of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently on sale for $700, knocking $200 off the standard price tag. In our initial review, Monica Chin found the original $900 price tag a little steep. However, this deal makes the original iteration of this laptop a little more palatable. This compact laptop comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage. While this is by far the best price we’ve seen for this laptop, we wouldn’t recommend paying more for this particular configuration.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $550

$700

22% off Microsoft’s budget-friendly take on the Surface Laptop, the Laptop Go, has a lower-resolution screen, less power, and fewer features. But it’s considerably cheaper, and it might be what you’re looking for if the Surface Go is too small. $550 at Best Buy

The slightly improved sequel to the original Laptop Go, the Surface Go 2, is also getting a solid discount, with most configurations receiving a $150 discount on their regular price. The highest-end model features an Intel Core M3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage and is down to $580, making it the lowest price we’ve seen for this laptop. According to our review, the Surface Go 2 improved on the original but just barely. Just like the previous model, the price made the specs on this laptop a bit of a tough sell. However, with this deal, it’s a little easier to recommend.

Surface Go 2 $300

$400

25% off Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 is a full-featured Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard and compatible stylus. It’s light and compact, with a solid webcam and sturdy kickstand. $300 at Microsoft

This model of the Surface Laptop Pro 7 has been discounted by $400, bringing the total price down to just $800. This configuration normally goes for over $1,000, making this one of the better prices we’ve ever seen for this particular model. This configuration features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space. Microsoft is also offering an excellent deal on a more powerful model that includes a Core i7 CPU and double the RAM and storage space for $1,300, taking $600 off the regular MSRP. This is also an excellent deal, but if you just need more storage, it would be more cost-effective to invest in a MicroSD card. Neither of these models comes packaged with a Typer Cover or Surface Pen, but Microsoft is also offering discounts on these accessories, whether you’re purchasing them alone or part of a bundle. Read our review.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $800

$1,200

34% off The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best Windows convertibles you can buy. This model includes an Intel Core i5, a 128GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. $800 at Microsoft

$850 at Target

A rock-solid entry in the Surface lineup of laptops, the Surface Pro 7 Plus is currently available at a solid discount, but only if you purchase one as part of a bundle. The two models being offered both include 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD but use different processors. The lower-end version uses an Intel Core i3 CPU and costs $650, while the Core i5 version runs $750. Regardless of which version you go with, this $250 discount is the best price you can currently get for this laptop, especially when you throw the Surface Pro Type Cover into the mix.

The Cover is the only required part of this bundle, which is normally available for $130 but is down to $50 as part of this bundle. You can also save on other accessories, like the Surface Pen and services like Microsoft 365, but these are entirely optional. Read our review.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus $750

$800

7% off The updated version of the Surface 7 brings solid improvements to performance and graphics in addition to adding LTE connectivity and removable SSDs. $750 at Microsoft

While Microsoft hasn’t discounted the Surface Pro 8, it is currently offering its accessories at a discount if you purchase everything as part of a bundle. Some of the highlights include $56 off a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with the Slim Pen 2 and a pair of Surface Headphones 2 for $200, a cool $50 off their regular MSRP. However, unlike the 7 Plus bundle being offered, you’re obligated to add both a Microsoft 365 subscription and a Microsoft protection plan to your purchase. These mandatory add-ons will tack on at least $190 to your purchase. If you’re in the market for these extra goodies, this is a great way to save on the accessories, but otherwise, we’d recommend going with the 7 Plus bundle being offered instead.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 $1,100 The new Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s biggest upgrade in years. The forthcoming 2-in-1 touts Thunderbolt 4 support, a 120Hz display, a better camera, and a more modern appearance. $1,100 at Microsoft

The best price we’ve seen yet for the Surface Laptop 4, all models of this 15-inch laptop are currently discounted by $150. The specific model used by Monica Chin in our review is down to just $1,550. She noted what a massive improvement this model was over the Surface Laptop 3 and particularly how the addition of an AMD CPU positively impacted the overall performance. This model uses a Ryzen 7 CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but there are options available with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 $1,550

$1,700

9% off The 2021 Surface Laptop 4 offers excellent performance, better chips, solid battery life, and a great 3:2 display. $1,550 at Microsoft

This curvy ergonomic mouse is currently available at a solid discount, bringing the regular price of $100 down to $77 in black and $80 in white. This rechargeable mouse can last up to three months on a single charge and is all business. The mouse can pair with your device via Bluetooth or using the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongle. There are six programmable buttons, and much like Logitech’s Master series of ergonomic mice, the Precision Mouse features a scroll wheel that can either move in steps or be released to freewheel through large pages.

Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse $77

$100

23% off The Surface Precision Mouse features excellent battery life, can connect either via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless, and has an unlockable scroll wheel. $77 at Microsoft

This bundle, now available at both Amazon and Best Buy, takes $50 off the regular price of this amazing ergonomic package. For just $80, you get the futuristic-looking split layout Sculpt keyboard, an ergonomic mouse, and a stand-alone Numpad. If you purchase at Best Buy, you’ll even get a free three-month subscription to Microsoft 365 to sweeten the deal.

Microsoft Sculpt keyboard combo $80

$130

39% off This ergonomic keyboard features a contoured design with a detachable palm rest to fully support your hands and wrists. This bundle also comes equipped with a standalone number pad and a contoured mouse to cut down on wrist strain. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy