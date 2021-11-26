B&H Photo in New York City may be commonly known to locals of the tri-state for its brick-and-mortar presence in midtown Manhattan, but the camera and electronics retailer has a lot on offer via its website for nationwide Black Friday deal hunters. Many people shop there for niche photography equipment — you can still buy darkroom supplies through B&H if you see fit — though there is also a lot of general tech on offer.

Below we have surfaced some of the best tech deals we can find at B&H for Black Friday, with wide-ranging sales on products across photo and video gear, earbuds, computers, TVs, and more.

Cameras and photo/video accessories

The Sony A7R IVA has enough resolution to be a dedicated landscape and studio camera, but its fast autofocus and burst shooting allow it to work in just about any demanding scenario. Normally $3,498 for the body only, you can now pick it up on an early Black Friday deal for $2,998 ($500 off) at B&H Photo.

The Nikon Z5 is a compact body that ticks most boxes for enthusiasts. It has a nice EVF and even squeezes in dual-SD card slots. You can get the body for just $997 ($400 off) at B&H Photo. For Z5 kit options, you can get it with the Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for $1,297 ($400 off) or with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens for $1,597 (a huge $800 off).

The Fujifilm X-T3 has been usurped by the newer X-T4 but still offers a lot for a lower price. It’s available body-only for $1,099 ($400 off) at B&H Photo or as a kit with the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS for $1,499 ($400 off). Read our review .

. The Lumix S5 is Panasonic’s smaller, jack-of-all-trades full-frame camera that is versatile enough for most enthusiasts. The body is currently $1,698 ($300 off) at B&H Photo. It is also $300 off when bundled with the S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, making it $1,998. You can also save an additional $200 when you buy any Lumix S-series lens along with the body or base kit.

The newest GoPro Hero10 Black is currently $50 off its usual price of $500, bringing the price down to $450 at B&H Photo. It’s by far the best GoPro yet, and it continues to push the action camera segment forward, allowing you to capture 4K video at up to 120 fps. Read our review.

Phones and tablets

If that 12.9-inch iPad Pro sounds enticing but you don’t need the added storage, the 128GB version is also $100 off, making it just $999 at B&H.

Earbuds and headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a top pick among general use headphones. The popular noise-canceling over-ears feature phenomenal sound, improved voice quality over the last-gen model, and can connect to multiple devices simultaneously. B&H currently has them for $248 ($100 off), the best price you can find right now. Read our review.

The Galaxy Buds Live — also affectionately known as “the beans” — have a unique design and solid sound quality for such a compact earbud, even if their noise-canceling isn’t the best. B&H Photo has them for just $100 (a whole $70 off) in all three colorways. Read our review.

Computers, laptops, and peripherals

The base, 256GB MacBook Air with the M1 processor and 8GB of RAM is just $899 at B&H in the color of your choice. That’s a savings of $100 on one of the best laptops around. Read our review.

TV, home, and streaming

B&H is matching the same deal as Google and others on the second-gen Nest Hub. It has a 7-inch smart display and offers Google Assistant for $50 ($50 off). Read our review.

Sony’s 65-inch Bravia XR Series A80J OLED offers a lot of exceptional performance and deeply colorful picture quality at a price that is quickly becoming more affordable. B&H has knocked $700 off the list price, dropping it down to $1,798 for Black Friday.