The best Black Friday deals at B&H Photo

Save on creator tools and general tech from the camera and video retailer

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

B&H Photo has deals on cameras and a whole bunch more for Black Friday.
B&H Photo in New York City may be commonly known to locals of the tri-state for its brick-and-mortar presence in midtown Manhattan, but the camera and electronics retailer has a lot on offer via its website for nationwide Black Friday deal hunters. Many people shop there for niche photography equipment — you can still buy darkroom supplies through B&H if you see fit — though there is also a lot of general tech on offer.

Below we have surfaced some of the best tech deals we can find at B&H for Black Friday, with wide-ranging sales on products across photo and video gear, earbuds, computers, TVs, and more.

Cameras and photo/video accessories

  • The Sony A7R IVA has enough resolution to be a dedicated landscape and studio camera, but its fast autofocus and burst shooting allow it to work in just about any demanding scenario. Normally $3,498 for the body only, you can now pick it up on an early Black Friday deal for $2,998 ($500 off) at B&H Photo.

Sony A7R IVA

  • $2,998
  • $3,498
  • 15% off

The A7R IVA combines a super-high resolution full-frame sensor of 61 megapixels with a 567-point phase-detection autofocus system and 10-frames-per-second burst shooting. The A-moniker is a slightly revised model of the A7R IV that has a higher resolution rear LCD (2.36 million dots).

Nikon Z5

  • $997
  • $1,397
  • 29% off

The Nikon Z5 is the budget-friendly option in Nikon’s full-frame lineup of mirrorless cameras. It features a 24MP sensor, 3.69 million-dot OLED viewfinder, dual-SD card slots, a 3.2-inch touchscreen, and in-body image stabilization.

  • The Fujifilm X-T3 has been usurped by the newer X-T4 but still offers a lot for a lower price. It’s available body-only for $1,099 ($400 off) at B&H Photo or as a kit with the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS for $1,499 ($400 off). Read our review.
  • The Lumix S5 is Panasonic’s smaller, jack-of-all-trades full-frame camera that is versatile enough for most enthusiasts. The body is currently $1,698 ($300 off) at B&H Photo. It is also $300 off when bundled with the S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, making it $1,998. You can also save an additional $200 when you buy any Lumix S-series lens along with the body or base kit.

Panasonic Lumix S5

  • $1,698
  • $1,998
  • 16% off

The Lumix S5 is build around a 24.2-megapixel full-frame sensor, inherited from the bigger and costlier S1. The S5 is the smallest and most inexpensive member of Panasonic’s S-line of cameras, and features in-body image stabilization, an articulating rear LCD, and up to 4K/60fps video recording.

  • The newest GoPro Hero10 Black is currently $50 off its usual price of $500, bringing the price down to $450 at B&H Photo. It’s by far the best GoPro yet, and it continues to push the action camera segment forward, allowing you to capture 4K video at up to 120 fps. Read our review.
  • The DJI Mavic Mini in its Fly More accessory combo pack is $100 off at B&H Photo, dropping the price from $499 down to $299. The little drone, first launched in 2019, is small enough to fit in your palm, and it was the first drone to not require FAA registration.
  • DJI’s FPV combo racing drone, which allows for first-person flying at up to 87 miles per hour, is discounted $300, dropping the price to $999 at B&H Photo.
  • B&H has the Zoom H6 handheld recorder, capable of being a field recorder or mobile podcast mixer, for just $320. That’s $30 off a staple of video/audio gear you don’t always see discounts on.
  • The Godox AD200 Pro portable flash is a favorite of event photographers thanks to its convenient rechargeable battery, and B&H has it right now for just $299 ($50 off).
  • Need some of the fastest storage out there for newer cameras that take CFexpress cards? The Sandisk Extreme Pro offers an excellent value for a storage medium that is still on the pricy side. The 64GB card is $85 at B&H, a savings of $65. A 128GB version gets a heftier discount on its heftier price tag, clocking in at $140 ($110 off).
  • The Atomos Ninja V 5-inch 4K HDMI external recorder supports ProRes Raw recording with compatible cameras and a screen capable of displaying 10-bit output. It’s a staple of many video production sets, from YouTube to indie films, and B&H has it for $499 ($150 off).
  • A Peak Design Capture Camera Clip v3 can attach your camera to a backpack strap for easy access while hiking or traveling. It’s currently 15 percent off at B&H, down to just $59 from its usual $70.

Phones and tablets

  • The unlocked Motorola Edge 5G (2020) is on sale for $400 at B&H ($300 off). It has an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 256GB of storage. Read our review.
  • Nokia’s awkwardly named 8.3 5G is just $400 at B&H Photo, down from $600. It has dual-SIM, 128GB of storage, and a Zeiss-branded quad-camera system.
  • Sony’s Xperia 1 III 5G, which borrows some UI and manual mode settings from the Sony Alpha line of cameras, is currently $100 off at B&H, for a sale price of $1,198. Read our review.
  • Need a top-level iPad? B&H has the latest, Wi-Fi-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for its lowest price to date: $1,099 ($100 off). It’s the fastest and nicest iPad around, thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and a Mini LED display. B&H claims it has limited supply at this price, so you may need to act quickly. Read our review.
  • If that 12.9-inch iPad Pro sounds enticing but you don’t need the added storage, the 128GB version is also $100 off, making it just $999 at B&H.

Earbuds and headphones

  • The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a top pick among general use headphones. The popular noise-canceling over-ears feature phenomenal sound, improved voice quality over the last-gen model, and can connect to multiple devices simultaneously. B&H currently has them for $248 ($100 off), the best price you can find right now. Read our review.
  • The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are a popular pick here at The Verge. They were awarded the best overall earbuds for a reason, after all. They are currently on sale for $248 at B&H Photo, as opposed to their list price of $280. That’s still the best price we’ve seen on the noise-canceling earbuds. Read our review.
  • The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds excel thanks to their excellent noise-canceling ability. For B&H’s Black Friday promotion, they are on sale for $199, down from their full price of $280. Read our review.
  • Want the best Bose has to offer for fitness? The Bose Sport earbuds are just $150 ($30 off) at B&H Photo. These buds don’t have noise cancellation, but they do offer IPX4 sweat and weather resistance, with blue and white options in addition to the standard black.
  • The Beats Powerbeats Pro are a little older, but they come in a wide range of colors with solid audio quality in a fitness-focused package. B&H Photo has them for $50 off, so you can pick them up for just $150. Read our review.
  • B&H has the best price out of any retailer on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, selling them for just $110 ($40 off). The price is visible once you add them to your cart. The true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a nice, clean style that might make you doubt the need to pay more for a set of earbuds. Read our review.
  • The Galaxy Buds Live — also affectionately known as “the beans” — have a unique design and solid sound quality for such a compact earbud, even if their noise-canceling isn’t the best. B&H Photo has them for just $100 (a whole $70 off) in all three colorways. Read our review.

Computers, laptops, and peripherals

  • The base, 256GB MacBook Air with the M1 processor and 8GB of RAM is just $899 at B&H in the color of your choice. That’s a savings of $100 on one of the best laptops around. Read our review.
  • The Logitech C920S HD Pro webcam is $10 off at B&H, bringing it down to just $60. This is one of our most well-reviewed webcams, and what we consider to be the best webcam for most people.
  • A massive 4TB Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 is $450 at B&H, which is a savings of $350. That can hold a ton of files for speedy access, such as photo or video storage on a drive that’s fast enough to edit off of. If you want a more modest amount of storage, the 1TB version is just $120 ($130 off).
  • The Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 internal SSD is $200 for 2TB of storage ($130 off). It’s a great value for NVMe storage for a PC, though we suggest faster speeds for a console like the PlayStation 5.
  • The massive, 48.8-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 32:9 ultrawide curved monitor is one of the most impressive PC monitors out there, and B&H is discounting it by $600. This knocks it down to $1,000 for Black Friday. Read our review.

TV, home, and streaming

Google Nest Hub (second-gen, 2021)

  • $50
  • $100
  • 50% off

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

  • B&H is also matching the $10 off on the Chromecast with Google TV that some other retailers are offering, making it just $45. It’s as cheap as you can get Google’s excellent streaming puck and handy remote. Read our review.
  • The 32GB version of the newest Apple TV 4K, complete with its improved remote control, is $10 off right now. That drops it down to $170 at B&H. Read our review.
  • Apple’s HomePod mini is $5 off at B&H, bringing it down to $95 in all of its new colors, though, at this time, only the white and space gray models are currently in stock. It’s not a huge discount, but we have yet to see major savings on the surviving HomePod model. Read our review.
  • The Nvidia Shield Android TV (2019) supports 4K and just about every streaming service, as well as HDR, and comes with an improved remote over prior generations. B&H has currently it for $129, a savings of $20. Read our review.

