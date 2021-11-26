B&H Photo in New York City may be commonly known to locals of the tri-state for its brick-and-mortar presence in midtown Manhattan, but the camera and electronics retailer has a lot on offer via its website for nationwide Black Friday deal hunters. Many people shop there for niche photography equipment — you can still buy darkroom supplies through B&H if you see fit — though there is also a lot of general tech on offer.
Below we have surfaced some of the best tech deals we can find at B&H for Black Friday, with wide-ranging sales on products across photo and video gear, earbuds, computers, TVs, and more.
Cameras and photo/video accessories
- The Sony A7R IVA has enough resolution to be a dedicated landscape and studio camera, but its fast autofocus and burst shooting allow it to work in just about any demanding scenario. Normally $3,498 for the body only, you can now pick it up on an early Black Friday deal for $2,998 ($500 off) at B&H Photo.
- The Nikon Z5 is a compact body that ticks most boxes for enthusiasts. It has a nice EVF and even squeezes in dual-SD card slots. You can get the body for just $997 ($400 off) at B&H Photo. For Z5 kit options, you can get it with the Nikkor Z 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens for $1,297 ($400 off) or with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens for $1,597 (a huge $800 off).
- The Fujifilm X-T3 has been usurped by the newer X-T4 but still offers a lot for a lower price. It’s available body-only for $1,099 ($400 off) at B&H Photo or as a kit with the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS for $1,499 ($400 off). Read our review.
- The Lumix S5 is Panasonic’s smaller, jack-of-all-trades full-frame camera that is versatile enough for most enthusiasts. The body is currently $1,698 ($300 off) at B&H Photo. It is also $300 off when bundled with the S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, making it $1,998. You can also save an additional $200 when you buy any Lumix S-series lens along with the body or base kit.
- The newest GoPro Hero10 Black is currently $50 off its usual price of $500, bringing the price down to $450 at B&H Photo. It’s by far the best GoPro yet, and it continues to push the action camera segment forward, allowing you to capture 4K video at up to 120 fps. Read our review.
- The DJI Mavic Mini in its Fly More accessory combo pack is $100 off at B&H Photo, dropping the price from $499 down to $299. The little drone, first launched in 2019, is small enough to fit in your palm, and it was the first drone to not require FAA registration.
- DJI’s FPV combo racing drone, which allows for first-person flying at up to 87 miles per hour, is discounted $300, dropping the price to $999 at B&H Photo.
- B&H has the Zoom H6 handheld recorder, capable of being a field recorder or mobile podcast mixer, for just $320. That’s $30 off a staple of video/audio gear you don’t always see discounts on.
- The Godox AD200 Pro portable flash is a favorite of event photographers thanks to its convenient rechargeable battery, and B&H has it right now for just $299 ($50 off).
- Need some of the fastest storage out there for newer cameras that take CFexpress cards? The Sandisk Extreme Pro offers an excellent value for a storage medium that is still on the pricy side. The 64GB card is $85 at B&H, a savings of $65. A 128GB version gets a heftier discount on its heftier price tag, clocking in at $140 ($110 off).
- The Atomos Ninja V 5-inch 4K HDMI external recorder supports ProRes Raw recording with compatible cameras and a screen capable of displaying 10-bit output. It’s a staple of many video production sets, from YouTube to indie films, and B&H has it for $499 ($150 off).
- A Peak Design Capture Camera Clip v3 can attach your camera to a backpack strap for easy access while hiking or traveling. It’s currently 15 percent off at B&H, down to just $59 from its usual $70.
Phones and tablets
- The unlocked Motorola Edge 5G (2020) is on sale for $400 at B&H ($300 off). It has an OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 256GB of storage. Read our review.
- Nokia’s awkwardly named 8.3 5G is just $400 at B&H Photo, down from $600. It has dual-SIM, 128GB of storage, and a Zeiss-branded quad-camera system.
- Sony’s Xperia 1 III 5G, which borrows some UI and manual mode settings from the Sony Alpha line of cameras, is currently $100 off at B&H, for a sale price of $1,198. Read our review.
- Need a top-level iPad? B&H has the latest, Wi-Fi-equipped 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for its lowest price to date: $1,099 ($100 off). It’s the fastest and nicest iPad around, thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and a Mini LED display. B&H claims it has limited supply at this price, so you may need to act quickly. Read our review.
- If that 12.9-inch iPad Pro sounds enticing but you don’t need the added storage, the 128GB version is also $100 off, making it just $999 at B&H.
Earbuds and headphones
- The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a top pick among general use headphones. The popular noise-canceling over-ears feature phenomenal sound, improved voice quality over the last-gen model, and can connect to multiple devices simultaneously. B&H currently has them for $248 ($100 off), the best price you can find right now. Read our review.
- The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are a popular pick here at The Verge. They were awarded the best overall earbuds for a reason, after all. They are currently on sale for $248 at B&H Photo, as opposed to their list price of $280. That’s still the best price we’ve seen on the noise-canceling earbuds. Read our review.
- The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds excel thanks to their excellent noise-canceling ability. For B&H’s Black Friday promotion, they are on sale for $199, down from their full price of $280. Read our review.
- Want the best Bose has to offer for fitness? The Bose Sport earbuds are just $150 ($30 off) at B&H Photo. These buds don’t have noise cancellation, but they do offer IPX4 sweat and weather resistance, with blue and white options in addition to the standard black.
- The Beats Powerbeats Pro are a little older, but they come in a wide range of colors with solid audio quality in a fitness-focused package. B&H Photo has them for $50 off, so you can pick them up for just $150. Read our review.
- B&H has the best price out of any retailer on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, selling them for just $110 ($40 off). The price is visible once you add them to your cart. The true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and a nice, clean style that might make you doubt the need to pay more for a set of earbuds. Read our review.
- The Galaxy Buds Live — also affectionately known as “the beans” — have a unique design and solid sound quality for such a compact earbud, even if their noise-canceling isn’t the best. B&H Photo has them for just $100 (a whole $70 off) in all three colorways. Read our review.
Computers, laptops, and peripherals
- The base, 256GB MacBook Air with the M1 processor and 8GB of RAM is just $899 at B&H in the color of your choice. That’s a savings of $100 on one of the best laptops around. Read our review.
- The Logitech C920S HD Pro webcam is $10 off at B&H, bringing it down to just $60. This is one of our most well-reviewed webcams, and what we consider to be the best webcam for most people.
- A massive 4TB Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 is $450 at B&H, which is a savings of $350. That can hold a ton of files for speedy access, such as photo or video storage on a drive that’s fast enough to edit off of. If you want a more modest amount of storage, the 1TB version is just $120 ($130 off).
- The Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 internal SSD is $200 for 2TB of storage ($130 off). It’s a great value for NVMe storage for a PC, though we suggest faster speeds for a console like the PlayStation 5.
- The massive, 48.8-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 32:9 ultrawide curved monitor is one of the most impressive PC monitors out there, and B&H is discounting it by $600. This knocks it down to $1,000 for Black Friday. Read our review.
TV, home, and streaming
- B&H is matching the same deal as Google and others on the second-gen Nest Hub. It has a 7-inch smart display and offers Google Assistant for $50 ($50 off). Read our review.
- B&H is also matching the $10 off on the Chromecast with Google TV that some other retailers are offering, making it just $45. It’s as cheap as you can get Google’s excellent streaming puck and handy remote. Read our review.
- The 32GB version of the newest Apple TV 4K, complete with its improved remote control, is $10 off right now. That drops it down to $170 at B&H. Read our review.
- Apple’s HomePod mini is $5 off at B&H, bringing it down to $95 in all of its new colors, though, at this time, only the white and space gray models are currently in stock. It’s not a huge discount, but we have yet to see major savings on the surviving HomePod model. Read our review.
- The Nvidia Shield Android TV (2019) supports 4K and just about every streaming service, as well as HDR, and comes with an improved remote over prior generations. B&H has currently it for $129, a savings of $20. Read our review.
- Sony’s 65-inch Bravia XR Series A80J OLED offers a lot of exceptional performance and deeply colorful picture quality at a price that is quickly becoming more affordable. B&H has knocked $700 off the list price, dropping it down to $1,798 for Black Friday.
- If you prefer a supersized OLED TV, the 77-inch LG C1 is $400 off at B&H, bringing the price down to $2,897. LG makes some of the most popular OLEDs in the market, and the C1 is a model that’s ideal for gaming and general-purpose use, making few compromises if any.
- Shifting gears to slightly more budget-conscious options, the TCL 6-Series R635 QLED is $500 off at B&H, meaning you can get the 55-inch model for just $700 or the 65-inch version for $1,000.
- Lastly, one more for the huge TV fans: the Samsung Q80A QLED is an 85-inch behemoth that B&H has for $1,100 off, knocking it down to $2,598. It supports FreeSync Premium Pro technology to combat screen tearing while maintaining a 120Hz refresh rate.