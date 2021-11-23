The best Black Friday deals under $25

If our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals under $50 was outside your budget, don’t worry: there’s also plenty you can buy for under $25. Several retailers are now heavily discounting popular tech products in the short lead-up to Black Friday, discounting everything from Bluetooth trackers and smart speakers to the latest gaming subscriptions.

For your convenience, we’ve curated a list of some of the best sub-$25 options below. If you’re looking for more holiday gift ideas that won’t break the bank, however, we’ve also put together separate budget-based gift guides for items under $25 and $50.

For iPhone owners planning on traveling this holiday season, Amazon’s offering a great deal on Apple’s official AirTag Loop. Given that AirTags lack a lanyard hole of their own, you’ll need such a loop to securely attach them to luggage, keys, and other items. Unfortunately, these loops can be as expensive as the AirTags themselves. Thankfully, however, Amazon is currently discounting the loop made to carry Apple’s popular Bluetooth tracker, selling it an all-time low of around $20 instead of $29. This deal is valid on the deep navy colorway.

Apple AirTag Loop (deep navy) $20

$29

31% off Apple’s AirTag Loop is designed to keep your Bluetooth tracker in place, and you can use it to clip your AirTags to your keys, luggage, and other accessories. $20 at Amazon

Like Apple’s AirTag, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus locates lost items ranging from keys to pets. Even though it can work with both iOS and Android devices, we recommend it more for Samsung users as it’s designed to work best with Samsung Galaxy devices. The convenient Bluetooth tracker features an ultra-wideband (UWB) radio so you can more accurately track items and use the AR mode to see exactly where your missing tag is. To use the UWB radio, though, you’ll need a compatible UWB-equipped Galaxy phone. The tracker can also be used as a remote control for Samsung smart home stuff. It’s a great buy for those embedded within the Samsung ecosystem, especially right now, as the tracker is going for $25 instead of $40 today at both Amazon and Samsung. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus $25

$40

38% off Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Plus in mind that can also be used as a remote control for Samsung smart home stuff. Right now, the tracker is going for $25 instead of $40 today from both Amazon and Samsung. $25 at Amazon

$25 at Samsung

For Xbox owners, we found a phenomenal deal from Target, where you can pick up a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pass for $25 instead of its usual $45 — which is nearly 50 percent off. This pass gives Xbox owners access to online multiplayer and exclusive deals, as well as EA Play tiles and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud. It also offers access to more than 100 Xbox titles for a flat, monthly fee, including Halo Infinite when it launches next month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month pass) $25

$45

45% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 games, including Doom, Gears 5, and the soon-to-be-released Halo Infinite, which you’ll be able to play on multiple devices. $25 at Target

It may be an older model, but the third-generation Echo Dot is still a great device that we once called the best cheap smart speaker you can buy. It’s far superior to its predecessor, with a loud and rich sound we praised. Right now, you can pick one up with a free Sengled smart bulb from Amazon for just $20, saving you $35 on an otherwise $55 bundle. If you don’t want the color bulb, you can also opt for six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited instead.

For those who prefer Google smart speakers, the Google Nest Mini is currently 50 percent off at multiple retailers. In our review, we called the small smart speaker a great upgrade over the last-gen Home Mini, one that sounds far better. The Nest Mini also makes it easy to add Google Assistant to your home. It lacks the Echo Dot’s 3.5mm jack that allows for a wired connection, but, unlike Amazon’s device, you can hang it on your wall without extra accessories. Right now, you can pick one up in various colors for 50 percent off at Google, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, which are all selling the speaker for $25.

Google Nest Mini (second-gen) $25

$49

50% off The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware. $25 at Walmart

$25 at Best Buy

Streaming sticks are also heavily discounted right now, especially over on Amazon. At the moment, Amazon is even taking 50 percent off of the older Fire TV Stick 4K, which comes with the third-gen Alexa remote. Typically $50, you can pick one up right now for $25, the device’s best price to date. It may not be as capable as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (which is currently selling for $35 instead of $55), but it’s still plenty fast and supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Plus, and HDR10. Read our review.

Fire TV Stick 4K $25

$50

51% off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services. $25 at Amazon

Those curious about Google’s Stadia game streaming service may want to check out this Stadia Premiere Edition bundle discount, which is available for more than 70 percent off. The $80 bundle comes with a white Stadia controller, as well as a 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra, and is selling for just $22, which equates to around $58 in savings.

Google Stadia Premiere Edition bundle $22

$80

73% off Stadia is Google’s cloud gaming service, which can be played on anything from a web browser, to a smartphone, to a TV through a Chromecast. It has an ever-growing library of games, including major AAA titles. $22 at Google Store

Related Google Stadia is celebrating its second birthday with hardware for free or cheap

The Blink Mini is a small, wired home security camera that comes with night vision and is capable of recording in 1080p while supporting two-way audio. While we weren’t blown away by the camera, we found that it still offers good video and audio quality for its price. Typically $35, you can buy the already affordable camera for $20 from Amazon. Note, however, those new to Blink’s ecosystem will have to pay an additional $3 per camera each month for cloud storage. Read our full review.

Blink Mini camera $20

$35

43% off The Blink Mini is a small wired home security camera that comes with night vision and is capable of recording in 1080p while supporting two-way audio. $20 at Amazon

But wait! There’s more! Here are other great deals under $25:

PlayStation 4 owners can pick up Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy alongside a SteelBook for $25, a $35 discount on its typical $60 price. Read our review.

Sideclick’s Universal Remote Attachment adds more functionality to your Roku streaming player remote and makes it possible to better control Blu-ray players, soundbars, TVs, and more with one remote. Right now, you can buy it for $15 instead of $30.

This Kasa smart plug works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home, and IFTTT without a hub required. Right now, you can pick a two-pack up for $15 instead of its typical $20.

Beef up your desktop audio without taking up space with these mini speakers from Creative. Normally $25, you can buy them for $20 at Amazon.

This Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse is going for $20 instead of $50 today when you buy the black version.

Abode is currently selling the Abode Cam 2 for just $25. An overall solid security camera, the Abode Cam 2 can be mounted indoors or out, is motion-activated, and can record in low-light conditions.