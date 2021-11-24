The best early Black Friday deals at Staples

Staples has launched its early Black Friday sales and is discounting a diverse range of items. While some are naturally very specific to office work — the retailer is currently offering up to 60 percent printer paper, for example — there are also some solid deals on smart displays, earbuds, and other tech products, many of which can also be found in our detailed guide to the best early Black Friday deals. To help you take advantage of the best deals before they sell out, however, we’ve curated a list of some of the top discounts Staples is currently offering, from the HomePod mini to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K.

Headphone and earbud deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $199

$279

29% off With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. Read our review. $199 at Staples

Smart home deals

Google Nest Hub (second-gen, 2021) $50

$100

51% off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review. $50 at Staples

Apple HomePod mini $89

$99

11% off Apple’s Homepod Mini offers good sound for its size and works well with other Apple devices. $89 at Staples

Computing and gaming deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $550

$700

22% off Microsoft’s budget-friendly take on the Surface Laptop, the Laptop Go, has a lower-resolution screen, less power, and fewer features. But it’s considerably cheaper, and it might be what you’re looking for if the Surface Go is too small. Read our review. $550 at Staples

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB $70

$92

25% off Delegating your older games to slower, but far cheaper storage is a clever way to let you have all of your games accessible without crowding your already-limited SSD space – especially when there’s a sale. $70 at Staples

Other great deals happening at Staples right now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25

$50

51% off Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services. Read our review. $25 at Staples

Last year’s update of Amazon’s standard Fire TV stick comes with an Alexa voice remote, and is currently available for $20 instead of $40. Read our review.

The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped sunglasses that don’t cover or obstruct your ears, allowing you to stay alert to the outside world. Right now, Staples is selling the audio-outfitted shades for $219 instead of $249. Read our review.

Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter is selling for $15 instead of $19 at the moment.