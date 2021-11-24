 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The best early Black Friday deals at Staples

Great discounts on tablets and smart displays

By Sheena Vasani

The latest Amazon Fire HD tablet is 50 percent off today at Staples.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Staples has launched its early Black Friday sales and is discounting a diverse range of items. While some are naturally very specific to office work — the retailer is currently offering up to 60 percent printer paper, for example — there are also some solid deals on smart displays, earbuds, and other tech products, many of which can also be found in our detailed guide to the best early Black Friday deals. To help you take advantage of the best deals before they sell out, however, we’ve curated a list of some of the top discounts Staples is currently offering, from the HomePod mini to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K.

Headphone and earbud deals

Smart home deals

Google Nest Hub (second-gen, 2021)

  • $50
  • $100
  • 51% off

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.

  • The second-generation Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s an ideal smart display for your nightstand, one that allows you to set alarms using your voice, play music, and more. Right now, you can buy it for $45 instead of $85. Read our review.
  • The 32GB kid-centric version of Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is selling in blue for $70 instead of $140, which is a 50 percent discount.
  • Amazon’s spherical, fourth-gen Echo is now available for almost 50 percent off, selling for $60 instead of $100 at Staples. Read our full review.
  • Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat is a simple smart thermostat that’s easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems. Right now, Staples has it for $100 instead of $130.
  • Google’s Nest Hub Max typically sells for $229, but Staples is currently offering it for $179. Read our full review.
  • The white variant of the Blink Mini is selling for $20 instead of $36 right now, a solid price for the 1080p surveillance camera. Read our review.
  • A three-pack of Google’s mesh WiFi routers is on sale right now for $150, matching its best price to date. The newer model offers a better range and feature set, but its last-gen counterpart can still help you blanket your home in Wi-Fi if you’re on a budget.

Computing and gaming deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

  • $550
  • $700
  • 22% off

Microsoft’s budget-friendly take on the Surface Laptop, the Laptop Go, has a lower-resolution screen, less power, and fewer features. But it’s considerably cheaper, and it might be what you’re looking for if the Surface Go is too small. Read our review.

Other great deals happening at Staples right now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

  • $25
  • $50
  • 51% off

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K packs 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus, along with an Alexa-enabled voice remote that controls most TV sets. Its audio output is capable of Dolby Atmos, too, and the compact device supports Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video, and all the major services. Read our review.

  • Last year’s update of Amazon’s standard Fire TV stick comes with an Alexa voice remote, and is currently available for $20 instead of $40. Read our review.
  • The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped sunglasses that don’t cover or obstruct your ears, allowing you to stay alert to the outside world. Right now, Staples is selling the audio-outfitted shades for $219 instead of $249. Read our review.
  • Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter is selling for $15 instead of $19 at the moment.

