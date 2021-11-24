The best early Black Friday deals at Staples

Staples has launched its early Black Friday sales and is discounting a diverse range of items. While some are naturally very specific to office work — the retailer is currently offering up to 60 percent printer paper, for example — there are also some solid deals on smart displays, earbuds, and other tech products, many of which can also be found in our detailed guide to the best early Black Friday deals. To help you take advantage of the best deals before they sell out, however, we’ve curated a list of some of the top discounts Staples is currently offering, from the HomePod mini to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K.
Headphone and earbud deals
Smart home deals
- The second-generation Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays you can buy. It’s an ideal smart display for your nightstand, one that allows you to set alarms using your voice, play music, and more. Right now, you can buy it for $45 instead of $85. Read our review.
- The 32GB kid-centric version of Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is selling in blue for $70 instead of $140, which is a 50 percent discount.
- Amazon’s spherical, fourth-gen Echo is now available for almost 50 percent off, selling for $60 instead of $100 at Staples. Read our full review.
- Google’s entry-level Nest Thermostat is a simple smart thermostat that’s easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems. Right now, Staples has it for $100 instead of $130.
- Google’s Nest Hub Max typically sells for $229, but Staples is currently offering it for $179. Read our full review.
- The white variant of the Blink Mini is selling for $20 instead of $36 right now, a solid price for the 1080p surveillance camera. Read our review.
- A three-pack of Google’s mesh WiFi routers is on sale right now for $150, matching its best price to date. The newer model offers a better range and feature set, but its last-gen counterpart can still help you blanket your home in Wi-Fi if you’re on a budget.
Computing and gaming deals
Other great deals happening at Staples right now
- Last year’s update of Amazon’s standard Fire TV stick comes with an Alexa voice remote, and is currently available for $20 instead of $40. Read our review.
- The Bose Frames Tempo are Bluetooth-equipped sunglasses that don’t cover or obstruct your ears, allowing you to stay alert to the outside world. Right now, Staples is selling the audio-outfitted shades for $219 instead of $249. Read our review.
- Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter is selling for $15 instead of $19 at the moment.