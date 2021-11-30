The best Cyber Monday deals you can still get

If you missed out on a few great deals during Cyber Monday or Black Friday, don’t worry, you still have another chance to save big on some popular tech products. It’s “Cyber Week,” meaning that many retailers are still delivering some of the best deals of the year for you to grab all week long. Below, we’ve curated some of the top discounts you can still take advantage of on wireless noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, phones, laptops, TVs, video games, and more. Take a look, and if you like what you see, you may want to buy the product sooner than later. These particular deals could disappear at a moment’s notice.

If they do sell out, fret not. It’s very likely that December will bring some repeat deals, plus new sales because of the holidays. If you want to keep receiving the latest deal-related updates then even after this week is over so you can continue to save, subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter. We compile the savings that you need to know about, then send them to you twice a week.

The best deals available on 4K TVs

Related The best deals on 4K TVs

The best deals available on streaming devices and services

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021 model) $30

$50

41% off The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant. $30 at Target

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which just launched in September, is selling at Amazon , Target, and Best Buy at a record low. Normally $50, the retailer is offering the streaming device for around $30. The 2021 model is faster, comes with improved Wi-Fi performance, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. Roku’s players also now support AirPlay 2, which means you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to easily cast content to the device. Read our review.

This accessible Roku alternative from Google features support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and the current sale at the Google Store, Walmart, and Best Buy has brought the Chromecast with Google TV down to $40, saving you $10 off the regular price. The streaming device features access to all of your favorite streaming services and has a built-in voice assistant to help you find your favorite shows. You can even cast media from your phone through the Chromecast app. Read our review .

. The Roku Streambar is discounted to just $80 at Amazon, $50 off the initial list price. It may not be the best-sounding soundbar out there, but the convenient all-in-one solution features a built-in Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus, support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.

The best deals available on laptops and tablets

MacBook Air with M1 (13-inch) $900

$999

10% off The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold). $900 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 9i $1,350

$1,750

23% off The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a portable, convertible laptop with standout audio and a garaged stylus. $1,350 at Best Buy

Many Surface Pro 7 models are discounted. Our recommended model is the configuration that includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for $700 ($200 off). Note that this Surface also doesn’t include a Type Cove.

The latest model of the Dell XPS 13 takes what made last year’s model so great and makes it better. For Cyber Monday, Dell has marked down this configuration with an Intel Core i7-1195G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to $1,229, taking about $400 off the regular MSRP. Read our review.

Dell XPS 13 (2021) $1,229

$1,629

25% off The latest model of the Dell XPS 13 brings an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU to bear and combines it with Intel Iris Xe graphics for an exceptionally powerful, yet compact, notebook. $1,229 at Dell

Samsung’s 11.6-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 is now on sale for $180 instead of $250 at Amazon. This particular model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Dell XPS 15 ultrabook is currently enjoying a solid discount. Dell has reduced the price of this particular configuration to $2,199, taking $396 off the usual price tag. This is the best deal we’ve seen on this laptop so far, with some retailers charging as much as $2,600 for the same configuration. This model boasts some impressive specs with an 11th Gen Core i9 CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, not to mention 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Our reviewer, Monica Chin, liked the 16:10 display and snappy keyboard, even though the XPS 15 tended to get a little hot under load. Read our full review.

Dell XPS 15 (2020) $2,199

$2,595

16% off This configuration of the Dell XPS 15 laptop uses an RTX 3050Ti CPU paired with an 11th Gen Core i9 CPU, making it an excellent laptop for power users. This model also has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. $2,199 at Dell

If you need a powerful iPad with plenty of storage and a gorgeous display, B&H is selling the Wi-Fi version of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for its lowest price to date. Normally $1,199, the retailer is currently selling the silver variant for $1,099. In Dieter Bohn’s review, he deemed this model to be the nicest iPad available, even with its strange camera placement. The 2021 iPad Pro is also a speed demon thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and comes with welcome features such as a Mini LED display, Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Face ID, which allows you to unlock the device with just a glance.

The best deals available on noise-canceling headphones

Beats Solo 3 $100

$200

51% off The Beats Solo 3 feature decent sound quality and excellent wireless performance. They also sport some extra goodies if you’re an Apple user, namely the ability to access Siri using the earcup-mounted navigation buttons. $100 at Target (pink)

$100 at Amazon

Apple’s discontinued Beats Solo 3 are on sale in select colorways for $100 right now at Amazon and Target, which is $100 off the original price tag. Although they’re beginning to show their age, we initially praised the comfortable headphones in our 2016 review and noted how well they isolate exterior noise. They also offer great wireless performance and come in two colorways: black and rose gold.

The best deals still available on true wireless earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $150

$200

25% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds. $150 at Amazon

Regularly $200, the Galaxy Buds Pro are currently on sale for around $150 at Amazon. In our review, we noted how much we loved their amazing sound quality and IPX7 water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the improved version of the original Galaxy Buds, are available for $79 at Walmart. This deal brings them well below their typical $100 price tag, making them an excellent value. In our review, we noted their drastic improvement in battery life as well as their comfortable fit. While Samsung has since improved on this design with the Galaxy Buds 2, adding noise cancellation among other features, their higher price point makes them a slightly tougher sell.

The Galaxy Buds Live are another great option if you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds. Normally these shiny ear beans cost $170, but are currently on sale for just $100 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Despite their unconventional shape, our reviewer Chris Welch liked their overall sound quality and marathon battery life but thought the noise cancellation could use some improvement.

Sony WF-1000XM4 $248

$280

12% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly. $248 at Amazon

$248 at Best Buy

The best deals available on smartwatches and fitness trackers

Apple Watch Series 7 $380

$399

5% off The latest Apple Watch comes in a number of styles with either GPS or LTE. As we noted in our review, it’s a great wearable. Unlike its predecessor, it has a bigger screen, multiple timers, and faster charging. Besides a few iterative changes, however, it’s not drastically different than the Series 6. $380 at Amazon (41mm, GPS)

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) $239

$279

15% off Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to more recent flagships. $239 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is just $60 at Amazon, matching the best price we’ve seen on the budget-friendly fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale for $130 at Amazon, its best price to date. We weren’t fans of its UI and lack of physical buttons, but the fitness tracker is plenty capable, with long battery life and a slim, lightweight design. Read our full review.

The best deals available on phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (128GB, unlocked) $1,100

$1,200

9% off One of two phones in the Note 20 line, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch 1440p OLED screen, supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and includes a microSD slot for expanding your storage. $1,100 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB, unlocked) $1,400

$1,800

23% off The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest attempt at making foldable phones more mainstream. It’s expensive, sure, but it’s also more durable than previous models and comes with a 120Hz display and support for the once-exclusive S Pen. To qualify for this price cut, you need to activate the phone with a carrier on the day of purchase. $1,400 at Best Buy

$1,500 at Amazon

The slick Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale in the 256GB configuration with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for $1,500 at Amazon. If you prefer the best price outright, with no need for extras, Best Buy has it for just $1,400 with activation. Normally $1,800, Samsung’s current discount makes for one of the better deals we’ve seen on the luxury foldable. Read our review.

Samsung is currently offering $75 off the 128GB version of the Galaxy Flip 3 (regularly $1,000). Purchasing this foldable phone also nets you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in the color your choice. Read our review.

Google Pixel 5A $399

$449

12% off As the mid-range Pixel phone, the Pixel 5A features a 6.34-inch 1080p OLED, same best-in-class camera, with IP67 water resistance, and three years of software support from Google. You’ll be among the first to experience the latest Android build, like Android 12 that is already released for the 5A. $399 at Google

A rare discount on the Google Pixel 5A has reduced the price of the phone to $400 at the Google Store, knocking $50 off the regular price. While all eyes are on the new Pixel 6, we still stand by the Pixel 5A as a solid and affordable entry. Featuring one of the best cameras available in a mid-range smartphone, the 5G-compatible 5A also comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage, IP67 water resistance, and improved battery life. Read our review .

. You can get $300 on a Walmart e-gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini on either AT&T or Verizon. The exact amount depends on which iPhone you choose (see below), and you can also get an additional $250 Walmart e-gift card by trading in an eligible phone. The deal runs through December 3rd, but you need to activate the new phone no later than December 3rd at 11:59PM local time to take advantage of the deal. If you prefer to get this deal and trade-in squared away in person, you need to schedule an in-person appointment. This in-store deal also ends on December 3rd.

The best deals available on smart home tech

Yeedi K650 Wi-Fi robot vacuum $120

$180

34% off Yeedi’s K650 robot vacuum has all of the smarts and power required to suck up dust, dirt, and pet hair from your floor into its 800-milliliter bin. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, if you just want to queue it up with your voice. $120 at Amazon

The best gaming deals available

Razer Viper 8 KHz $50

$80

38% off Virtually indistinguishable from older models in appearance, this version of the Razer Viper adopts a new 20K DPI optical sensor and features an 8,000Hz polling rate. $50 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a solid gaming mouse, the latest iteration of the Razer Viper is on sale for $40 $50 at Best Buy, its lowest price to date. The latest model retains the same lightweight and ambidextrous chassis that made the original so good, but ups the ante with a 20K DPI sensor and a polling rate of 8000Hz.

$50 at Best Buy, its lowest price to date. The latest model retains the same lightweight and ambidextrous chassis that made the original so good, but ups the ante with a 20K DPI sensor and a polling rate of 8000Hz. Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller, which is essentially an affordable version of the Xbox Elite controller, is on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle with a Kaira Pro gaming headset. Normally $250, you can pick up both peripherals for $170 for a limited time.

Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired Xbox/PC controller with customizable triggers and macro buttons is $69 at Amazon.

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is $75 for My Best Buy members. This mouse originally sold for $130, and it’s among the most comfortable options available.

The best deals available on cameras

The latest GoPro, the GoPro Hero10 Black, is currently selling at its lowest price ever. Normally $500, B&H is now selling the popular action cam for $450. The Hero10 Black boasts all the amazing features found on its predecessor — which we once called the “biggest, baddest action camera out there” — and more, like a new processor that allows it to shoot in higher frame rates and upload videos to the cloud while charging. It’s also compatible with Hero9 accessories, meaning those looking to upgrade won’t necessarily need to purchase new add-ons. Read our review.

The touchscreen-equipped Insta360 One X2 is on sale at Amazon and Adorama for $365, the best price we’ve seen on the rugged 360-degree camera. Read our hands-on impressions .

. B&H is selling the Canon EOS R mirrorless camera for $1,599 instead of $1,800. Read our Canon EOS R review.

Sony’s ZV-1 point-and-shoot camera is currently on sale for $746 with a vlogger accessory kit at B&H, a savings of $150. The bundle includes the 20MP, 4K-capable camera as well as a wireless shooting grip and a 64GB memory card.

Related The best Cyber Monday deals on cameras and lenses

Other great deals happening now

Blue Yeti microphone $90

$130

31% off The Blue Yeti is a tried and true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease. $90 at Amazon

A great companion to any streamer or podcaster, the Blue Yeti microphone is on sale at Amazon for $90 in select colorways, matching one of its best prices to date. The Yeti can conform to a number of recording environments thanks to the Blue VO!CE software, which allows you to change pickup patterns, modulate, and otherwise fine-tune your audio. The mic comes packaged with its own stand but is also compatible with a wide variety of booms and mic arms if that’s more your style. The current discount applies to the black, blue, grey, and silver models, meaning you’ve got a variety of styles to choose from.

The AfterShokz Aeropex open-ear headphones are $30 off at Best Buy and Amazon (it includes a complimentary sports bag at Amazon). These rest near your temples, using bone conduction to transmit sound instead of covering your ears. This is a popular choice among bikers, as it’s a safer alternative to earbuds if you want to listen to music or podcasts, or to talk on the phone. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn ranked these as his favorite model.