The best Cyber Monday deals you can still get

If you missed out on a few great deals during Cyber Monday or Black Friday, don’t worry, you still have another chance to save big on some popular tech products. It’s “Cyber Week,” meaning that many retailers are still delivering some of the best deals of the year for you to grab all week long. Below, we’ve curated some of the top discounts you can still take advantage of on wireless noise-canceling headphones, earbuds, phones, laptops, TVs, video games, and more. Take a look, and if you like what you see, you may want to buy the product sooner than later. These particular deals could disappear at a moment’s notice.
If they do sell out, fret not. It’s very likely that December will bring some repeat deals, plus new sales because of the holidays. If you want to keep receiving the latest deal-related updates then even after this week is over so you can continue to save, subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter. We compile the savings that you need to know about, then send them to you twice a week.
The best deals available on 4K TVs
- Amazon still has a sizeable discount on all sizes of one of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C1. The 48-inch model is on sale for $1,097 instead of $1,297, while the 55-inch is selling for $1,297 and the 65-inch for $1,797. Regardless of which configuration you choose, all sport several features gamers will love, including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1. Best Buy is offering the same discounts on the 55- and 65-inch models, but the 48-inch C1 costs $100 more.
The best deals available on streaming devices and services
- The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which just launched in September, is selling
at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy at a record low. Normally $50, the retailer is offering the streaming device for around $30. The 2021 model is faster, comes with improved Wi-Fi performance, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. Roku’s players also now support AirPlay 2, which means you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to easily cast content to the device. Read our review.
- This accessible Roku alternative from Google features support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and the current sale at the Google Store, Walmart, and Best Buy has brought the Chromecast with Google TV down to $40, saving you $10 off the regular price. The streaming device features access to all of your favorite streaming services and has a built-in voice assistant to help you find your favorite shows. You can even cast media from your phone through the Chromecast app. Read our review.
- The Roku Streambar is discounted to just $80 at Amazon, $50 off the initial list price. It may not be the best-sounding soundbar out there, but the convenient all-in-one solution features a built-in Roku Streaming Stick 4K Plus, support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.
The best deals available on laptops and tablets
- Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 processor is $100 off at Best Buy
and Amazon, with the latter selling it for $869. This brings the starting price down to $900 for the base model that has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
- Razer is offering a $300 gift card to its online store when you purchase one of its Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptops, which start at $1,799.99.
- The Lenovo Yoga 9i remains one of our favorite alternatives to the Microsoft Surface line of ultrabooks and, right now, Best Buy is offering the slick 2-in-1 for $1,350. While this model received a similar discount a couple of months ago, it still remains a solid value. The foldable laptop boasts some impressive specs, too, with an 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 512GB of storage, and Iris Xe integrated graphics. This hardware, paired with a 4K touchscreen display and a garaged stylus, makes the 9i a great choice for creators.
- Many Surface Pro 7 models are discounted. Our recommended model is the configuration that includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for $700 ($200 off). Note that this Surface also doesn’t include a Type Cove.
- The latest model of the Dell XPS 13 takes what made last year’s model so great and makes it better. For Cyber Monday, Dell has marked down this configuration with an Intel Core i7-1195G7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to $1,229, taking about $400 off the regular MSRP. Read our review.
- Samsung’s 11.6-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 is now on sale for $180 instead of $250 at Amazon. This particular model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.
- The Dell XPS 15 ultrabook is currently enjoying a solid discount. Dell has reduced the price of this particular configuration to $2,199, taking $396 off the usual price tag. This is the best deal we’ve seen on this laptop so far, with some retailers charging as much as $2,600 for the same configuration. This model boasts some impressive specs with an 11th Gen Core i9 CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, not to mention 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Our reviewer, Monica Chin, liked the 16:10 display and snappy keyboard, even though the XPS 15 tended to get a little hot under load. Read our full review.
If you need a powerful iPad with plenty of storage and a gorgeous display, B&H is selling the Wi-Fi version of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for its lowest price to date. Normally $1,199, the retailer is currently selling the silver variant for $1,099. In Dieter Bohn’s review, he deemed this model to be the nicest iPad available, even with its strange camera placement. The 2021 iPad Pro is also a speed demon thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and comes with welcome features such as a Mini LED display, Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Face ID, which allows you to unlock the device with just a glance.
The best deals available on noise-canceling headphones
- Regularly $300, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II are currently selling for around
$180$200 at Target and Best Buy. Released in 2017, these wireless, noise-canceling headphones can seamlessly switch between two paired devices and, unlike their predecessor, support both Alexa and Google Assistant.
- The Bose QuietComfort 45, a pair of headphones that offer best-in-class comfort and terrific active noise cancellation, are on sale in either black or white at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for $279, their best price to date. Read our full review.
- Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are among the best headphones you can buy, and they’re $248 (usually $350) at Best Buy and Amazon. Get these if you know someone who values great sound quality and comfort.
- Apple’s AirPods Max are selling for $479 in every colorway from Amazon, down from their hefty $549 standard price. The AirPods Max justify their price with top-tier sound quality, terrific noise cancellation, great voice call performance, and the usual deep integration with Apple’s ecosystem of devices. Read our review.
- Apple’s discontinued Beats Solo 3 are on sale in select colorways for $100 right now at Amazon and Target, which is $100 off the original price tag. Although they’re beginning to show their age, we initially praised the comfortable headphones in our 2016 review and noted how well they isolate exterior noise. They also offer great wireless performance and come in two colorways: black and rose gold.
The best deals still available on true wireless earbuds
- Right now, you can pick up the best wireless earbuds that iPhone owners can buy at one of its best prices to date. Typically $249, the MagSafe-ready AirPods Pro are now just $179 at Amazon, their second-best price to date. Like the third-gen AirPods, the 2021 AirPods Pro come with a new charging case that works with Apple’s MagSafe magnetic charging system. Read our full review.
- The latest AirPods are seeing their biggest discount yet at Amazon. Normally $179.99, they’re $170
$150right now at checkout. While we still recommend the AirPods Pro (especially at just $10 more currently), the third-gen AirPods sport shorter stems, IPX4 water resistance, and improved sound over the last-gen model. Read our full review.
- Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds that include a wireless charging case are just $90 (down from $140). This is the best deal that we’ve seen yet. If you don’t need a wireless charging case, the set that includes a case you’ll need to plug in to charge is just $70.
- Regularly $200, the Galaxy Buds Pro are currently on sale for around $150 at Amazon. In our review, we noted how much we loved their amazing sound quality and IPX7 water resistance.
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the improved version of the original Galaxy Buds, are available for $79 at Walmart. This deal brings them well below their typical $100 price tag, making them an excellent value. In our review, we noted their drastic improvement in battery life as well as their comfortable fit. While Samsung has since improved on this design with the Galaxy Buds 2, adding noise cancellation among other features, their higher price point makes them a slightly tougher sell.
- The Galaxy Buds Live are another great option if you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds. Normally these shiny ear beans cost $170, but are currently on sale for just $100 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Despite their unconventional shape, our reviewer Chris Welch liked their overall sound quality and marathon battery life but thought the noise cancellation could use some improvement.
- Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are currently selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4, our top pick for the best wireless earbuds, for around $248 instead of $280. Read our review.
- Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 are down to just $170 at Amazon in black. Normally $300, the excellent noise-canceling earbuds offer great ANC performance, customizable controls, and sound that can nearly match that of a premium pair of noise-canceling over-ear headphones. Read our full review.
The best deals available on smartwatches and fitness trackers
- The Fitbit Inspire 2 is just $60 at Amazon, matching the best price we’ve seen on the budget-friendly fitness tracker.
- The Fitbit Charge 5 is on sale for $130 at Amazon, its best price to date. We weren’t fans of its UI and lack of physical buttons, but the fitness tracker is plenty capable, with long battery life and a slim, lightweight design. Read our full review.
The best deals available on phones
- The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale for just $1,100 at Samsung, $100 off the list price. While this phone doesn’t come packaged with a complimentary pair of earbuds like some other models, you do get $50 off the cost of the Galaxy Buds Pro. Amazon also has the Note 20 Ultra for $1,099 though without any additional discounts included. Read our review.
- The slick Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale in the 256GB configuration with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for $1,500 at Amazon. If you prefer the best price outright, with no need for extras, Best Buy has it for just $1,400 with activation. Normally $1,800, Samsung’s current discount makes for one of the better deals we’ve seen on the luxury foldable. Read our review.
- Samsung is currently offering $75 off the 128GB version of the Galaxy Flip 3 (regularly $1,000). Purchasing this foldable phone also nets you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in the color your choice. Read our review.
- A rare discount on the Google Pixel 5A has reduced the price of the phone to $400 at the Google Store, knocking $50 off the regular price. While all eyes are on the new Pixel 6, we still stand by the Pixel 5A as a solid and affordable entry. Featuring one of the best cameras available in a mid-range smartphone, the 5G-compatible 5A also comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage, IP67 water resistance, and improved battery life. Read our review.
- You can get $300 on a Walmart e-gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Mini on either AT&T or Verizon. The exact amount depends on which iPhone you choose (see below), and you can also get an additional $250 Walmart e-gift card by trading in an eligible phone. The deal runs through December 3rd, but you need to activate the new phone no later than December 3rd at 11:59PM local time to take advantage of the deal. If you prefer to get this deal and trade-in squared away in person, you need to schedule an in-person appointment. This in-store deal also ends on December 3rd.
The best deals available on smart home tech
- The Google Nest Hub Max is the best and biggest smart home assistant in the Google ecosystem. Currently, you can save $50 on this smart hub at the Google Store and Walmart, bringing the price down to $179. The display’s built-in camera allows you to make video calls, and the 10-inch screen allows you to access media from your favorite streaming services or cast just about anything from your phone. In our review, we noted that we were particularly impressed by this device’s ability to display personalized content based on who is looking at the screen.
- A two-pack of Google Nest Wifi routers costs just $209 at Amazon, down from $299. A single unit of the Nest Wifi Router has been reduced to $139 at the Google Store, $30 off the regular price. You can also grab a bundle with a single access point for $179, or two access points for $249. Read our full review.
- A single Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router costs just $77 at Amazon and Best Buy. The previous lowest price was around $90.
- Eero Pro 6 is offering up to 40 percent off its excellent mesh Wi-Fi routers that have Thread radios built-in (and which Eero has said will get upgraded to the new smart home standard Matter, when it arrives next year). The Eero Pro 6 two-pack is selling for $299, a savings of $100, and the Eero 6 two-pack is down to $167 from $279, at Amazon and Eero. Read our full Eero review.
- The Eufy RoboVac 11S is on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $138, nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on the no-frills robot vacuum.
- Meta’s Portal Go, the portable smart display, is $50 off at Amazon. It costs $149, and could be a good fit if you have friends and family that can’t live without video chatting via Messenger and other apps.
- Google’s lozenge-shaped Nest Mini is available for $25 at Best Buy and Walmart, half off the original price tag. In his review, Verge staffer Cameron Faulkner called the smart speaker a great sounding upgrade over the last-gen Home Mini.
- A bundle containing the Roomba i3 Plus with a self-emptying base and the Braava Jet m6 mop is on sale at Best Buy for $585 (regularly $850). You can also pick up the Roomba i3 Plus with Clean Base on its own for $400, regularly $599.
- The battery-operated Nest Doorbell is down to just $130 in the Google Store, $50 off its regular price tag. Read our full review.
- Google and Walmart have reduced the price of the Nest Audio, the big sibling to the Nest Mini, to $60 in select colorways. This smart speaker comes packaged with Google Assistant and can be paired with other Nest speakers for additional audio coverage. Read our full review.
- The Yeedi K650 was already an affordable robot vacuum at $180. Amazon currently has it on sale for $120 when you clip the coupon on the page, however, which beats the Robovac’s previous all-time low. It doesn’t offer lidar or virtual boundaries, but it’s a great budget bot that can handle the basics.
- Amazon’s stalwart, third-gen Echo Dot smart speaker can be had at Amazon for just $20 right now, down from $40, a great deal on a still good speaker to control your smart home. Note this deal is only available if you choose the option that gives you six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited. Read our full review.
- The best discount we’ve seen on the Nest Learning Thermostat is now live at the Google Store, allowing you to save $70 on a single unit or $150 on a two-pack, lowering the prices to $180 and $348, respectively.
- Abode’s great little Abode Cam 2, an indoor / outdoor camera that works with or without an Abode system, is $25 at Abode. If you want to add a security system, too, Abode has an excellent bundle exclusively on its website for $299, a savings of $300. It includes the Abode Cam 2, the security gateway, a keypad, two door sensors, a motion sensor, a keyfob, and an Echo Show 5, with the option of professional monitoring.
The best gaming deals available
- Amazon is hosting a deal where it will knock $10 off when you spend at least $100 on these gaming items. GameStop is running a similar promotion.
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition for Xbox — which is compatible with Xbox One, Series S, or Series X — is on sale for just $28 at Amazon, the best price we’ve seen on the optimized, three-game collection.
- If you have a Nintendo Switch, a Go Pro, or any other device that accepts microSD cards, give it a huge boost in storage with this SanDisk 512GB microSD card for just $55 at Amazon.
-
Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead 2 (it was even made by the same team) is all the way down to
$25$40 at GameStop. The game usually costs $60, though Xbox owners should just subscribe to Game Pass instead, as it’s available there.
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, one of the best PlayStation 5 exclusives to date, is down to just $50 at Amazon and GameStop. Read our full review.
- The PlayStation 4 version of Hades is available at GameStop for just $20, down from its usual sale price of $35.
- If you’re looking for a solid gaming mouse, the latest iteration of the Razer Viper is on sale for
$40$50 at Best Buy, its lowest price to date. The latest model retains the same lightweight and ambidextrous chassis that made the original so good, but ups the ante with a 20K DPI sensor and a polling rate of 8000Hz.
- Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller, which is essentially an affordable version of the Xbox Elite controller, is on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle with a Kaira Pro gaming headset. Normally $250, you can pick up both peripherals for $170 for a limited time.
- Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired Xbox/PC controller with customizable triggers and macro buttons is $69 at Amazon.
- Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is $75 for My Best Buy members. This mouse originally sold for $130, and it’s among the most comfortable options available.
The best deals available on cameras
- The latest GoPro, the GoPro Hero10 Black, is currently selling at its lowest price ever. Normally $500, B&H is now selling the popular action cam for $450. The Hero10 Black boasts all the amazing features found on its predecessor — which we once called the “biggest, baddest action camera out there” — and more, like a new processor that allows it to shoot in higher frame rates and upload videos to the cloud while charging. It’s also compatible with Hero9 accessories, meaning those looking to upgrade won’t necessarily need to purchase new add-ons. Read our review.
- The touchscreen-equipped Insta360 One X2 is on sale at Amazon and Adorama for $365, the best price we’ve seen on the rugged 360-degree camera. Read our hands-on impressions.
- B&H is selling the Canon EOS R mirrorless camera for $1,599 instead of $1,800. Read our Canon EOS R review.
- Sony’s ZV-1 point-and-shoot camera is currently on sale for $746 with a vlogger accessory kit at B&H, a savings of $150. The bundle includes the 20MP, 4K-capable camera as well as a wireless shooting grip and a 64GB memory card.
Other great deals happening now
- A great companion to any streamer or podcaster, the Blue Yeti microphone is on sale at Amazon for $90 in select colorways, matching one of its best prices to date. The Yeti can conform to a number of recording environments thanks to the Blue VO!CE software, which allows you to change pickup patterns, modulate, and otherwise fine-tune your audio. The mic comes packaged with its own stand but is also compatible with a wide variety of booms and mic arms if that’s more your style. The current discount applies to the black, blue, grey, and silver models, meaning you’ve got a variety of styles to choose from.
- The AfterShokz Aeropex open-ear headphones are $30 off at Best Buy and Amazon (it includes a complimentary sports bag at Amazon). These rest near your temples, using bone conduction to transmit sound instead of covering your ears. This is a popular choice among bikers, as it’s a safer alternative to earbuds if you want to listen to music or podcasts, or to talk on the phone. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn ranked these as his favorite model.
- If you’re looking to add some storage space to your PC, Amazon is currently discounting Western Digital’s 2TB and 4TB My Passport models in a variety of colors. Typically $380, you can buy the 2TB SSD for $230, or the 4TB model for $450. Western Digital claims up to sequential read / write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, and the deal also includes a USB Type-A adapter in the box.
- Amazon is currently offering some excellent savings on a variety of Shure microphones. These include some of the heavy-hitters of the podcast world, like the legendary Shure SM7B going for $359 instead of $399 at Amazon.
- This 38-inch soundbar from Samsung is currently available for $280 at Best Buy, its lowest price to date. The 7.1 soundbar comes packaged with a wireless subwoofer and rear-channel speakers, too, helping keep cable clutter to a minimum.
- The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is available at Amazon in blue or black for around $95.
- The excellent Razer Kiyo is discounted to $70 at Amazon and Best Buy, the second-lowest price we’ve seen for the 1080p webcam, which features a built-in ring light.
- RAVPower is taking 35% off several of its chargers when you use various promo codes. You can, for instance, buy this $28 two-pack of 20W iPhone 13 chargers for $13 instead when you use the code RT50, or this 90W battery bank for $58 instead of $89 with the code CM35.