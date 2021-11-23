The best early Black Friday deals on 4K TVs

4K TVs of all sizes and specs see price cuts several times throughout the year, but the time when we usually see the highest concentration of stellar deals is right now, as Black Friday hits and Cyber Monday is just around the bend. You’ve ended up in the right place if you’re looking for a TV deal, and yes, that includes people interested in a TV that has every bell or whistle, with the highest contrast ratio and the right features to eke all of the visual splendor from PCs and the latest gaming consoles or something that’s quite the opposite. We’ll be highlighting affordable TVs, too.

Samsung TV deals

Sony deals

The 65-inch Bravia XR X90J with full-array local dimming for better contrast costs $1,200 at Best Buy, down from $1,500. If all you need is a 50-inch TV, this same model is available in that size for $900 from Best Buy and Amazon.

If you want an OLED, Sony’s Bravia XR A80J with a 65-inch OLED panel costs $1,800 instead of its original $2,300 cost at Best Buy and at Amazon.

A much smaller OLED from Sony is discounted at Best Buy. The 48-inch Bravia A9S is available for $1,200, down $300.

LG deals

The most affordable OLED TV from LG is its A1, which is now available in its 48-inch size for just $900 (usually $1,200). This model has a 60Hz refresh rate, and it lacks HDMI 2.1 ports, unlike LG’s pricier 2021 OLED TVs, but it can still deliver stellar picture quality.

Insignia deals

Insignia’s televisions cost significantly less than any of the brands above. While they likely can’t win in a head-to-head competition for panel and backlighting quality against many other LED TVs, at least they compete in terms of functionality. Each of them has Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in, so you don’t need to buy extra streaming hardware (most models come with some form of this feature, whether it’s Android TV, Google TV, Roku, etc.).

Insignia’s 55-inch F30 LED TV costs just $300 at Best Buy and Amazon, well below its original $550 price.

For a step up in visual quality (particularly its contrast) thanks to quantum dot technology, the Insignia F50 55-inch TV costs $400 at Best Buy and Amazon. This model usually costs $650 outside of a sale.

Insignia makes several sizes of each of its TVs, and you’re guaranteed to find a low price on all of them, so pick the one that works best for you.

Vizio deals

Vizio’s mid-range M7 QLED 4K TV with a 50-inch screen starts at the low price of $500 (usually $700) at Best Buy. This model has a 60Hz refresh rate, but its full-array local dimming is an impressive feature at this price point. If you want a bigger version of the M7, the 70-inch model is just $750 (usually $1,100) at Best Buy.

The best TV that Vizio makes that isn’t an OLED is its P-series Quantum. You can get the 65-inch PQ9 for $1,000 ($300 off) at Best Buy.

Now, for Vizio’s debut OLED (a Best Buy-exclusive model), the discounts actually aren’t great so far. The 55-inch model is $1,000 ($300 off), while the 65-inch version is $1,500 ($300 off). These aren’t the best-ever prices; they’re off by a couple hundred dollars, actually. Feature-wise, they’re competitive with LG’s C1, though some people report that this model’s software is one of its weakest attributes. If you can look past some of those issues, though, it might be worth the investment.

TCL deals

TCL’s TVs are known best for their Roku integration, but the company more recently started to produce models that run on Android TV or Google TV. It’s a vastly different interface from Roku’s, and it’ll ship with a different kind of remote control, but many of the same features are there.

But that’s not all the decision comes down to. Sometimes, specs will be different, making one model better than the other. The way that TCL names its TVs indicates its quality, more or less. Its 6-series is among the best (and most costly) it offers, while anything lower than that will be a slight step down in features and specs.

Finally, TCL’s high-end 6-series TV is seeing some great discounts, too. The 55-inch model with Roku software, Mini LED backlighting, and a QLED panel costs $700 instead of $950 at Best Buy.

You can get the 65-inch model of the 6-series with Roku software for $898, down from $1,500 at Amazon. For an even bigger 75-inch version of the 6-series TV, but with Google TV software, Best Buy has you set for $1,300 ($1,000 off its original price).