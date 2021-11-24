As wonderful as the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are, their smooth glass backs are extremely slippery, as Dan Seifert mentioned in his review. And the official Google frosted recycled plastic cases are not great solutions, thanks to their cheap feel and still slippery finish. So, where does that leave you, the new owner of Google’s flagship phone? You can’t just leave your pristine new phone naked. That’s why we’ve rounded up some third-party cases that befit the Pixel’s unique design, whether you’re looking for a case for yourself or gifting a case to a new Pixel 6 owner. Just be aware that cases may be out of stock or slow to ship, so you’ll need a lot of luck and patience to find your ideal case this holiday season.

Ringke Fusion Matte Case for Pixel 6 $12 Want a clear case for your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro (also available), but without the shinny surface that is a fingerprint magnet? The Ringke Fusion Matte case’s matte finish is “anti-fingerprints” and resists against oily smudges. It has raised edges all around the case to minimize surface contact with your Google phone, as well as a built-in hole for a hand strap for added security (strap not included). $12 at Ringke

Ghostek Covert Clear Protective Case for Pixel 6 $15 Sure, this Ghostek case might add some bulk to your phone’s corners and sides, but you will appreciate its shock-absorbing abilities if you ever drop your precious Pixel 6. This case is compatible with Qi wireless charging and is available in pink, clear and translucent gray. $15 at Ghostek

48% off Looking for a frosted case that is even slimmer than Google’s official Pixel 6 case? Then this 0.35mm thin minimalist case from PHNX is for you. The MNML is a lightweight case that supports wireless charging and offers raised edges to prevent scratches to the camera lenses. Pixel 6 Pro case is also available; case comes in Frosted White, Frosted Black and Matte Black. $13 at PHNX

16% off The SolidSuit is a 3mm slim case that protects your Pixel 6 from significant drops — the company claims it is effective from as high as an 11-foot drop (MIL-STD 810G). Best of all, Rhinoshield has many collaborations with other brands like Snoopy and the NBA and even allows you to print your own custom design on a SolidSuit. Also available for Pixel 6 Pro. $34 at Rhinoshield

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case for Pixel 6 $30 Want to see your phone’s unique colorway without sacrificing protection on all sides? This Ultra Hybrid case from Spigen does it all. It wraps the sides of the phone and the camera bar in shock-absorbing material, while its clear center layer is protective without adding bulk to your phone. Also available for Pixel 6 Pro. $30 at Spigen

Bellroy leather case for Pixel 6 $49 In collaboration with Google, Bellroy has designed a series of slim-fitting, eco-tanned leather cases for the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Each case has a soft microfiber lining and is compatible with Qi wireless charging. It’s available in new colors like Sea Mist (Pixel 6) and Biscotti (Pixel 6 Pro). $49 at Bellroy

Kerf Case for Pixel 6 $69 Each Kerf case is made-to-order using reclaimed wood from a Pittsburgh furniture maker. You can choose the type of wood to be used in your case, as well as submit a custom image and or message to be laser-etched onto the product (pricing varies). Every case has an Ultra Suede lining that wraps around the phone for extra protection and is compatible with Qi wireless charging. $69 at Kerf Case

Spigen Pixel 6 Case Slim Armor CS $40 If you prefer to carry cash or a couple of your most important cards with your phone, then this the Spigen case might be for you. The case itself adds corner and side protection to your Pixel 6, while the back slides open to give you access to your two IDs and or bills. This case comes in all black, or a combination of rose gold and black, and is also available for the Pixel 6 Pro. $40 at Spigen

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Antimicrobial Case (Pixel 6) $50 Show off your Pixel 6’s two-toned look with this clear yet protective case from Otterbox (also available in Stardust 2.0). This way, your phone will be protected against 3x drops (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), as well as microbial growth. This case features raised edges to prevent your screen and camera from resting directly on surfaces and is compatible with Qi wireless charging. Available for the Pixel 6 Pro. $50 at Otterbox

