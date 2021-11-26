The best Black Friday streaming deals for Hulu, YouTube TV, and more

Now that Black Friday is finally upon us, several popular streaming services are offering a number of discounts. New and even some previous subscribers can, for example, enjoy a year of Hulu for just $0.99 a month. While that’s probably one of the best deals out there this year, other services are also great limited-time offers for new, past, and even existing subscribers alike. Below, we’ve curated some of the best we’ve seen this year to help you get the best bang for your buck.

Also, if you’re looking for deals outside of streaming, be sure to also check out our ever-expanding roundup of the best Black Friday deals, where you’ll find discounts on everything from streaming devices and laptops to TVs and smart speakers.

Get one year of Hulu for $0.99 a month

Both new and returning customers can enjoy 12 months of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming service for just $1 per month if they subscribe before November 30th. Typically $7 a month — or $70, if you opt for an annual subscription — that equates to a $72 discount or about 85 percent off. Under this plan, two people are also allowed to simultaneously stream as well, and you can have up to six users profiles. You can also access all of Hulu’s TV shows and movies on multiple devices. However, returning customers can only reap the savings if they haven’t been a Hulu subscriber within the past month.

Pay $2 for two months of a YouTube TV add-on channel

YouTube’s streaming TV service is selling individual add-on channels for $0.99 per month for the first two months, assuming you’re a new add-on subscriber. The deal extends to 22 add-ons that typically range between $2 and $10 a month, including Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, and more (HBO excluded). For the unfamiliar, add-ons are separate from the over 85 channels included in YouTube TV’s base plan. The offer expires on November 30th.

You can also get $50 off your first month of YouTube TV’s base plan

If you are interested in YouTube TV’s base plan, new subscribers can also try it free and then get $50 off their first month. The plan typically costs $65, so that means you’ll be paying $15 for more than 85 channels, including NFL, NBA, and MLB networks, PBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon. The plan also comes with unlimited cloud DVR storage space as well as rewind, fast forward, and pause capabilities.

Amazon’s offering some channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months, too

Amazon is offering more than 15 channels for $0.99 a month for up to two months as well. These include Paramount Plus Premium, Starz, Showtime, Discovery Plus, AMC Plus, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, and more. This deal is only available to Prime members and will be valid through November 29th.

New and existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can get up to six months of Disney Plus for free

Meanwhile, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can enjoy six months of Disney Plus for free. Amazon Music Unlimited starts at $7.99 per month, which is the same price as Disney Plus, so this could save you around $42. Current and former subscribers are both eligible to receive three months of Disney Plus for free under this deal.

AMC Plus is offering a one-year plan for $1.99 per month

If you’re ok with signing up with its annual plan, you can enjoy AMC Plus for $1.99 a month for 12 months. That means you’ll be paying around $24, which is a 72 percent discount on the service’s typical roughly $84 per year price.

Sign up for Showtime and pay $16 for five months instead of $55

New subscribers can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Showtime before paying $3.99 per month for four months. Normally, Showtime charges $10.99 per month, which means this is a 71 percent discount on a five-month membership, saving you $39. Unlike a lot of the other deals on this list, you have slightly longer to grab it, with the sale ending at 11:59PM PT on November 30th.

Discovery Plus is offering a $3, three-month plan

Discovery Plus is offering new subscribers the first three months of its ad-supported plan for $0.99 cents a month instead of $4.99. That means you’re getting 80 percent off the cost of a three-month subscription, paying $3 instead of $15. The deal ends on November 29th.

You can get one month of Paramount Plus for free

New subscribers can get one month free of Paramount Plus’ ad-supported Essential plan or ad-free Premium ($9.99/month) plans at this link until November 29th. After your trial ends, Paramount will charge you $4.99 per month for the Essential plan and $9.99 per month for the Premium. The trial applies to both monthly and annual plans.

Get three months of Starz for $5 per month

Both former and new subscribers can get three months of Starz for $5 per month instead of $8.99. Note, however, this doesn’t include a free trial. Former subscribers must re-subscribe to redeem this offer.