The best Black Friday 2021 tech deals still available

Black Friday may be over, but the memory — and deals — remain. Right now, there are still a ton of great discounts to be had on 4K TVs, noise-canceling headphones, and gaming accessories. Some of these deals are likely to expire soon or run out of stock, but we'll be doing everything we can to keep this page updated with all the deals left standing, many of which will likely carry over to Cyber Monday.

Latest deal highlights:

The best deals still available on 4K TVs

Amazon still has a sizeable discount on all sizes of one of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C1. The 48-inch model is on sale for $1,097 instead of $1,297, while the 55-inch is selling for $1,297 and the 65-inch for $1,797. Regardless of which configuration you choose, all sport several features gamers will love, including a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1. Best Buy is offering the same discounts, except with 30 days of FuboTV Pro and three months of Apple TV Plus, as well as the option to save $90 on Facebook Portal TV, a camera accessory that brings wide-angle video chats to your TV.

Samsung’s The Frame is still available for a discount at Amazon. This is a unique kind of TV that functions both as wall art and an HDR-compatible QLED. Right now, for example, you can buy the 65-inch model for $1,498 instead of $2,000, and the 55-inch for $998 instead of $1,500. The TV offers a decor-friendly design while also displaying customizable images when somebody’s in the room. When turned on, however, it transforms into a smart 4K TV with Amazon’s Alexa built-in and a 120Hz refresh rate. Best Buy is matching this deal as well, and including 30 days of FuboTV Pro as well as the option to save $90 on Facebook Portal TV.

Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) $998

$1,500

34% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $998 at Amazon

$1,000 at Best Buy

This 70-inch LG TV may only feature midrange specs, but Best Buy has brought it down to its lowest price ever. The LG NanoCell 75 series TV is down to just $750, a staggering $450 off the list price. The 4K panel is powered by LG’s WebOS smart platform, which offers a solid array of streaming services and includes HDR10 for vivid picture quality. The 75 Series also comes equipped with three HDMI ports and ARC compatibility, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2, which allows you to cast content from your Apple device to your TV. It may not be as impressive as an OLED TV, but $750 for a 70-inch panel is still a solid value.

LG NanoCell 75 Series TV (70-inch) $750

$1,200

38% off This 70-inch LED TV from LG comes with a solid array of features, including HDR 10, a trio of HDMI 2.0 ports, and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2. $750 at Best Buy

Naturally, Amazon is offering some great discounts on its own products, taking between $140 and $150 off the Omni Series (50-inch / 55-inch) and 4-Series 4K Fire TVs (50-inch / 55-inch).

The best deals still available on streaming devices

The latest Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which just launched in September, is selling at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy at a record low. Normally $50, the retailer is offering the streaming device for around $30. The 2021 model is faster, comes with improved Wi-Fi performance, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. Roku’s players also now support AirPlay 2, which means you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to easily cast content to the device. Read our review.

This accessible Roku alternative from Google features support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and the current sale at the Google Store and Best Buy has brought the Chromecast with Google TV down to $40, saving you $10 off the regular price. The streaming device features access to all of your favorite streaming services and has a built-in voice assistant to help you find your favorite shows. You can even cast media from your phone through the Chromecast app. Read our review.

Sideclick’s Universal Remote Attachment adds more functionality to your Roku streaming player remote and makes it possible to control Blu-ray players, soundbars, TVs, and more with a single remote. Right now, you can buy it for $15 instead of $30.

The best deals still available on laptops and tablets

Razer is offering a $300 gift card to its online store when you purchase one of its Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptops, which start at $1,799.99.

Apple’s MacBook Air with the M1 processor is $150 off at Best Buy. This brings the starting price down to $850 for the base model that has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

MacBook Air with M1 (13-inch) $850

$999

15% off The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold). $850 at Best Buy

Microsoft’s Surface Pro X that supports Wi-Fi only (with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD) is $120 off at Best Buy for Black Friday. Snag it for $780, though keep in mind that it doesn’t include a Type Cover ($100) for typing.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i remains one of our favorite alternatives to the Microsoft Surface line of ultrabooks and, right now, Best Buy is offering the slick 2-in-1 for $1,350. While this model received a similar discount a couple of months ago, it still remains a solid value. The foldable laptop boasts some impressive specs, too, with an 11th Gen Core i7 CPU, 512GB of storage, and Iris Xe integrated graphics. This hardware, paired with a 4K touchscreen display and a garaged stylus, makes the 9i a great choice for creators.

Lenovo Yoga 9i $1,350

$1,750

23% off The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a portable, convertible laptop with standout audio and a garaged stylus. $1,350 at Best Buy

The 15.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 Plus is just $199, which is $100 off its usual $299 price.

Dell’s 2021 G15 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD costs $879.99, down $270 from its original price. This is a great price for an entry-level gaming laptop, and it also has a 120Hz refresh rate display.

MSI’s GL66 gaming laptop that features an RTX 3070 graphics chip costs $1,295 (usually $1,500) at Amazon. It’s a great value if you want a capable machine without breaking the bank.

Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop is $1,549.99, $350 off $1,849.99. This is our favorite gaming laptop for the cost, packing in a QHD display, a fast AMD Ryzen 9, and Nvidia’s RTX 3070, among other impressive specs.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $1,550

$1,850

17% off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is an exceptional gaming laptop for all kinds of customers. $1,550 at Best Buy

If you need a powerful iPad with plenty of storage and a gorgeous display, B&H is selling the Wi-Fi version of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for its lowest price to date. Normally $1,199, the retailer is selling it for $1,099 for a limited time.

HP’s 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S Mode is on sale at Best Buy for $330 instead of $500. This particular model features 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel 11th Gen Core i3 processor.

Samsung’s 11.6-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 is now on sale for $180 instead of $250 at Amazon. This particular model includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Dell XPS 15 ultrabook is currently enjoying a solid discount. Dell has reduced the price of this particular configuration to $2,199, taking $396 off the usual price tag. This is the best deal we’ve seen on this laptop so far, with some retailers charging as much as $2,600 for the same configuration. This model boasts some impressive specs with an 11th Gen Core i9 CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, not to mention 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Our reviewer, Monica Chin, liked the 16:10 display and snappy keyboard, even though the XPS 15 tended to get a little hot under load. Read our full review.

Dell XPS 15 (2020) $2,199

$2,595

16% off This configuration of the Dell XPS 15 laptop uses an RTX 3050Ti CPU paired with an 11th Gen Core i9 CPU, making it an excellent laptop for power users. This model also has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. $2,199 at Dell

If you need a powerful iPad with plenty of storage and a gorgeous display, B&H is selling the Wi-Fi version of the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for its lowest price to date. Normally $1,199, the retailer is selling it for $1,099 for a limited time. In Dieter Bohn’s review, he deemed this model to be the nicest iPad available, even with its strange camera placement. The 2021 iPad Pro is also a speed demon thanks to Apple’s M1 chip and comes with welcome features such as a Mini LED display, Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Face ID, which allows you to unlock the device with just a glance.

The best deals still available on noise-canceling headphones

Normally $249, the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 are available at Amazon for just $163 , easily the best price we’ve seen on the over-ear headphones. They may not be the most comfortable to wear during extended listening sessions, but they offer excellent multipoint pairing, improved battery life, and terrific controls. Read our full review .

Regularly $300, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II are currently selling for around $180 at Target, Amazon , and Best Buy. Released in 2017, these wireless, noise-canceling headphones can seamlessly switch between two paired devices and, unlike their predecessor, support both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are among the best headphones you can buy, and they’re $248 (usually $350) at Best Buy and Amazon. Get these if you know someone who values great sound quality and comfort.

Apple’s discontinued Beats Solo 3 are on sale for $100 right now at Amazon, which is $100 off the original price tag. Although they’re beginning to show their age, we initially praised the comfortable headphones in our 2016 review and noted how well they isolate exterior noise. They also offer great wireless performance and come in two colorways: black and rose gold.

Beats Solo 3 $100

$200

51% off The Beats Solo 3 feature decent sound quality and excellent wireless performance. They also sport some extra goodies if you’re an Apple user, namely the ability to access Siri using the earcup-mounted navigation buttons. $100 at Target

$100 at Amazon

The best deals still available on true wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (with MagSafe charging case) $169

$249

33% off Apple’s flagship earbuds improve on the regular AirPods with better sound quality, excellent active noise cancellation, and immersive spatial audio. The latest revision also includes MagSafe charging built into the case. $169 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro $150

$200

26% off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro have a blend of tech found in the Buds Plus and Buds Live, with the best sound quality the company has achieved yet in a pair of earbuds. $150 at Best Buy

$150 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the improved version of the original Galaxy Buds, are available for $79 at Walmart. This deal brings them well below their typical $100 price tag, making them an excellent value. In our review, we noted their drastic improvement in battery life as well as their comfortable fit. While Samsung has since improved on this design with the Galaxy Buds 2, adding noise cancellation among other features, their higher price point makes them a slightly tougher sell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $79

$150

48% off The Galaxy Buds Plus are the last-gen successor to the Galaxy Buds. The biggest change from this model is that the battery life is nearly doubled compared to the original Galaxy Buds. $79 at Walmart

The Galaxy Buds Live are another great option if you’re looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds. Normally these shiny ear beans cost $170, but are currently on sale for just $100 at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Despite their unconventional shape, our reviewer Chris Welch liked their overall sound quality and marathon battery life but thought the noise cancellation could use some improvement.

Sony WF-1000XM4 $248

$280

12% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly. $248 at Best Buy

$248 at Amazon

The black configuration of Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 is down to just $175 at Amazon. Normally $300, the excellent noise-canceling earbuds offer great ANC performance, customizable controls, and sound that can nearly match that of a premium pair of noise-canceling over-ear headphones. Read our full review.

The best deals still available on smartwatches

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) $239

$279

15% off Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to more recent flagships. $239 at Amazon

The best deals still available on smart home gadgets

A three-pack of Philips Hue white and color A19 bulbs is down to $100 at Best Buy and Amazon, the second-best price we’ve seen on the Bluetooth-equipped smart bulbs.

Right now, Staples is offering Apple’s compact HomePod mini for $89 instead of $99. We found the mini smart speaker offers good sound for its size and works well with other Apple devices. Read our full review.

The best deals still available on phones

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale for just $1,100 at Samsung, $100 off the list price. While this phone doesn’t come packaged with a complimentary pair of earbuds like some other models, you do get a free 11-inch Chromebook. While free is generally a good thing, just note that the model on offer here isn’t exactly premium, as it comes with just 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Amazon also has the Note 20 Ultra for $1,076 though without any freebies. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (128GB, unlocked) $1,100

$1,200

9% off One of two phones in the Note 20 line, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch 1440p OLED screen, supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and includes a microSD slot for expanding your storage. $1,100 at Samsung

The slick Galaxy Z Fold 3 is on sale in the 256GB configuration with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for $1,500 at Amazon or $1,650 at Samsung. If you prefer the best price outright, with no need for extras, Best Buy has it for just $1,400. Normally $1,800, Samsung’s current discount makes for one of the better deals we’ve seen on the luxury foldable. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB, unlocked) $1,400

$1,800

23% off The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s latest attempt at making foldable phones more mainstream. It’s expensive, sure, but it’s also more durable than previous models and comes with a 120Hz display and support for the once-exclusive S Pen. To qualify for this price cut, you need to activate the phone with a carrier on the day of purchase. $1,400 at Best Buy

$1,500 at Amazon

Samsung is currently offering $100 off the 128GB version of the Galaxy Flip 3 (regularly $1,000). Purchasing this foldable phone also nets you a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in the color your choice. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) $900

$1,000

11% off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a foldable phone with a non-foldable price tag. The unique, water-resistant device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 120Hz display, as well as 5G support. $900 at Samsung

A rare discount on the Google Pixel 5A has reduced the price of the phone to $400 at the Google Store, knocking $50 off the regular price. While all eyes are on the new Pixel 6, we still stand by the Pixel 5A as a solid and affordable entry. Featuring one of the best cameras available in a mid-range smartphone, the 5G-compatible 5A also comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage, IP67 water resistance, and improved battery life. Read our review.

Google Pixel 5A $399

$449

12% off The Pixel 5A may not pack a display with a high refresh rate or tons of bells and whistles, but the midrange phone does the basics very well. It also comes with IP67 water resistance, a great camera, and timely software updates. $399 at Google

The best deals still available on smart home tech

The Google Nest Hub is the best and biggest smart home assistant in the Google ecosystem. Currently, you can save $50 on this smart hub at the Google Store and Walmart, bringing the price down to $179. The display’s built-in camera allows you to make video calls, and the 10-inch screen allows you to access media from your favorite streaming services or cast just about anything from your phone. In our review, we noted that we were particularly impressed by this device’s ability to display personalized content based on who is looking at the screen.

Philips Hue LED Light Strip 80-inch starter kit $50

$110

55% off This 80-inch LED light strip comes with a Hue Hub for maximum connectivity. This combo allows a lot of smart home integration with these color-changing lights, adding to an existing Hue setup or starting fresh. $50 at Amazon

A three-pack of Philips Hue white and color A19 bulbs is down to $100 at Best Buy and Amazon, the second-best price we’ve seen on the Bluetooth-equipped smart bulbs.

The best gaming deals still available

Target “Mix and Match” sale Target’s current buy two, get one free promotion extends to a wealth of different products, including toys, movies, books, and video games such as FIFA 22 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Target

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, one of the best PlayStation 5 exclusives to date, is down to just $50 at Amazon. Read our full review .

. The Nintendo Switch version of Hades, easily one of the best games of 2020, is available at Walmart for just $20, down from its usual sale price of $35.

If you’re looking for a solid gaming mouse, the latest iteration of the Razer Viper is on sale for $40 at Amazon and Best Buy, its lowest price to date. The latest model retains the same lightweight and ambidextrous chassis that made the original so good, but ups the ante with a 20K DPI sensor and a polling rate of 8000Hz.

Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller, which is essentially an affordable version of the Xbox Elite controller, is on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle with a Kaira Pro gaming headset. Normally $250, you can pick up both peripherals for $170 for a limited time.

Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired Xbox/PC controller with customizable triggers and macro buttons is $70 at Verizon, down from $100 everywhere else.

Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse is just $66.49 for My Best Buy members. This mouse originally sold for $130, and it’s among the most comfortable options available.

You can snag HTC’s Deluxe Audio strap at Amazon for $30 off, then pair it with a third-party adapter ($28) that makes it compatible with the Oculus Quest 2. A nice weekend project, if you’re interested.

The best deals still available on cameras

The latest GoPro, the GoPro Hero10 Black, is currently selling at its lowest price ever. Normally $500, B&H is now selling the popular action cam for $450. The Hero10 Black boasts all the amazing features found on its predecessor — which we once called the “biggest, baddest action camera out there” — and more, like a new processor that allows it to shoot in higher frame rates and upload videos to the cloud while charging. It’s also compatible with Hero9 accessories, meaning those looking to upgrade won’t necessarily need to purchase new add-ons. Read our review.

GoPro Hero10 Black $450

$500

11% off The GoPro Hero10 Black offers a new processor, which allows it to shoot in higher frame rates, along with a slew of other notable enhancements. $450 at B&H Photo

B&H is starting to release several deals on cameras from Sony, Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Fujifilm, Panasonic, and more. This includes the Canon EOS R mirrorless camera, which is selling for $1,599 instead of $1,800. Read our Canon EOS R review.

Sony’s ZV-1 point-and-shoot camera is currently on sale for $746 with a vlogger accessory kit at B&H, a savings of $150. The bundle includes the 20MP, 4K-capable camera as well as a wireless shooting grip and a 64GB memory card.

DJI’s FPV combo racing drone, for first-person flying at up to 87 mph, is discounted $300 — dropping the price to $999 at B&H Photo.

Other great deals happening now

A great companion to any streamer or podcaster, the Blue Yeti microphone is on sale at Amazon for $100, matching one of its best prices to date. The Yeti can conform to a number of recording environments thanks to the Blue VO!CE software, which allows you to change pickup patterns, modulate, and otherwise fine-tune your audio. The mic comes packaged with its own stand but is also compatible with a wide variety of booms and mic arms if that’s more your style. The current discount applies to the black, blue, grey, and silver models, meaning you’ve got a variety of styles to choose from.

Blue Yeti microphone $100

$130

24% off The Blue Yeti is a tried and true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease. $100 at Amazon

The AfterShokz Aeropex open-ear headphones are $30 off at Best Buy and Amazon (it includes a complimentary sports bag at Amazon). These rest near your temples, using bone conduction to transmit sound instead of covering your ears. This is a popular choice among bikers, as it’s a safer alternative to earbuds if you want to listen to music or podcasts, or to talk on the phone. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn ranked these as his favorite model.

If you’re looking to add some storage space to your PC, Amazon is currently discounting Western Digital’s 2TB and 4TB My Passport models in a variety of colors. Typically $380, you can buy the 2TB SSD for $230, or the 4TB model for $450. Western Digital claims up to sequential read / write speeds of 1,050MB/s and 1,000MB/s, respectively, and the deal also includes a USB Type-A adapter in the box.

Amazon is currently offering some excellent savings on a variety of Shure microphones. These include some of the heavy-hitters of the podcast world, with, for example, the Shure SM7B going for $359 instead of $399 at Amazon.

This 38-inch soundbar from Samsung is currently available for $280 at Best Buy, its lowest price to date. The 7.1 soundbar comes packaged with a wireless subwoofer and rear-channel speakers, too, helping keep cable clutter to a minimum.

Amazon’s 11th-gen Kindle Paperwhite Kids is on sale at Amazon for $115, its best price to date. The kid-centric Paperwhite is the same as the 8GB base model but comes with a cover, a two-year warranty, and a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, which provides your child access to a trove of kid-friendly books and other content.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is available at Amazon in a variety of colors for around $100, or just shy of it.