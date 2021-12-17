Still on the hunt for the perfect gift? Here are some last-minute ideas

So the holidays are just days away, and you’re panicking because you still haven’t found a gift yet. Perhaps the present you wanted to give simply won’t arrive in time, or maybe you’ve just been too busy — or lazy — to pick something up (no judgment there). Whatever the reason, don’t worry; thanks to the internet, procrastinators, busy bees, and even lazy folks can still buy some great digital gifts without needing to leave their house.
The only problem? There are tons of digital gifts to choose from, ranging from streaming subscriptions to concert tickets, and finding the right one can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few gift ideas across a number of popular categories, including film and travel, so you quickly choose, click, and close your shopping in seconds.
For movie / TV show streamers
Many of us are still spending more time indoors due to the ongoing pandemic or simply because, well, the weather outside really is frightful. That’s why it’s a great time to buy a streaming service subscription, so you can indulge in movies and TV shows from the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, and other services from the comfort of your home. Below, we’ve listed a couple of some of the most popular you may want to consider gifting friends and family.
- Netflix gift card, available at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, or Walmart
- Hulu gift card, available at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart
- YouTube gift card, available at Amazon
- Disney Plus or the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle
- ESPN Plus
- HBO Max
- Peacock Premium or Premium Plus
- YouTube TV or YouTube Premium
- An Apple gift card, which can be used toward Apple TV Plus. You can pick one up at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
- A Discovery Plus gift card
- Sling TV gift card, available at Best Buy, Target, or Walmart
- AMC Theaters gift card, available at Amazon or Best Buy
- Regal Cinemas gift card, available at Amazon
For music lovers
If your giftee is a music lover, there are some great ideas to consider, especially for anyone who enjoys jamming out to some tunes, playing an instrument, or watching their favorite musician perform.
- Spotify gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- An Apple gift card, which can be used for both Apple products as well as services. You can pick one up at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
- YouTube Music subscription
- An Amazon Music Unlimited subscription
- Tidal gift card, available at Walmart or PayPal
- A Nugs.net gift certificate so your loved ones can listen to live albums and recordings
- A Fender Play gift card. Also available at a discount at Amazon
- Guitar Center gift card, available at Amazon or Target
- StubHub gift card, available at Amazon
For gamers
Regardless of whether they own an Xbox, a PlayStation, or a Nintendo Switch, there are a ton of digital gifts you can gift a gamer. Whether your giftee wants to buy games from a digital storefront or to renew their membership for a video game console, here are a couple of presents the gamers in your life will love.
Xbox
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Live Gold, plus access to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC, as well as Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, xCloud. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.
- Xbox Game Pass for consoles subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.
- Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. Also available at Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.
- Xbox Live Gold subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.
- Xbox gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart.
PlayStation
- PlayStation Store gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- PlayStation Plus subscription. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- PlayStation Now is Sony’s cloud gaming service, similar to Microsoft’s xCloud. A subscription is also available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
Nintendo Switch
- Annual Nintendo Switch Online individual subscription, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop
- Annual Nintendo Switch Online family membership, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
- Nintendo eShop Gift Card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop
Other
- Steam gift card, available at Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart
- Battle.net (Blizzard Entertainment) gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop
- Google Play gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- GameStop gift card, available at Amazon and GameStop
For bookworms
For bookworms, plenty of major chains and independent bookstores offer gift cards, and there’s also a book of the month membership.
- Barnes and Noble gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart
- A Scribd subscription
- Powell’s Books gift card, available at Powell’s
- An Audible subscription
- Bookshop.org gift cards, available at Bookshop.org
- Monthly Book of the Month membership
For creators and creatives
Whether your loved one is a creator or enjoys creative hobbies, there are a number of gift cards and subscriptions you can buy that will cater to their interests.
- An Adobe Creative Cloud subscription
- A Michaels gift card, available Target or Best Buy
- A Masterclass membership
- A paid subscription to the coding educational platform Codeacademy
- An Etsy gift card
For travelers
There are a variety of gift cards you can buy, ranging from various airlines to ride-sharing services and tourist attractions travel lovers or those going on vacation this holiday season will appreciate.
- Uber gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
- Lyft gift card. Also available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart
- A National Parks annual pass
- Airbnb gift card, available at Amazon
- Delta Airlines gift card, available at Best Buy and Amazon
- Hotels.com gift card, available at Amazon and Best Buy
- Southwest Airlines gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
- A Disneyland gift card, available Target or Kroger
- Amtrak gift card, available at Amazon and Best Buy
For health and wellness enthusiasts
Whether they’re in need of a massage or have big plans to get fit fast in the new year, there are several kinds of gift cards to help your friends and family stay healthy and happy.
- A Lululemon gift, available at Amazon or Kroger
- A gift card from, or subscription to, SoulCycle
- A meditation app gift card from Calm
- An REI gift card. Also available at Target
- A Peloton subscription even those who don’t own Pelotons can use
- A Spafinder gift card, available at Target
- An online therapy gift card from Talkspace
- A gift card from Classpass
For foodies
Most food-ordering apps sell gift cards online, which are great for those times your loved one feels too tired to cook or go out. Here are a few gift cards for the food lover in your life.
- Instacart gift card
- DoorDash gift card, available at Amazon and Target
- UberEats gift card, available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart
- Grubhub gift card, available at Amazon and Target
- Whole Foods gift card, available at Amazon
- Starbucks gift card, available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target
For everything else
If you’re not sure what to get someone or you want to give them more options, a general gift card might be the best option. From app stores to department stores, here are some gift cards for everyone.
- An Amazon gift card or an Amazon Prime gift membership
- Best Buy gift card. Also available at Amazon
- Walmart gift card
- Target gift card
- A Newegg gift card
- An Adorama gift card
- A B&H Photo gift card
- An eBay gift card, available at Staples and Kroger
- Google Play gift card, available at Target and Amazon