Still on the hunt for the perfect gift? Here are some last-minute ideas

Digital gifts fit for all budgets and interests

By Sheena Vasani

A gift card offering access to thousands of books from Amazon or Barnes and Noble is a great present for bookworms.
So the holidays are just days away, and you’re panicking because you still haven’t found a gift yet. Perhaps the present you wanted to give simply won’t arrive in time, or maybe you’ve just been too busy — or lazy — to pick something up (no judgment there). Whatever the reason, don’t worry; thanks to the internet, procrastinators, busy bees, and even lazy folks can still buy some great digital gifts without needing to leave their house.

The only problem? There are tons of digital gifts to choose from, ranging from streaming subscriptions to concert tickets, and finding the right one can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few gift ideas across a number of popular categories, including film and travel, so you quickly choose, click, and close your shopping in seconds.

A streaming service like Disney Plus could be the perfect gift for a stay-at-home friend or relative
A streaming service like Disney Plus could be the perfect gift when it’s too cold to go outside.
For movie / TV show streamers

Many of us are still spending more time indoors due to the ongoing pandemic or simply because, well, the weather outside really is frightful. That’s why it’s a great time to buy a streaming service subscription, so you can indulge in movies and TV shows from the likes of Disney Plus, Netflix, and other services from the comfort of your home. Below, we’ve listed a couple of some of the most popular you may want to consider gifting friends and family.

Consider a Spotify gift card for the music lover in your life.
For music lovers

If your giftee is a music lover, there are some great ideas to consider, especially for anyone who enjoys jamming out to some tunes, playing an instrument, or watching their favorite musician perform.

For Nintendo Switch owners, Nintendo eShop gift cards or Switch Online memberships are good digital gift options.
For gamers

Regardless of whether they own an Xbox, a PlayStation, or a Nintendo Switch, there are a ton of digital gifts you can gift a gamer. Whether your giftee wants to buy games from a digital storefront or to renew their membership for a video game console, here are a couple of presents the gamers in your life will love.

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

Other

With a Barnes and Noble gift card, you can buy books as well as other products, including the Nook 10” HD Tablet.
For bookworms

For bookworms, plenty of major chains and independent bookstores offer gift cards, and there’s also a book of the month membership.

For creators and creatives

Whether your loved one is a creator or enjoys creative hobbies, there are a number of gift cards and subscriptions you can buy that will cater to their interests.

An Uber gift card is great for those who don’t want to — or can’t — use public transportation but need to get around.
For travelers

There are a variety of gift cards you can buy, ranging from various airlines to ride-sharing services and tourist attractions travel lovers or those going on vacation this holiday season will appreciate.

You don’t need to own a piece of Peloton equipment to enjoy the service’s fitness classes.
For health and wellness enthusiasts

Whether they’re in need of a massage or have big plans to get fit fast in the new year, there are several kinds of gift cards to help your friends and family stay healthy and happy.

A Starbucks gift card is always a popular present, but there are several other gift cards foodies will appreciate, too.
For foodies

Most food-ordering apps sell gift cards online, which are great for those times your loved one feels too tired to cook or go out. Here are a few gift cards for the food lover in your life.

For everything else

If you’re not sure what to get someone or you want to give them more options, a general gift card might be the best option. From app stores to department stores, here are some gift cards for everyone.

