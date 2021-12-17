 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are 65 last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for the holidays

There’s still a chance to snag some great gifts ahead of Christmas

By Sheena Vasani

The second-gen Echo Show 8 makes for a popular gift that will arrive in time for Christmas.
Christmas is just around the corner, and if that news fills you with panic instead of excitement, we’ve got your back. For those who are behind on your holiday shopping, there are still a ton of great gifts you can buy that will arrive in time, some of which are even on sale. Below, we’ve rounded up the best and organized them based on category, covering everything from smart displays and TVs to gaming accessories and laptops.

Of course, if you’re looking for more ideas, our recently-updated 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is always a great place to browse. And if you’re really down to the wire and need a gift day-of — shipping deadlines are approaching fast, after all — we’ve also rounded up the best digital gifts you can buy and deliver instantaneously (even on Christmas Day).

Smart home

Smart displays

Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

  • $95
  • $130
  • 27% off

The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

Smart lighting and locks

Smart security cameras and security systems

  • The Ring Alarm Pro is $299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our full review.
  • The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control is selling at Amazon for $19.98 instead of $29.98.
  • The latest Nest Doorbell is back down to Black Friday pricing at Google and Best Buy, discounted from $179.99 to $129.99. Using promo code 2DAYHOLIDAY at Google will also get you free, two-day shipping. Read our full review.

Smart thermostats

Smart robot vacuums

  • Yeedi’s no-frills K650 robot vacuum is selling for $107.52 instead of $199.99 at Amazon.

Tablets and e-readers

Board games

  • Catan is selling for $29.99 instead of $55 at Amazon.
  • Animal Crossing Monopoly is selling for around $20 instead of $26.49 at Amazon and Target.
  • Planet is on sale at Amazon for $39.98 instead of $47.19.
  • Risk is going for $19.38 at Amazon instead of $30.99.
  • Scrabble is selling for $11.51 at Amazon.
  • Gloomhaven is $99.99 at Amazon, so your whole family or friend group can hunker down for the entire winter with an epic table-top RPG.

Headphones and earbuds

Sony WH-1000XM4

  • $248
  • $350
  • 30% off

These over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience with plush ear pads.

Laptops and Chromebooks

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller offers excellent customization, as well as wireless charging.
Gaming

4K TVs

  • Sony’s 55-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED is $1,698 at Amazon.
  • The 50-inch version of Amazon’s Omni Fire TV is going for $389.99 instead of $509.99 at Amazon. Read our full review.
  • The 55-inch Insignia F50 is available at Best Buy for $369.99.
  • The 70-inch Vizio MQ7 4K TV is selling for $749.99 instead of its usual $1,099.99 at Best Buy.

Streaming devices

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Other highlights

Google Pixel 5A

  • $399
  • $449
  • 12% off

The Pixel 5A may not pack a display with a high refresh rate or tons of bells and whistles, but the midrange phone does the basics very well. It also comes with IP67 water resistance, a great camera, and timely software updates. Right now, Google is also offering free, two-day shipping when you use promo code 2DAYHOLIDAY.

  • The GoPro Hero 10 Black is selling for $429.99 instead of $499.99 at Amazon. Read our full review.
  • The Ember Smart Mug 2 is $129.99 at Best Buy.
  • Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 9 instant camera is available for $64.99 in select colorways at Walmart and for slightly more at Amazon.
  • Razer’s Kiyo webcam is $69.99 instead of $99.99 at Best Buy.

