Here are 65 last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for the holidays

Christmas is just around the corner, and if that news fills you with panic instead of excitement, we’ve got your back. For those who are behind on your holiday shopping, there are still a ton of great gifts you can buy that will arrive in time, some of which are even on sale. Below, we’ve rounded up the best and organized them based on category, covering everything from smart displays and TVs to gaming accessories and laptops.
Of course, if you’re looking for more ideas, our recently-updated 2021 Holiday Gift Guide is always a great place to browse. And if you’re really down to the wire and need a gift day-of — shipping deadlines are approaching fast, after all — we’ve also rounded up the best digital gifts you can buy and deliver instantaneously (even on Christmas Day).
Select a category
- Smart home
- Tablets and e-readers
- Board games
- Headphones and earbuds
- Laptops and Chromebooks
- Gaming
- 4K TVs
- Streaming devices
- Smartwatches and fitness trackers
- Other highlights
Smart home
Smart displays
- Google’s second-gen Nest Hub is going for $50 instead of $99.99 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
- The Facebook Portal 10-inch smart display is $79.99 at Best Buy, discounted from its normal price of $179.99. Read our full review.
- The battery-powered Facebook Portal Go is on sale for $149.99 at Best Buy instead of $199.99. Read our full review.
Smart lighting and locks
- A Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Starter Kit is selling for $129.99 instead of $189.99 at Best Buy.
- The Level Lock is $299 at Best Buy instead of $329. Read our full review.
Smart security cameras and security systems
- The Ring Alarm Pro is $299.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our full review.
- The myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control is selling at Amazon for $19.98 instead of $29.98.
- The latest Nest Doorbell is back down to Black Friday pricing at Google and Best Buy, discounted from $179.99 to $129.99. Using promo code 2DAYHOLIDAY at Google will also get you free, two-day shipping. Read our full review.
Smart thermostats
- Google’s Nest Learning Smart Thermostat is selling for $249.99 at Lowe’s. Read our full review.
- Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is selling for $49.99 instead of $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.
Smart robot vacuums
- Yeedi’s no-frills K650 robot vacuum is selling for $107.52 instead of $199.99 at Amazon.
Tablets and e-readers
- The latest entry-level iPad starts at $329.99 at Best Buy, while the 12.9-inch, 256GB iPad Pro with Wi-Fi is selling for $1,079 instead of $1,199 at B&H Photo. Read our full 2021 iPad Pro review.
- The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is selling at Amazon for $139.99 while the Signature Edition is going for $189.99. Read our full review.
- Amazon’s new Fire HD 10 tablet is selling for $99.99 instead of $149.99 at Amazon. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 starts at $229.99 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
Board games
- Catan is selling for $29.99 instead of $55 at Amazon.
- Animal Crossing Monopoly is selling for around $20 instead of $26.49 at Amazon and Target.
- Planet is on sale at Amazon for $39.98 instead of $47.19.
- Risk is going for $19.38 at Amazon instead of $30.99.
- Scrabble is selling for $11.51 at Amazon.
- Gloomhaven is $99.99 at Amazon, so your whole family or friend group can hunker down for the entire winter with an epic table-top RPG.
Headphones and earbuds
- Amazon is selling Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds for $248 instead of $349.99. Read our full review.
- Bose’s QC45 headphones are $279 instead of $329 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our full review.
- Apple’s AirPods Max are on sale for $478 instead of $549 at Amazon. Read our full review.
- The Jabra Elite 3 earbuds are $79.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our full review.
Laptops and Chromebooks
- Apple’s new MacBook Pro 16 with the M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is $2,499 at B&H Photo. Read our full review.
- The Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is $1,249.99 instead of $1,749.99 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
- The Asus Chromebook Spin 713 with an Intel Evo Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $699 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
- The Asus Chromebook Flip CX5 with an Intel Core i3 processor, a 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM is $724.99 at Amazon. Read our full review.
- Lenovo’s 128GB Chromebook Duet is $219 instead of $299 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
- Though not a laptop, Costco members can pick up Apple’s Mac Mini with the M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $569.99 instead of $669.99. Read our full review.
Gaming
- The standard, PC edition of Deathloop is selling for $39.99 instead of $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. The PlayStation 5 edition is also on sale at Amazon for $29.99 ($30 off). Read our full review.
- The 128GB Oculus Quest 2 is $299 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our full review.
- Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is selling for $179.99 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
- The wired PowerA Fusion Pro controller for Xbox is a cheaper alternative to the Elite Series 2, and is just $29.99 in white at Best Buy instead of its usual $79.99. Read our review of the wireless Switch version.
- Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is $59 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our full review.
- The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is selling at Amazon for $69.99. Read our hands-on review.
- Both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of It Takes Two are on sale at Best Buy for $19.99.
- Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch is selling for $59.99 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
- A one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus is on sale at Eneba until December 20th for just $34.75 when you use promo code VERGE365DEC. This deal is for US accounts and the redemption code is delivered digitally.
- Nerf’s Halo Bulldog SG dart blaster is available at Amazon for $29.49 instead of $36.99, and comes with a redemption code for the matching Halo Infinite in-game weapon coating.
4K TVs
- Sony’s 55-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED is $1,698 at Amazon.
- The 50-inch version of Amazon’s Omni Fire TV is going for $389.99 instead of $509.99 at Amazon. Read our full review.
- The 55-inch Insignia F50 is available at Best Buy for $369.99.
- The 70-inch Vizio MQ7 4K TV is selling for $749.99 instead of its usual $1,099.99 at Best Buy.
Streaming devices
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon instead of $54.99. Read our full review.
- Google’s Chromecast with Google TV is $39.99 instead of $49.99 at Best Buy. Read our full review.
- The 32GB, 2021 Apple TV 4K is $169.99 instead of $179 at Amazon. Read our full review.
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
- The 40mm, GPS-equipped Apple Watch SE is $229 on Amazon instead of $279, if you opt for the gold aluminum casing and starlight Sport Band. Read our full review.
- The Fitbit Charge 5 is selling for $129.95 instead of $179.95 at Amazon. Read our full review.
- The 40mm, Bluetooth-equipped configuration of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is $209.99 instead of $249.99 at Amazon. Read our full review.
Other highlights
- The GoPro Hero 10 Black is selling for $429.99 instead of $499.99 at Amazon. Read our full review.
- The Ember Smart Mug 2 is $129.99 at Best Buy.
- Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 9 instant camera is available for $64.99 in select colorways at Walmart and for slightly more at Amazon.
- Razer’s Kiyo webcam is $69.99 instead of $99.99 at Best Buy.