Ever since the PlayStation 5 was announced, opinions regarding its design and styling have been, well, mixed. Many jokes and memes have been made about the gargantuan size of the PS5, and how its two-tone monochromatic color and stretched-out wings are reminiscent of an oversized router. Jokes aside, once Sony revealed that the white covers are user-removable, there has been a demand for replacements. Enough people instantly wanted to own a blacked-out PS5 that a small cottage industry of third-party suppliers cropped up, selling unlicensed accessories until Sony came out swinging with cease and desist letters.

Sony finally came around and announced its own official replacement covers for the disc-based PS5 and the Digital Edition in December, dubbed the Galaxy Collection, and they’re arriving alongside matching DualSense controllers. The forthcoming faceplates come in black and red — matching the DualSense controllers Sony released over the summer — as well as entirely new hues called “starlight blue,” “nova pink,” and “galactic purple.”

The lineup of colorful DualSense controllers and console covers has a staggered launch window, with some debuting in January and others being withheld as exclusives through PlayStation Direct until February; others are simply “coming soon.” Regardless of exclusivity and release timetable, expect to pay $54.99 for the replacement covers and $74.99 for the new DualSense colors upon their debut. Here, we review all the options on offer, including where you can preorder them and when to expect them.

We’ll update this post as new information on unannounced release dates is made available, as well as more retailers to buy from. And don’t forget to study the instructions for changing your PS5’s outer shell.

Where to buy the midnight black cover and DualSense controller

Quite possibly the most sought-after color for the PS5 is black (don’t you dare call us boring!). Sony already released a DualSense controller and Pulse 3D Wireless Headset with a black finish, and these console covers are the last thing needed to achieve a blackout PS5.

The black DualSense controller is readily available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop for about $70. The upcoming console cover in matching black can be preordered from PlayStation Direct for the standard PS5 or the Digital Edition, with each costing $54.99. They are being exclusively released via PlayStation Direct on January 21st, with availability at other retailers expected just under a month later on February 18th.

Where to buy the cosmic red cover and DualSense controller

The red DualSense controller came out alongside its black counterpart and features monotone red face buttons and a two-tone, red-and-black design. It’s readily available at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop for around $75.

The red console cover will allow you to take that red-and-black look to the system itself — like some sort of beautifully evil obelisk. It’s up for preorder now at PlayStation Direct for $54.99, sized for the disc-equipped PS5 and the Digital Edition. Just like the black variant, they also launch on January 21st and are exclusive to Sony’s online store until February 18th, when they will become available at other retailers.

Where to buy the starlight blue, nova pink, and galactic purple covers and DualSense controllers

Here’s where things start to get a little more complicated. The blue, purple, and pink covers are not yet available for preorder. Sony still only lists each as “coming soon,” with no official release date given. Retailers do not have listings for them either, but the corresponding controllers are up for preorder.

If bright blue is for you, you can get it first in controller form beginning on January 14th when the blue DualSense begins to ship. You can currently preorder it at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, or GameStop for $74.99.

The pink DualSense, quite possibly the brightest of all these galaxy-themed colors, will also be available for $74.99. It’s launching everywhere simultaneously with the blue model on January 14th, and you can preorder it ahead of time at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop.

Lastly, the Galactic Purple DualSense controller is only available for preorder from PlayStation Direct — for that same $74.99. This is the only controller that Sony is keeping exclusive to its own online storefront, though it launches the same day as the others on January 14th. You will have to wait until February 11th for it to be sold elsewhere.

Galactic purple PS5 DualSense controller $75 Anybody feel like some grape jelly? This DualSense controller features a deep purple colorway, accented by the black of its two-tone styling. $75 at PlayStation Direct