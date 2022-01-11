Microsoft’s new matte black Surface Go 3 launches with optional LTE connectivity

Microsoft is announcing a new matte black option of its Surface Go 3 today, with optional LTE connectivity. The announcement comes just a day after images of the new Surface Go 3 model leaked online, with a new matte black finish. The new color option and LTE connectivity are the only changes, as it’s identical to the regular Surface Go 3 otherwise.

Microsoft first launched the Surface Go 3 in September, with new Intel processor options. The Surface Go 3 can be configured with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y, upgrades over the Surface Go 2, which launched with a Pentium Gold 4425Y or a Core m3 chip.

Now in Matte Black, our most portable Surface touchscreen 2-in-1 is perfect for your everyday tasks, homework, and play. — Microsoft Surface (@surface) January 11, 2022

The matte black version of the Surface Go 3 is now available starting at $549.99, with an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. If you’re interested in the optional LTE, then you’ll need to step up to a Core i3 model that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and is priced at $729.99. A matching black Type Cover is also available for $99.99.

The new matte black models are available immediately in the US, UK, and other Surface markets. LTE versions of the Surface Pro 8 are also available to businesses today.