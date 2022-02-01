The best TVs to buy ahead of the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LVI matchup is now set, and with the big Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face-off less than two weeks away, TV makers are slashing prices on many of their 2021 models in hopes of clearing out stock. Super Bowl season is often among the best times to land an unbeatable deal on the big-screen TV you’ve been eyeing for months.

Whether you’re shopping at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, or elsewhere, you might not see savings quite like this until the holiday season rolls around. And with consumers generally moving towards bigger and bigger screens, we’ve highlighted some 75-inch models below — but there are also deals to be had on smaller sizes.

1. LG C1

The best OLED to buy right now

It’s hard to find a better all-around TV than LG’s C1. With four HDMI 2.1 ports — all of which are capable of 4K/120Hz — and the phenomenal picture quality of OLED, the C1 is being heavily discounted to make room for the C2 that was announced at CES. But while its successor might have marginally better brightness, that’s not enough of a reason to hold off on taking advantage of the deals on the C1. This is one of the very best TVs on the market today, and it’s hard to resist the low asking price at many retailers.

LG C1 OLED (65-inch) $1,797

$2,500

29% off If you have the money, perhaps it’s time you upgrade your TV. LG’s C1 OLED is a great gaming TV with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync technologies, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and a fast processor. It also boasts a “Game Optimizer” dashboard, a settings pane that conveniently brings game-centric settings like refresh rate and latency for quicker access. $1,797 at Amazon

$1,800 at Best Buy

2. Samsung Neo QLED Q85A

The best LCD TV to buy right now

Do you want to watch the Super Bowl on one of the brightest, best-looking TVs you can buy? Samsung already arguably made the best LCD TVs in the game, but its first-ever Mini LED TVs offer big improvements where it counts, with better black levels and contrast thanks to all of those tiny LEDs behind the screen.

Everything pops off the screen, and the QN85A can automatically adjust its brightness and contrast for the optimal picture in your specific living room. It also supports 4K gaming at up to 120Hz, with a helpful Game Bar providing quick access to relevant settings.

3. TCL 6-Series Google TV

Terrific picture quality at a great price

Though it got off to a rocky start, TCL’s 6-Series Google TV (model R646) is now in a much better place after several software updates. With many of the early bugs now fixed, you’re getting a fantastic-looking 4K TV with Mini LED backlighting, hands-free Google Assistant voice commands, and Google TV software that makes it easy to keep track of your favorite teams — not just on the gridiron.

TCL 6-Series Google TV $1,000

$1,300

24% off TCL’s 6-Series Google TV improves on the Roku model with upgraded HDMI 2.1 ports (with two of them supporting 4K at 120Hz), a brighter picture, and hands-free voice controls. $1,000 at Best Buy

4. TCL 5-Series Roku TV

A very good big TV with Roku’s easy-to-use software for under $1,000

TCL’s 5-Series features quantum dot HDR and full support for Dolby Vision. The picture quality isn’t technically as pristine as with the 6-Series, but for the money, the 5-Series’ screen looks more than satisfactory. And the big selling point is that it runs Roku’s dead simple streaming software out of the box, providing a vast selection of apps and features like AirPlay support.

5. TCL 4-Series Google TV

If you want a giant screen without breaking the bank

Not everyone is super picky about picture quality; sometimes, they just want the biggest TV they can get on a budget. That’s where TCL’s 4-Series shines. You’re getting 4K HDR on a giant screen for $750 — not that the Super Bowl is being streamed in 4K anyhow.

TCL 4-Series Google TV (75-inch) $750

$1,000

25% off TCL’s 4-Series Google TV gets you a giant-sized 4K TV with HDR for much less than you might expect, plus the perk of Google’s easy to use streaming software with personalized movie and TV show recommendations. $750 at Best Buy