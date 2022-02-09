Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra have been announced at the company’s Unpacked event. Each phone has a new design, with new components that put them ahead of 2021’s leading Android phones. As for the S22 Ultra, it absorbed the Galaxy Note’s coolest trick of having an S-Pen built-in. If you want to jump right into our hands-on coverage, you can check out our early impressions with the hardware right here or in the video below.

Though, there’s a chance that you’re already sold on the improvements and changes made to this year’s lineup. If that’s the case, I’m going to get right to it and tell you how to preorder the S22 phones so you can get them on launch day.

Order before 2/24 to get preorder bonuses

No matter where you preorder a Samsung Galaxy S22 from, doing so before Thursday, February 24th, will ensure that you get Samsung’s preorder bonus. This includes allowing you to jump up to the next storage tier at no extra cost. For instance, you can get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model and the 512GB S22 Ultra for the price of a 256GB model (all S22 models start at 128GB of storage, but only the S22 Ultra goes beyond 256GB of storage). That’s pretty great.

In addition, Verge readers can get $250 of Samsung credit by preordering the S22 Ultra (normally, Samsung gives just $200). The S22 Plus will net you $150 of credit, or $100 with the S22, which you can use toward the purchase of the Samsung Freestyle projector or the Galaxy Watch 4. Lastly, you’ll be able to get 25 percent off the new Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder offers

The 6.8-inch Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 for the version of the phone that has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the price goes up from there. It will be available in black, white, green, and burgundy. Each phone comes with an S-Pen pre-installed in the S22 Ultra’s stylus garage (it’s also the only S22 model to support the S-Pen).

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage is $1,199.99 (complimentary storage upgrade to 256GB available during preorder phase. Buying the 256GB version will net you the 512GB model.)

On Verizon, the Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $33.33 a month for 36 months with purchase on the Verizon Device Payment plan. It’s offering up to $1,000 when you trade in your old or broken phone, then add a new 5G Unlimited line, or switch to Verizon from a different carrier.

At T-Mobile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $50 per month for 24 months. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get up to $1,000 off the S22 Ultra when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or an eligible Sprint plan.

Best Buy is offering preorders of the phone and is including up to a $200 Best Buy gift card with a preorder and qualified activation on a carrier.

AT&T is offering preorders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $33.34 per month for 36 months. For new and existing customers, the carrier is offering a free Galaxy S22 (in the form of up to $800 in billing credits paid back over time) if you trade in any Galaxy Note, Galaxy S-series, or Z-series phone if you purchase new phones on an installment plan.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus preorder offers

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $999.99 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. One other configuration that doubles the storage to 256GB will be available. It’s available in black, white, green, and pink gold, in addition to a few Samsung.com-exclusive colors. It has a 6.6-inch FHD Plus OLED screen, though, unlike the S22 Ultra, it does not support the S-Pen. As for 5G support, it supports ultra wideband (UWB) that’s unique to Verizon (the S22 below does not, however), as well as sub-6GHz 5G services.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage is $999.99 (complimentary storage upgrade to 256GB available during preorder phase)

At Verizon, the Galaxy S21 Plus starts at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on a Verizon Device Payment plan. It’s offering up to $1,000 when you trade in your old or broken phone, then add a new 5G Unlimited line, or switch to Verizon from a different carrier.

At T-Mobile, the Galaxy S22 Plus costs $41.67 per month for 24 months. New and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get the Galaxy S22 Plus when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or an eligible Sprint plan.

Best Buy is offering preorders of the phone and is including up to a $200 Best Buy gift card with a preorder and qualified activation on a carrier.

AT&T is offering preorders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for $27.78 per month for 36 months. For new and existing customers, the carrier is offering a free Galaxy S22 (in the form of up to $800 in billing credits paid back over time) if you trade in any Galaxy Note, Galaxy S-series, or Z-series phone if you purchase new phones on an installment plan.

Samsung Galaxy S22 preorder offers

At the bottom of the lineup is the 6.1-inch S22, which also has an FHD Plus OLED like the S22 Plus. It has many of the same specs as the S22 Plus, including camera specs, chipset, and the RAM and storage configurations. Though, given its smaller size, it comes with a smaller price, starting at $799.99. It’s available in black, white, green, and pink gold colors, as well as a couple of Samsung.com-exclusive colorways.