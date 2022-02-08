Lightyear’s new trailer introduces Buzz’s crew and a creepy cat

Pixar provided a fresh look at its Buzz Lightyear origin story with a trailer that introduces the rest of the cast — including a robot cat. Lightyear is a sci-fi action movie about the character Buzz Lightyear, not the toy, this time voiced by Chris Evans. The new trailer features some of his space ranger compatriots — voiced by Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi — along with Sox, a creepy robotic feline played by Peter Sohn.

Now, the entire premise of Lightyear is a little confusing, and in a statement, director Angus MacLane tried to clear things up. “In Toy Story there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further,” he explains. “So my Lighytear pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

If that doesn’t clear things up, you’ll have to wait until the movie releases on June 17th.