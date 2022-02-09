Samsung’s latest Unpacked event has introduced a new lineup of tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 series — the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. Samsung has gone with the good, better (bigger), and best (biggest) approach on these. As the top end of the line, the Ultra touts a massive screen size of 14.6 inches with 2960 x 1848 resolution and starting price of $1,099.99. The Tab S8 Plus is the next size down with a formidable 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752 display for $899.99, and the smallest Tab S8 has an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600 panel for $699.99.

These new models create a little more choice if you’re in the market for an Android tablet — a fairly small field outside of Samsung. We will have to do a full review before we can say how good the Tab S8 series delivers in these three form factors, but in the meantime, these tablets are due out February 25th, and preorders are open now at retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Verizon. We’re here to guide you on preordering the one you want and even get some added value through a promo or deal.

Deciding between a regular, large, or extra-large Galaxy Tab

While the trio of tablets share a lot in common — including eight-core processors, a starting storage capacity of 128GB, quad-speaker arrays, metal chassis, and a new S Pen included in the box — there are some key factors to choose from based on your priorities. The most obvious one is size, with nearly five inches separating the Tab S8 from the S8 Ultra.

The Tab S8’s smaller screen isn’t just more portable — it’s also relegated to using a more basic LED panel, while the two jumbo-size tabs get the OLED treatment. Larger OLED panels with higher contrast and color quality make the Tab S8 Plus and S8 Ultra a logical choice if you enjoy watching lots of videos or prefer more physical space to use the included S Pen. Though if you’re a notch-hater, be aware that the Tab S8 Ultra has a little cutout at the top to accommodate the larger screen. Lastly, if you require a cellular-connected tablet, the Tab S8 Plus is the only model configurable with a 5G radio.

As for color options, the Tab S8 Ultra comes in graphite (dark gray), while the Tab S8 and S8 Plus can be ordered in graphite, silver, and pink gold finishes.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets

You can currently preorder these new tablets directly from Samsung or from various retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the only 5G-capable tablet of the trio, so it’s also available at mobile carriers like Verizon. Let’s break down availability model-by-model, highlighting any special promotions on offer that you can take advantage of if you’re an early adopter.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 is preorder-ready from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo, starting at $699.99 for 128GB of storage. Stepping up to 256GB brings the price up to $779.99. All four retailers are sweetening the deal for early adopters a little by throwing in a free slim book keyboard cover with the preorder.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (Wi-Fi or 5G)

The 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the only one in the series to offer a 5G cellular configuration. It can be preordered from Samsung, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo for a starting price of $899.99 for a Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage. Increasing the storage to 256GB adds $80 to the cost, and opting for 5G ups the starting price to $1,099.99. Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are also including a free slim book keyboard cover with Tab S8 Plus preorders.

If you’re looking for the Tab S8 Plus with 5G through a carrier, Verizon has preorders starting at $1,099.99 or $30.55 per month for 36 months on a device payment plan. Buying any Samsung Galaxy phone from Verizon along with the Tab S8 Plus nets you $130 off the tablet. Lastly, Verizon also has added discounts up to $180 when trading in select tablets towards the purchase, and new and existing customers get a year of AMC Plus streaming for free. Just keep in mind that these discounts are issued as bill credits over time.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

The extra-large 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the first Samsung tablet to get the “ultra” treatment. This flagship can be preordered from Samsung and Best Buy, starting at $1,099.99 for 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Stepping up to 256GB of storage also increases the RAM to 12GB for $1,199.99. The top-tier 512GB configuration gets 16GB of RAM and runs $1,399.99. Galaxy fans who go all out for a Tab S8 Ultra and preorder it from Samsung or Best Buy also receive a free backlit book cover keyboard accessory.

