The best entertainment of 2022

Everything to play and watch this year

Filed under:

Elden Ring is a sprawling fantasy epic so good I don’t want it to end

By Andrew Webster

There’s still nothing quite like Gran Turismo

By Sam Byford

Horizon Forbidden West’s incredible world is easy to get lost in

By Ash Parrish

Bigbug’s a charming nightmare about the internet of other people and their things

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead takes zombie shows to new places

By Sara Merican

We all know the feeling: you sit down in front of the TV, exhausted after a long day, only to become absolutely paralyzed by choice. There’s so much to watch and play that settling on one single thing to do can be a challenge. So we’re here to make your evenings a little less stressful. Throughout 2022 this page will be regularly updated with all of our favorite entertainment experiences — everything from the latest hit on Netflix to that open-world game people can’t stop talking about — to make those moments of choice that much easier. If you see a show, game, or movie in this collection, know that it’s an experience we fully recommend.

