Nvidia GeForce Now RTX 3080 tier now available monthly for $19.99

Nvidia is making its top GeForce Now RTX 3080 membership tier available on a monthly basis. The service, which uses RTX 3080-level hardware to stream games from Steam or Epic Games Store, will now be available for $19.99 per month. That means you can try out the top RTX 3080 tier for a month, instead of signing up to the service for six months.

The RTX 3080 tier is one of the best streaming services available right now, thanks to its improved latency and support for raytracing and 120fps. You can stream at up to 1440p resolution with 120fps on PCs and Macs, and 4K HDR at 60fps on Nvidia’s Shield TV. Nvidia still continues to offer six-month memberships for $99.99, which works out to around $16.66 per month, or a saving of $19.95.

Nvidia might be marketing this service as an RTX 3080 in the cloud, but the company isn’t literally plugging retail RTX 3080 cards into data centers. Instead, it’s using an Ampere GA102 chip that fits into server blades and equipping the systems with eight-core AMD Threadripper CPUs, 28GB of DDR4 memory, and a Gen4 SSD.

Alongside the monthly RTX 3080 tier, GeForce Now is also getting six more games this week. Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, and Survival Quiz CITY are all now available on GeForce Now.