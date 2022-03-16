How to set your content rating in Disney Plus

Starting on March 16th, 2022, when you first sign in to your Disney Plus subscription, you’re going to be asked to select content ratings for all of the users in your family — a reflection of the network’s new parental controls. When you open the app, you’ll be asked if you want to change your content rating from TV-14, which is somewhat restricted to TV-MA (no restrictions). If you don’t choose, you will be automatically slotted into a TV-14 rating.

(Why the new TV-MA rating on what was a very family-friendly service? Perhaps because it’s also bringing in a group of Marvel shows, such as Daredevil and Luke Cage — shows that do not fall into the category of “family-friendly.”)

Here’s how the process works on a computer; you will see a similar series of screens on the mobile or TV app.

When you first open the app, you’ll see what looks like a typical promotional screen. Select continue.

You’ll then be asked if you want to access the “full catalog” — in other words, if you want to set your rating to TV-MA (nothing left out) rather than TV-14, with more “adult” fare removed. Select Full Catalog to keep everything in your selection; you can select Not Now, but that will mean your rating will automatically stay at TV-14.

You’ll be asked to confirm your selection with a password.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be given the option of creating a Profile PIN. This is so that other members of your household — a mischievous teenager, say — can’t access your profile or edit it.

At that point, you can set the content ratings for the other profiles in your household. If it’s an adult, you can set their rating to TV-MA; children’s accounts will not have that option.

If you want to change your ratings (or any other settings) later, you can do so by clicking on your personal icon and selecting Edit Profiles. You can then select your profile, go to Content Rating and change the rating there.