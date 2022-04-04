Picture-in-picture mode has been an option on Apple’s streaming media device, the Apple TV, for a couple of years now. But with the recent tvOS 15.4 update, Apple has made it easier to view a live feed from HomeKit cameras in a small window on top of any other content you’re playing on your Apple TV.

This is a useful feature if you want to keep an eye on the baby’s room while you’re watching a movie, or watch over the front door for that special delivery during a big game.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to enabling and using Apple TV’s picture-in-picture mode to view a live feed of a HomeKit camera. For this, we used the Siri Remote second generation; it’s also possible to use the first-generation remote, which uses a touch surface instead of a clickpad.

While you’re watching a show, long-press the TV button on the Apple TV’s Siri Remote to open the Apple TV Control Center.

Use the clickpad ring to scroll down to the HomeKit icon.

Select the icon by pressing on the clickpad and scroll through your cameras to choose the feed you want to view.

Alternatively, you can press the Siri button on the remote and ask to view the camera by name, as in: “Show me the Arlo porch camera.”

The live camera feed will pull up in full screen.

Now, use the clickpad ring to navigate to the picture-in-picture icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.