Conservation Week

What will we conserve for the future? And what will get left in the dirt?

Fruit stickers are the scourge of the compost pile

By Sarah Jeong

Drones are setting down roots in wildfire-scarred landscapes

By Ashley Franzen

Habitat for humanity: how a classic MMO got a second life

By Ash Parrish

How a sustainability scientist uses TikTok to fight climate anxiety with solutions

By Jasmine Hicks

A big part of imagining the future is picturing what we’ll bring with us from the present. Some things will stubbornly cling to us — like a produce sticker refusing to be composted. But other visions of the future will take a bit more work to manifest. During The Verge’s Conservation Week, we’re looking at the efforts of people who want to bring different worlds into being: whether that’s a forested future, thanks to tree-planting drones; a wildlife-filled future fueled by AI-backed research; or even a future where the world’s first MMO is still online. Along the way, meet a sustainability scientist using TikTok to fight climate doom, a group of fans fighting to preserve an early virtual world, and a community trying to maintain a more rural way of life as online shopping dumps warehouses on their doorsteps.

