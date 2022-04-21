Here is Lego’s ultimate version of Luke Skywalker’s X-34 Star Wars Landspeeder

Slowly but surely, Lego is supersizing all the most iconic vehicles you’ve ever seen in brick form — like the Back to the Future DeLorean, the Space Shuttle, and, of course, its Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series, including the legendary 7,541-piece UCS Millennium Falcon and 6,785-piece UCS AT-AT Walker. Today, Luke’s scuffed-up X-34 Landspeeder is getting the treatment in time for Star Wars Day (“May the Fourth”), and the $199, 1,890-piece set certainly looks the part.

Below you’ll find the biggest images we could nab so you can zoom in and see the details for yourself — including a lovingly detailed, exclusive C-3PO minifig that’s got a proper half-silver, half-gold colored leg for once. The set is 19 inches long.

The cockpit is beautifully tiled, too, and I like how Lego achieved the silver banding around the front and sides of the model. Like the DeLorean, it’s a huge step up from the simplistic ways Lego has rendered the Landspeeder up until now. But also like the DeLorean with its gull-wing doors that don’t stay up or the Millennium Falcon’s illusions of passageways rather than the real thing, there’s still room to quibble. Why give us tiny minifigs instead of a Lego Luke and C-3PO that can actually fit in the cockpit? Maybe next time around.