The Verge’s 2022 Spring Gift Guide

Wotobeus USB-C Charging Cable It may sound odd to get excited about a charging cable, but that's only the case if you haven't seen this cool USB-C cable from Wotobeus. Unlike most other options, it features a tiny display embedded in the connector, which shows how much wattage is currently being passed through to your device. It's helpful if you want to know if your laptop or another device is receiving the fast-charging output it's supposed to, especially since this cable is capable of 100 watts.

Price: $19.99

Lego Succulent Set Sometimes even the least demanding plants need just too much attention. Thankfully, there's now a solution for anyone that admires the plant-mom aesthetic but struggles to keep anything green alive for more than a week. Lego's new, 771-piece Succulent Set includes instructions for building nine miniature plants, including aloe and cacti that can be disassembled and put back together for different aesthetic combinations.

Price: $49.99

Logitech Lift Mouse Logitech's second-gen vertical mouse looks weird but feels great. The ergonomic accessory is meant to be used at a 57-degree angle — which can help reduce pesky wrist strain — and opts for a number of helpful features, including a silky-smooth scroll wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, and a pair of thumb buttons that default to forward and back while browsing. It's even available in a left-handed configuration. How's that for accomodating?

Price: $69.99

Ecovacs DeeBot U2 Pro With a large capacity dust bin, mammoth 3,200mAh battery, and swappable mop pad, the DeeBot U2 Pro is a budget bot that goes big on value. The robot vacuum's silicone brushes pick up hair without getting too tangled, making it great for homes with one or more pets, and its edge-only cleaning mode helps ensure even your baseboards remain squeaky clean. Needless to say, it's a fairly affordable way to get your spring cleaning in order.

Price: $344.99 to $349.99

Alienware AW3423DW monitor Alienware's curved QD-OLED is the hottest monitor on the market right now. It's the first to use Samsung's QD-OLED panel technology, which helps it achieve deeper black levels and better colors with brightness that's usable in more than just a dim room. This 34-inch gem is perfect for anyone who wants to live on the bleeding edge of tech and values a quality monitor for gaming and creative tasks.

Price: $1,299.99

Galaxy Watch 4 With a sleek design, smart software, and health features, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the perfect gift this spring season. Whether you are looking to track your fitness or manage your overall sleep quality, this watch is loaded with features. Make the most of your workout with body composition analysis, ECG, and blood oxygen to track and assess your wellness. Manage your overall sleep quality with a sleep tracker that detects sleep stages. With the customizable faces, colors, fonts, and a wide variety of band designs, there is a feature and look for everyone.

Price: $249+

Original Tamagotchi Yes, Tamagotchi lives. This version of the ubiquitous, egg-shaped virtual pet is essentially identical to what any child of the '90s will remember. One distinction between the new model and the older version, however, is the variety of fun colorways that are now available. Ranging from transparent blues to tie-dye and sparkly nebula prints, the Tamagotchi is now the perfect accent to any bag or keychain — that is, provided you can keep it alive for more than a few days.

Price: $14.99+

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Instant cameras like Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Evo are timeless gifts that are as easy to use as they are fun. Unlike many other instant cameras, however, the Evo lets your giftee see and choose which images they want to print, giving them some added flexibility and allowing them to save money on film. Plus, it packs a remarkable number of lens filters and some retro-looking dials and buttons, making it an absolute delight to use. Price: $199.95

Apple iPhone 13 Pro The time to get a new phone is situational for many people and often based on carrier promotions and upgrade terms, but spring is a great time to get something like the iPhone 13 Pro. Its excellent camera system, which includes a macro mode, is perfect for capturing close-ups of tulips, primrose, and all the colors in bloom. Oh yeah, and it's good at the phone stuff, too.

Price: $999.99

Playdate Okay, this one may not arrive until next year due to backorders, but is there a single device on the market as cool and endearing as the Playdate? Likely not, because this adorable handheld features a unique crank as part of its controls and comes loaded with a flight of quirky, seasonal indie games, including a turn-based title in which you try to capture the perfect photo of Sasquatch.

Price: $179

Apple AirPods (third-gen) Apple's third-gen AirPods make for great gifts for music lovers thanks to their full-bodied sound and support for spatial audio with head tracking, a feature designed to make listening to tunes and other content feel more immersive. They also tout a discrete design with shorter stems than the previous model, along with handy features like IPX4 sweat and water resistance.

Price: $167.99 to $169.99

JadeYoga Harmony workout mat Spring is a great time to kickstart your workout routine (again), and a solid yoga mat is a great way to ensure your joints and muscles remain flexible in the long run. This rubber offering from JadeYoga comes in a variety of colors with 4.5 millimeters of padding, rendering it both comfortable and supportive enough to not throw off your balance. It also comes in a 74-inch configuration for taller folks, in addition to a standard 68 inches.

Price: $61.99 to $99.95

Bose SoundLink Flex There are very few Bluetooth speakers out there that are fit for parties and the outdoors that don't look, well, garish. Luckily, the Bose SoundLink Flex outputs expansive audio and looks good doing it. It's waterproof and dustproof as well, and its battery lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. It's the perfect portable speaker for anyone who wants great audio, sleek looks, and excellent performance that doesn't get muddled on the low end.

Price: $129 to $129.99

The Old Farmer's Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook Nobody likes killing plants, especially when the fruits and vegetables you grow in your garden provide such freshness to your cooking. Thankfully, this tried-and-true guide can be a lifesaver for anyone who wants to create their own farm-to-table-like experience at home. There's no sweeter taste than the food that you grew and cooked yourself, and this book helps even novices achieve that.

Price: $13.69

2020 MacBook Air As far as tech goes, nothing is better for a fresh start to spring than a new computer, especially if your personal machine is starting to feel a bit dated. The MacBook Air is a great laptop all around thanks to its classic design, marathon battery life, and its inclusion of Apple's lightning-fast M1 processor. But don't think this laptop is a slouch — it's more than capable for everyday use and even some creative outlets.

Price: $949.99 to $999.99

Keychron Q2 The Keychron Q2 QMK is the kind of premium accessory that actually justifies its lofty price tag. The hot-swappable mechanical keyboard comes in three distinct colors, each with accented keycaps, and offers an excellent typing experience right out of the box. You can also pick it up with linear, clicky, or tactile switches for a more curated typing experience or choose to purchase a barebones kit if you're more into making your own.

Price: $169

Eno DoubleNest Camping Hammock We can't think of many situations that weren't improved by the presence of a hammock. Eno's oversized offering is rated to 400 pounds, allowing it to comfortably seat two, and it can be anchored between surfaces that are up to 12 feet apart. The quick-drying, nylon hammock also comes with carabiners for both sides and can be easily stuffed inside a compression sack that's no bigger than a football.

Price: $54.69 to $74.95

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro make for a great gift, especially if you’re unsure as to whether your giftee is embedded in the Apple or Android ecosystem. The platform-agnostic earbuds offer powerful sound and a variety of wingtips as well as the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously. The latter feature is something even Sony’s 1000XM4 earbuds, our favorite pair of true wireless earbuds, offer.

Price: $129.99

Amazon Kindle An e-reader is the perfect present for the bibliophile in your life, and Amazon's Kindle has been the go-to option since the slate made its initial debut in the mid-aughts. With it, your giftee can read and carry an entire digital library while on the go or listen to audiobooks with a pair of Bluetooth headphones. And while the 2019 model is certainly showing its age, it's still comfortable to hold and features a built-in light for reading after dark.

Price: $54.99 to $69.99

Xbox Series S The Xbox Series X may receive all the attention — blame it on its scarcity and specs — but the smaller Series S is easy to buy and often available at a discount. The digital-only console offers 4 teraflops of GPU performance and comes with a paltry 512GB of built-in storage, yet that doesn't stop it from delivering a next-gen experience on a budget. Plus, it's just so dang tiny and adorable, making it a great fit for your bedroom TV.

Price: $289.99 to $299.99

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 If you're seeking something new and fresh, a foldable phone is quite possibly one of the most unique bits of tech you can get into. Samsung's terrific Galaxy Flip 3 is one of the most affordable ones you can buy as well as one of the most compact. The powerful, water-resistant Android device is roughly the size of a wallet when closed, but opens up to reveal a spacious 6.7-inch touchscreen that's as nice as the one you'd find on any other flagship.

Price: $799.99 to $899.98

Amazon Smart Thermostat Smart thermostats are gifts that keep giving. Not only can they lower your monthly energy bills but they also help reduce energy consumption. If you're working with a tight budget, Amazon’s handsome Smart Thermostat is easily the best option available, one that's capable of learning and adapting to your giftee’s habits. Let's just hope they aren't a stickler when it comes to voice assistants, as Amazon's offering only supports Alexa.

Price: $59.99

2022 The Frame (55-inch) Samsung's art-inspired Frame TV remains one of our favorites, namely because it can display a wealth of artwork in your home when not in use instead of functioning as a giant black void at which to stare. The new, matte-screened model makes it look even more akin to canvas, helping to reduce unwanted glare, while returning features like HDMI 2.1 and a 120Hz refresh rate make it more attractive for gaming.

Price: $1,297.99 to $1,299.99

Hario Cold Brew Coffee Jug Making cold brew is really quite easy, and any coffee lover that can save themselves money on their way to a pseudo-healthy caffeine fix is a happy one. Fortunately, this roomy jug from Hario is simple and elegant, comprised of just a stainless-steel strainer and a glass carafe that wouldn't look out of place on a modern countertop. It certainly beats paying $3.25 for a grande cold brew at Starbucks.

Price: $49.99