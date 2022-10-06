If it’s been so long that you’ve forgotten what the Pixel Watch is all about, it’s the first in-house smartwatch from Google, one that’s launching well over a full year after the company’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit. This is also the first smartwatch in the Pixel line, as Google seems to be aiming for a more complete ecosystem of its own to better rival Apple and Samsung — as opposed to relying on Wear OS partners like in the past. The Pixel Watch features a new Wear OS experience, health and fitness tracking by Fitbit (which may mean requiring a second app), and a domed circular design with UI elements controlled by its crown and side button in addition to touch.

The Pixel Watch only comes as a small-ish boy at 41mm wide. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Unlike wearables from Apple and Samsung, the Pixel Watch only comes in one size — a 41mm that’s average in the world of traditional watches but diminutive when compared to recent chonkers like the 45mm Galaxy Watch Pro and 49mm Apple Watch Ultra.

We still have to review the new Pixel Watch and see if it’s actually good or just more of the same Google wearable messiness. However, if you’re looking to be an early adopter of Google’s shiny new wearable, you can preorder the soon-to-be-released smartwatch now. Here, we’ll guide you through the main differences between the various Pixel Watch configurations and where to buy your own.

Deciding on your Pixel Watch: it’s all about style and connectivity

The Pixel Watch comes in four stainless steel finishes, and due to the watch’s domed design, they’re most noticeable from the side. Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Since the Pixel Watch only comes in a circular, 41mm design and all color options are made of stainless steel, your choices are limited. Every model comes with Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0, which are table stakes for a wearable. It just comes down to if you want to pony up $349.99 for the Wi-Fi version or $399.99 for the cellular-connected one with LTE.

As for the finish options of each version, you can choose from matte black with a black band, silver with a charcoal band, silver with a white band, or champagne gold with a hazel band. Each color option is a stainless steel case, and Google is selling optional watch bands that dress up the Pixel Watch with a faux strap lug or give it a sportier style.

Where to preorder the Pixel Watch

You can preorder the Pixel Watch now directly from Google and Best Buy, while more retailers are sure to come online with their own preorder listings soon. The price is $349.99 for the base model with stainless steel case and Wi-Fi connectivity or $399.99 for an LTE-connected one.

Google is currently offering six months of Fitbit Premium service and three months of YouTube Music Premium service with the purchase of any Pixel Watch. The Fitbit promo is for new and returning subscribers, while the YouTube Music one is only open to USA customers who are new to the service.

Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) $ 349.99 Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, is a 41mm wearable with a domed design, a controllable crown, and a side button. It can track your heart rate, sleep, and log your exercise activities. It also supports Google Wallet NFC payments and Google Assistant voice commands. $349.99 at Google$349.99 at Best Buy

If you prefer your smartwatch to be connected to a cellular signal — allowing you to ditch your phone when exercising or adventuring — you can also currently preorder the Pixel Watch directly through cell carriers. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have preorders for the LTE versions, with AT&T offering a buy one, get one free deal and T-Mobile doing 50 percent off the watch when you also add a line.