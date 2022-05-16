Netflix’s Geeked Week ‘22 trailer reveals even more of The Sandman’s gods and monsters

Following its initial launch last year, Netflix turned its Geeked Week showcase of upcoming movies and shows into an annual event. While we’re still a few weeks out from the 2022 exhibition, a new teaser trailer for the week of reveals and announcements definitely makes it seem like the wait’s going to be worth it.

Over the course of Geeked Week’s five days, Netflix is set to spotlight more than 60 different projects currently in development, including The Umbrella Academy’s third season, Stranger Things 4, Resident Evil, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. In addition to those series, the new trailer for Geeked Week features quite a few new glimpses of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman starring Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. Because Netflix has so much planned for Geeked Week, the streamer’s smartly choosing to dedicate each day of the event to different kinds of content: episodic series, followed by film, animation, an entire day dedicated to Stranger Things, and finally, a look at some of Netflix’s upcoming games.

Netflix Geeked Week runs from June 6th to June 10th.