 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quick fixes: Google Assistant doesn’t respond to specific commands

This fix doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the problem — but it works

By Barbara Krasnoff
Google Nest Wifi router
The Google Nest WiFi router needs your home address
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Issue

Google Assistant didn’t respond to “Hey, Google, set a timer.”

Quick fix

Reset home address in the Home app

The full story

Over the weekend, my partner and I decided it was finally time to upgrade our Wi-Fi router. We had been contently operating on a relatively ancient OnHub router until we got the warning from Google that it was turning off the controls for the OnHub as of this coming December. We bitched a bit and then bit that bullet and used a Google-offered discount to purchase a Nest WiFi router and point.

Having decided on a lazy Memorial Day weekend, we thought that Monday would be the perfect day to finally get around to switching from the old router to the new — and it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, right?

Yeah, right.

I won’t go into the various small issues that we hit before we actually got everything working. (Hint for OnHub owners: don’t just disconnect your OnHub from your modem before you begin setup — power it down completely.) But after a few random annoyances, we finally got everything set. We sat back, and my partner asked Google to set a timer for 15 minutes.

The response: ‘’I cannot set a timer at this moment. Please try again in a few seconds.’’

He tried again and got the same response. He asked it for information — that worked fine; asked for the weather — no problem; told the speaker to lower its volume — no response whatsoever.

Out of curiosity, I told Google to set a timer. No problem, timer set. It lowered its volume for me as well.

Except for the satisfaction I got out of the idea that our new router liked me better, this was obviously a problem. The Google Support page had the usual “uninstall everything” solution, which we didn’t really want to do. Finally, after some searching, I found a solution that worked for us in Google’s community pages.

Here’s something to try if your Google Assistant won’t set a timer for you or do other specific tasks:

How to fix it

  • In the Home app, select the Settings icon
  • Tap on Home information > Home address
  • Tap Remove > Remove. This will completely remove your current home address.
  • Tap Add home address
  • As you start typing, Google will start listing addresses; choose yours
  • Tap Next > Done
  • In your Home app, select the Settings button
  • Tap on Remove to delete your address. You’ll add it back in a moment.
  • Add your home address. When you start typing, Google will list legitimate addresses.

Now, any timers or other requests that Google Assistant has been ignoring should work. Good luck!

Next Up In Tech