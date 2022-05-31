Quick fixes: Google Assistant doesn’t respond to specific commands

Issue
Google Assistant didn’t respond to “Hey, Google, set a timer.”
Quick fix
Reset home address in the Home app
The full story
Over the weekend, my partner and I decided it was finally time to upgrade our Wi-Fi router. We had been contently operating on a relatively ancient OnHub router until we got the warning from Google that it was turning off the controls for the OnHub as of this coming December. We bitched a bit and then bit that bullet and used a Google-offered discount to purchase a Nest WiFi router and point.
Having decided on a lazy Memorial Day weekend, we thought that Monday would be the perfect day to finally get around to switching from the old router to the new — and it shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, right?
Yeah, right.
I won’t go into the various small issues that we hit before we actually got everything working. (Hint for OnHub owners: don’t just disconnect your OnHub from your modem before you begin setup — power it down completely.) But after a few random annoyances, we finally got everything set. We sat back, and my partner asked Google to set a timer for 15 minutes.
The response: ‘’I cannot set a timer at this moment. Please try again in a few seconds.’’
He tried again and got the same response. He asked it for information — that worked fine; asked for the weather — no problem; told the speaker to lower its volume — no response whatsoever.
Out of curiosity, I told Google to set a timer. No problem, timer set. It lowered its volume for me as well.
Except for the satisfaction I got out of the idea that our new router liked me better, this was obviously a problem. The Google Support page had the usual “uninstall everything” solution, which we didn’t really want to do. Finally, after some searching, I found a solution that worked for us in Google’s community pages.
Here’s something to try if your Google Assistant won’t set a timer for you or do other specific tasks:
How to fix it
- In the Home app, select the Settings icon
- Tap on Home information > Home address
- Tap Remove > Remove. This will completely remove your current home address.
- Tap Add home address
- As you start typing, Google will start listing addresses; choose yours
- Tap Next > Done
Now, any timers or other requests that Google Assistant has been ignoring should work. Good luck!