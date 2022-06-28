 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How Creators Get Paid Online

From building branded Fortnite worlds to devising new crowdfunding techniques

Meet the Viking merchants of the internet

By Cian Maher

Fortnite creators are making studios to build ambitious — and branded — worlds

By Jay Peters

Comradery is developing a cooperative way to get paid online

By Jay Castello

Jeeyon Shim carved a new path in crowdfunding for her keepsake games

By Alexis Ong

The internet has made it easier than ever for artists to get their work in front of a large audience — the trick is making that a viable career. This collection of stories explores how creatives from various disciplines are utilizing platforms like Twitch, TikTok, Etsy, and others to turn their passions into something sustainable. That could mean resurrecting centuries-old blacksmithing techniques on YouTube or building a new kind of crowdfunding platform. Or it could involve becoming an expert at designing immersive Fortnite worlds. Whatever the project, these creatives are finding ways to get paid.

Start here
Meet the Viking merchants of the internet