Vergecast: Meta’s executive shakeup, vaporware cars, and a WWDC preview

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and editor-at-large David Pierce discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week, Nilay and David, along with Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and deputy editor Alex Heath discuss the news of Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg stepping down from the company after 14 years. How will this affect the structure and direction of the company?

Later in the show, transportation editor Andrew Hawkins joins to drive through the latest car news, including Volvo using Epic’s Unreal Engine to create ‘photorealistic’ graphics in its cars, GM slashing the price for the Chevy Bolt, and a first look at a new DeLorean, kinda.

In the last third of the show, the crew run through all the predictions, rumors, and everything else we know so far about Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference starting next week.

