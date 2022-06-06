WWDC 2022 keynote live blog

WWDC is one of Apple’s biggest events of the year, as the world’s largest company tells developers, press, and the world about its latest software. Apple is one of the few companies left that still makes splashy annual software announcements, rather than doling out features as they’re ready, so WWDC tends to always be a news-filled event.

We’re expecting updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, Apple’s various services, and maybe even the company’s plans for AR and VR. This isn’t typically a hardware-heavy event, though there are rumors that a new MacBook Air powered by an M2 chip could be ready for its debut.

The keynote event starts at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on Monday, June 6th. We’ll be live blogging from Apple Park in Cupertino as the day unfolds, so come join us to see what Apple’s been up to.

