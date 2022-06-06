Wednesday’s first trailer is here to get you through yet another Monday

Though the Wednesday Addams we all know and fear has always been someone who revels in the macabre, in Netflix’s upcoming Wednesday series from Tim Burton, the morose style icon may be turning a new leaf just as she heads off to high school. To kick off this year’s Netflix Geeked Week, the streamer debuted its first Wednesday teaser trailer, introducing actor Jenna Ortega (X, Scream) as the series’ titular hellspawn as well as her good friend Thing, a living, disembodied hand, portrayed by Victor Dorobantu.

Learning how to control her burgeoning psychic powers is the main reason Wednesday’s mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and father Gomez (Luis Guzmán) ship her off to Nevermore Academy. But, as more and more of the people around Wednesday keep disappearing in a string of monstrous murders, she realizes that her family may have something to do with what’s going on — and that she’s the only one who can bring it to an end.

Wednesday also stars Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, Thora Birch, Jamie McShane, Riki Lindhome, and Percy Hynes White. The show premieres sometime later this year.