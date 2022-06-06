Strange World’s first trailer shows off a bizarre, beautiful sci-fi universe

The first trailer for Strange World, the next animated feature from Disney, looks like a pulp paperback novel cover brought to life.

It’s as beautiful as it is strange, with gooey aliens, walking mountains, and lots more sci-fi oddities. Disney describes it as a story that “journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission.” It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and has some notable names helming it as well, including director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director and writer Qui Nguyen (Raya).

Strange World is slated to premiere on November 23rd, though it’s unclear right now if it will be a theatrical release or will instead debut on Disney Plus. In the meantime, if the trailer didn’t give you enough pulp sci-fi vibes, check out the poster below.