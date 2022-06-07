How to download the iOS 16 developer beta

At this year’s WWDC, Apple introduced a bevy of new features for the forthcoming iOS 16. That includes new lock screens and widgets as well as the ability to edit Messages. And, if you’ve got an Apple developer account, you can now download the developer beta to get a firsthand look.

Fair warning: beta software isn’t the finished product. If you download the iOS 16 developer beta, you have to be prepared for some apps and features to be a bit wonky. That’s why we recommend downloading the beta onto an iPhone that isn’t your daily driver. If that’s not an option for you, it’s not a bad idea to wait for the public beta, which arrives next month. And as always, back up your phone before you download the beta in case anything goes wrong.

To download the iOS 16 developer beta:

Log in to the Apple developer site on your iPhone. (You must have an active account, which costs $99 annually.) You can do this by clicking the Account button in the upper right of the website. You may have to go through two-factor authentication as well.

button in the upper right of the website. You may have to go through two-factor authentication as well. In the menu bar, scroll down and tap the Downloads button.

button. Tap Install Profile .

. Tap Allow .

. Head to the Settings app. You should see the Profile Downloaded option right under your Apple ID profile.

app. You should see the option right under your Apple ID profile. Tap Install . You’ll be prompted to enter your passcode.

. You’ll be prompted to enter your passcode. Once that’s done, hit Install two more times after reading the terms and conditions agreement.

two more times after reading the terms and conditions agreement. Your phone will need to restart. After, go to Settings > General > Software Update .

. Tap Download and Install .

. If you’re developing an app, go to Settings > General > Privacy & Security. Scroll down and toggle on Developer Mode to access the required app development features.

That’s it! Have fun poking around iOS 16.