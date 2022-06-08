Entergalactic’s first trailer shows off a trippy musical ride

The first-look trailer for Entergalactic — a musical animated series from Kid Cudi and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris — is brief, but it’s bursting with style and life. The series follows a young artist named Jabari (voiced by Cudi) and has a slick visual style that’s almost like a cross between Arcane and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Netflix also revealed today that the series has quite the cast of voice actors. Joining Cudi are Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin. And the description of Chalamet’s character, Jimmy, sounds absolutely perfect:

Jimmy is Jabari’s best friend and... weed dealer, though with the new drug laws he’s now focusing on crypto and new inventions. An oxymoronic, laid back conspiracy theorist, Jimmy is never without a blunt and a book.

Entergalactic doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s expected to hit Netflix this fall.