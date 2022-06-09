I always thought the DJI Mini 2 was the perfect drone for most pilots — either beginners looking for a reliable drone or experienced pilots who want a more portable solution. Aside from its compactness, it was also affordable at $449 and provided very good, if not quite great, image quality. The newly announced DJI Mini 3 Pro drastically improves image quality, but at a starting price of $759 (with the remote controller), it is no longer easy to recommend for everyone.

But I can also see the argument that the price hike is justified. After all, you are getting a lot more than you ever did with the Mini 2. For one, obstacle avoidance sensors open up the possibility of autonomous flights. The aperture is large and makes night images and video much better. It can take 48MP photos on a much larger sensor than before, and it can record 4K 60fps and HDR video up to 4K 30fps. But after many weeks and over 60 flights testing out this drone, I’ve found a lot more to be desired.

Watch our video above to find out more. But if you’d rather look at photos instead of video, here are some of my favorite photos taken with the Mini 3 Pro.

Photography by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge