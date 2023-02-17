The best tech gifts for under $50

If “budget-friendly” and “high-quality” sound like oxymorons to you, you’re in for a surprise. As it turns out, you can buy a number of great gifts without completely draining your savings account, which makes it easy to pick up a present for your anniversary, a birthday party, or one of the many other gift-giving occasions strewn throughout the year.

Finding the right gift can still be tough, however, even when there is a sea of budget-friendly items for under $50 to choose from. That’s why we’ve put together a selection of techy gift ideas, all of which we’ve personally tested or have received as gifts ourselves. These range from entertaining picks like disposable cameras and wireless earbuds to more practical gifts like video doorbells and smart garage door openers. We’ve also highlighted an assortment of last-minute gifts that are more unique than your run-of-the-mill gift card — including game passes and audiobook subscriptions.

Take a look, and see how many fun gifts you can buy for very little.

Echo Dot (fifth-gen)

An all-in-one smart speaker and virtual assistant

In a way, gifting Amazon’s fifth-gen Echo Dot is like gifting multiple items at once. The spherical device makes for a great-sounding speaker, one that can fill a room surprisingly well despite its small footprint. At the same time, the latest model doubles as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender and a virtual assistant your loved ones can use to set alarms, check the weather, and control other smart home devices. Right now, you can buy the fifth-gen smart speaker for $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Read our review.

Skullcandy Jib True 2

A pair of wireless earbuds that integrate with Tile

A great pair of wireless earbuds are the perfect gift for music lovers, and Skullcandy’s new Jib True 2 boast a nice combination of features for the price. Both earbuds work independently and feature a surprising amount of passive noise cancellation along with an IPX4 water resistance rating that helps ensure they can withstand a jaunt at the gym or the occasional downpour. Each earbud also features integrated Tile tracking, which allows you to locate the earbuds via the Tile app on your phone if you happen to misplace them. Right now, you can buy the Jib True 2 in a variety of fun colors at Amazon, Skullcandy, and Macy’s for around $28 ($10 off).

Blink Video Doorbell

A video doorbell that provides extra peace of mind while away

A Blink Video Doorbell can help keep your loved ones safe and provide them with some extra peace of mind, regardless of whether they’re home or vacationing elsewhere. The 1080p camera easily pairs with smartphones, so they can keep track of who’s knocking on their door via an app, and it offers all the basics they’ll need to feel safe, including night vision, motion-activated recording, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life. So long as they’re okay going without smart alerts and some of the bells and whistles found on more expensive video doorbells, the Blink Video Doorbell is a good camera that’ll get the job done. Regularly $49.99, you can buy it for $39.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

A streaming device that’s loaded with Rotten Tomatoes ratings

A streaming device like Google’s excellent Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is a welcome present, no matter the occasion. That’s because it grants your giftee access to every major streaming service while offering support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and a wide array of apps. Unlike its rivals, however, the gadget also curates recommendations from a variety of streaming services and provides Rotten Tomatoes scores, helping your loved one quickly find something worthwhile to binge-watch. You currently can buy Google’s 4K-ready Chromecast for $49.99 from Best Buy, Target, and Google. Read our review.

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is among our favorite streaming devices, one that comes bundled with a remote. Photo: Chris Welch / The Verge

Kodak M35 35mm film camera

A “disposable” camera that’s reusable

There’s something charming about old-school low-tech gadgets like disposable cameras. Kodak’s pocket-size M35 offers all of the charms single-use cameras do except for one thing: it can be reused again and again with 35mm rolls of film. The M35 serves as a nice introduction to analog photography and is a creative present your giftee will love, especially if they’re the nostalgic, sentimental sort. It typically retails for around $28, but you can currently buy it at B&H Photo for as low as $17.99.

Kodak M35 35mm film camera $ 18 $ 28 36 % off $ 18 Kodak’s M35 works like a disposable camera but can be reused with 35mm film rolls. $18 at B&H Photo

An Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch gaming subscription

Because why gift one game when you can gift hundreds?

Sure, you could gift the gamer in your life a game for under $50, but a pass to one of the more prominent gaming subscriptions offers a lot more value for your money. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate grants you access to exclusive discounts, online multiplayer, and more than 100 games for PC and Xbox consoles, ranging from older titles like Doom to the newly remastered GoldenEye 007. A one-month digital subscription typically costs $15.99, though you can currently buy a three-month pass for around $25 from Eneba or $27 from CDKeys. You can also buy it for $41.66 ($3 off) on Amazon or at its full price of $44.99 at Best Buy.

Alternatively, you could also gift PlayStation Plus Essential if their primary console is the PlayStation 4 or 5. Every month, they’ll be able to download free PlayStation 4 and 5 titles while enjoying access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and 100GB of cloud storage for saved games. Plus, until May 9th, PlayStation 5 owners can play games from the PlayStation Plus Collection, like the predecessor to God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Remastered, and other last-gen titles. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $9.99 a month, though you can currently pick up a three-month subscription for $24.99 from PlayStation.

PlayStation Plus Essential (three-month subscription) $ 25 A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, use cloud save backups, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. $25 at PlayStation Store

Finally, for gamers who prefer playing on the Nintendo Switch, there’s the Nintendo Switch Online membership. The digital subscription grants members access to over 70 titles from Nintendo’s catalog of classic NES and SNES games. That’s in addition to letting subscribers play online with friends and the ability to back up game data online. You can buy a one-year subscription for $19.99 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

If you don’t mind forking out extra, there’s also the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which cost $49.99 per year. It offers the same benefits as the Nintendo Switch Online membership but also grants access to Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64 titles, not to mention DLC content for select games (including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe). Right now, can pick up a subscription from Nintendo, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger

A magnetic wireless charger that’s cheaper than Apple’s official MagSafe puck

Anker’s Magnetic Wireless Charger is one of our favorite magnetic chargers and a useful gift to buy if your loved one uses an iPhone. It’s tiny and lightweight, so they can easily throw it in their bag while on the go, and it comes bundled with a five-foot USB-C cable. It also charges up to 7.5 watts, which is enough to fully juice a phone overnight or give it a quick top-up while out and about. Right now, it’s available for $25.99 at Amazon and Newegg.

Alternatively, if your loved one owns an Android phone, there’s Belkin’s BoostCharge Wireless Charging Stand. It’s capable of providing Qi-enabled devices with up to 10 watts of power but also doubles as a stand, allowing your giftee to view notifications with ease. You can buy it for around $34.99 at Best Buy and direct from Belkin.

JBL Go 3

A tiny waterproof speaker that’s perfect for blasting music at the beach (or in the shower)

If your giftee is an avid beachgoer or someone who is always on the move, the JBL Go 3 is worth considering. The waterproof Bluetooth speaker is tiny enough that you can easily slip it into your backpack or pocket before heading out the door, and it comes with a loop that allows you to quickly attach it to a bag. Plus, it offers up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes in a vibrant red colorway, camo, and a variety of other fun hues that should stand out no matter where you set it. The JBL Go 3 is available for $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

Apple AirTag / Tile Mate

A location tracker so they can speed through baggage claim faster

Whether your loved one is a frequent traveler or just the forgetful sort, they’ll appreciate a Bluetooth tracker. It’ll help them keep tabs on everything from keys to suitcases, allowing them to spot luggage and leave baggage claim a lot faster. Both an AirTag and the Tile Mate are good options; however, Apple’s location tracker may be better for those deeply embedded in Apple’s ecosystem given how well it pairs with the iPhone. You can buy an AirTag for $29 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, though keep in mind your giftee will need to spend extra on an AirTag loop if they want to attach it to their keys or bag.

Alternatively, if you have no idea what type of phone your giftee uses, it may be a better idea to pick up a Tile Mate, which performs many of the same functions but works with both Android and iOS. Right now, you can buy the 2022 model for $19.99 instead of its typical retail price of $24.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Read our AirTag review.

AirTags can help your loved ones keep track of their stuff. Photo: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

8BitDo Pro 2

A terrific Nintendo Switch controller that works with other devices

8BitDo’s Pro 2 is an excellent Nintendo Switch controller, one your giftee can also connect to their PC or smartphone via Bluetooth. The Pro-like controller makes gaming just a little more fun and comfortable thanks to features like hand grips, which is something even Nintendo’s more expensive Pro Controller lacks. While it doesn’t offer support for Nintendo’s HD rumble or Amiibos, it does provide a handful of other useful features, including customizable back paddles and relatively fast charging thanks to USB-C. You can currently buy it in one of three colors for $49.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Read our review.

8BitDo Pro 2 $ 50 The 8BitDo Pro 2 offers many of the same features as the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller but at a far lower price point. It features extra triggers, hand grips, remappable buttons, and back paddles and can pair with Windows, macOS, and mobile devices via Bluetooth. $50 at Amazon$50 at Best Buy

Wyze Bulb Color

A smart bulb so they don’t have to pause their movie to turn off the light

When you’re curled up on the couch watching a movie, the last thing you want to do is get up and turn off the light. With Wyze’s color Wi-Fi bulbs, however, your loved ones won’t have to. The LED bulbs are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so all they need to do is use their voice to turn the lights off. When they do want them on, the 1,100-lumen smart bulbs will brighten up their home with an array of colorful lighting. You can buy a pack of two bulbs at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart for $26.98.

Kasa smart plugs

A plug that can smarten up the devices in your home

Speaking of turning the lights on with just your voice, TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs can transform traditional gadgets into smart ones. As a result, your giftee can use their voice to control a wide range of devices, including lamps, fans, and humidifiers. They don’t need to be home to do so, either, since you can set them on a schedule and control them using Kasa’s mobile app for Android and iOS. They’re also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Right now, you can buy a four-pack of the hub-less smart plugs for $29.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo or a three-pack for $19.99 ($5 off) at Best Buy.

Chamberlain myQ smart garage controller

A smart garage door controller that helps keep packages safe

Another good gift for the forgetful sort? Chamberlain’s Bluetooth-equipped smart garage door controller. Your friend or loved one can use the useful gadget to remotely close their garage door using their smartphone, which is a capability that comes in handy when they rush out to work in the morning and forget. The controller also works with Amazon Key and Walmart’s InHome delivery service. This means they can request their Amazon and Walmart packages be dropped off inside their garage, which can help keep your giftee’s deliveries safe and secure. You can buy Chamberlain’s myQ Smart Garage Control for around $29.99 at Best Buy and Lowe’s.

Blink Mini indoor security camera

A camera designed to keep an eye on your home when you’re away

Speaking of keeping your belongings safe, Blink’s indoor security camera is another gadget that can help put your giftee’s mind at ease. A Blink Mini allows your loved one to keep an eye on their home while they’re away and even receive alerts when activity is detected in preselected areas. The wired 1080p camera also allows for two-way audio chat, making it a good option for those who want to keep tabs on their dog or a kid from another room in their home. Normally $34.99, the Alexa-equipped camera is currently on sale for just $24.49 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Read our review.

An Audible Premium Plus or Kindle Unlimited subscription

A subscription fit for even the pickiest of bibliophiles

Gifting a bookworm something that grants them access to thousands of books is obviously a good idea. A Kindle Unlimited subscription costs $9.99 a month and provides access to more than 3 million digital titles, including bestsellers and classics. Alternatively, if your loved one is more into audiobooks than traditional reading, you can gift them a $14.95 per month Audible Premium Plus subscription. That way, they’ll be able to enjoy thousands of audiobooks and podcasts as well as one premium audiobook every month.

Audible Premium Plus (monthly subscription) $ 15 An Audible Premium Plus subscription grants instant access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and one premium audiobook a month. $15 at Amazon

Rocketbook Core

A reusable notebook saves them money on paper

If your giftee takes a lot of notes for school or work, Rocketbook’s smart notebooks will surely come in handy. The notebooks are erasable and, thus, reusable, so they don’t have to keep buying (and wasting) paper. Plus, they can use Rocketbook’s companion app to store their notes in all the major cloud-based services, including Google Drive, Slack, and iCloud.

There is a wide range of Rocketbook notebooks currently available, with some offering lined or dot grid paper and even preexisting templates like calendars. Right now, for instance, buy the 8.5-by-11-inch Rocketbook Core with 32 dot grid pages, a microfiber cloth, and a Pilot Frixion erasable pen for $23.03 ($11 off) on Amazon, $24.49 ($10 off) at Target, or from Rocketbook for $36.99.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini

A mouse that makes gaming (and working) more comfortable

If your giftee uses a PC, Razer’s DeathAdder V2 Mini can make gaming (and working) more enjoyable. The wired mouse is the smaller version of one of our favorite models, which we praised for being exceptionally comfortable and supportive. It shares a similar design with an 8,500 DPI sensor and a relatively straightforward button layout; however, the lightweight gaming mouse only features a single button for switching the DPI as opposed to two. The Mini is currently available for $49.99 at Razer and Best Buy, though we’ve seen the price drop to as low as $14.99 in recent months.

With a Netflix subscription, your giftee can stream hits like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Image: Netflix

A gift card for Netflix or Disney Plus

A gift card that opens the door to endless entertainment

You can’t go wrong with a gift card for one of the major streaming services, which can be used to binge countless hours of entertainment. The most notable is Netflix, which grants access to popular shows and movies like Wednesday, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Stranger Things and starts at $6.99 a month. Right now, you can buy a digital Netflix gift card at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon or order a physical gift card from Best Buy.

Alternatively, you can gift multiple streaming services in the form of a Disney Bundle subscription. The three-in-one package caters to a wide range of interests, from family-friendly content like The Mandalorian to sports, as it includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. The ad-supported plan starts at $12.99 a month, and you can subscribe here.

ElevationLab’s under-desk headphone mount

A dual hanger that declutters your desk quickly and easily