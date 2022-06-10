Vergecast WWDC: iOS 16, new M2 processor, macOS Ventura, and more

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on the show, the crew runs through all the announcements from Apple’s WWDC keynote event on Monday: the new features added in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, the expansion of CarPlay, the new flagship M2 processor, a redesigned MacBook Air, and a whole lot more.

Keep listening for the other important tech news from this week, including the EU legislation to force all future smartphones to use USB-C and Xbox’s game streaming app coming to TVs.

Stories mentioned in this episode: