Vergecast WWDC: iOS 16, new M2 processor, macOS Ventura, and more

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel, editor-at-large David Pierce, and managing editor Alex Cranz discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on the show, the crew runs through all the announcements from Apple’s WWDC keynote event on Monday: the new features added in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura, the expansion of CarPlay, the new flagship M2 processor, a redesigned MacBook Air, and a whole lot more.
Keep listening for the other important tech news from this week, including the EU legislation to force all future smartphones to use USB-C and Xbox’s game streaming app coming to TVs.
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Apple announces new flagship M2 processor
- Apple announces redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chip and MagSafe
- MacBook Air and Pro (2022) versus MacBook Pros (2021): spec comparison
- Apple’s CarPlay is going beyond the infotainment screen
- Apple iOS 16 brings massive improvements to lock screen and messages
- Live Activities is a new iOS 16 feature meant to improve notifications
- Apple will let you edit and even unsend texts in Messages in iOS 16
- Apple announces all-new Home app at WWDC
- iPadOS 16 takes a step closer to laptop-level multitasking
- Apple’s macOS Ventura with new Stage Manager tool announced at WWDC
- You’ll soon be able to use an iPhone as a Mac webcam
- Continuity Camera: Apple explains how your iPhone will become a Mac webcam
- watchOS 9 introduces new running metrics and medication reminders
- Apple’s medication feature is a step in the right direction
- Apple’s tvOS looks destined for a slow year after little WWDC attention
- Apple Pay Later is the company’s take on a buy now, pay later service
- USB-C will be mandatory for phones sold in the EU ‘by autumn 2024’
- What the EU’s new USB-C rules mean for the iPhone
- The Xbox game streaming TV app feels almost like the real thing
- Taco Bell opens its first ‘Defy’ restaurant that prioritizes ordering via app
- The year of the NFT
- What unions could mean for Apple with Zoe Schiffer
