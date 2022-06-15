Panicking because Father’s Day is just around the corner and you have yet to pick up your dad something special? Fret not because we’ve got your back. We did a bit of digging and found a variety of excellent gadgets Dad will love, all of which you can still order today and receive in time for Father’s Day. You don’t necessarily need to be an Amazon Prime member to receive some of these in time for the holiday either, nor do you need to pay extra for expedited shipping at places like Best Buy, Target, or Walmart.

Also, if you still can’t decide what to buy after looking through our list, be sure to check out our Father’s Day 2022 gift guide. And if you really can’t make up your mind and end up leaving things until the last minute, we’ve curated a list of digital gifts toward the end of this post you can buy on Father’s Day! We wouldn’t recommend it, but, you know, it is an option.

A few gifts that (should) arrive on time

Dad will certainly appreciate a portable speaker like the Sonos Roam while lounging outside this summer. The pint-sized speaker offers an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning he won’t need to worry if it gets wet, along with great sound that helps render it one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. It also integrates nicely with other speakers in the company’s ecosystem and features a trove of useful features, including support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Typically $179.99, you can buy the Roam at Best Buy for $143.20 and receive it in time for the holiday. Read our review.

Sonos Roam $143

$180

21% off The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $143 at Best Buy

For bookworms, the base Kindle is a great buy, one that will allow Dad to take a whole library of books with him anywhere. The competent e-reader comes with a handy front light he can use when it gets dark, as well as support for Bluetooth headphones so he can listen to audiobooks. It doesn’t have as high of a resolution nor is it fast or as feature-rich as the latest models, but the 2019 Kindle is much cheaper and a good buy if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly present. That’s especially true right now given the ad-supported model is on sale for $59.99 instead of $89.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. The ad-free version is also on sale on Amazon, where you can pick it up for $74.99 ($35 off). Read our Kindle (2019) review.

Of course, if you’ve got the money to spare and think your dad would prefer a waterproof Kindle that’s a little faster, the latest Kindle Paperwhite should also arrive in time for Father’s Day. The 6.8-inch e-reader offers exceptionally long battery life, as well as adjustable color temperature, a bigger and easier-to-read display, and even a USB-C charging port. You can buy the ad-supported model at Best Buy starting at $139.99, its full retail price. Amazon has it, too, but only Prime members will be able to receive it in time for the holiday. Read our Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review.

Sure, you could gift Dad a relaxing massage at the spa, but buying a Theragun Mini is, in a way, the better investment in the long run. That’s because the massager is so small and so quiet that he could practically carry it wherever and use it whenever. The massage gun is also as powerful as it is tiny, with three speeds that allow for a range of soft tissue work. Right now, you can get it in time for Father’s Day with free shipping from Best Buy for $159.99 instead of $199.99. If you’re a Prime member, Amazon will also deliver the massage gun for the same price in time for the holiday.

With Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K, your dad can easily enjoy watching all of his favorite shows and movies at home. The device’s simple interface makes it easy for Dad to access apps, whether using the buttons on the remote or his voice. The stick also offers other niceties like support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and 4K content, along with compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Plus, your dad can cast content to the streaming stick from an iPhone, Mac, or iPad thanks to its support for Apple’s AirPlay 2.

Normally $49.99, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale at Best Buy for $39.99. Amazon Prime members can also get it for around the same price just in time for Father’s Day. Read our review.

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds offer some of the best noise cancellation yet in a pair of earbuds, which means gifting these will allow your dad to tune out the world while working from home or traveling. The true wireless earbuds also offer dynamic, rich sound and handle voice calls well — a boon for dads who tend to talk on the phone while out and about. Plus, Dad can use the app to adjust the noise cancellation levels, and they even offer support for wireless charging via the included case. Typically $279, you can currently buy the earbuds at Best Buy and Amazon for $199 and still receive them ahead of Sunday. Just note that you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber in order to receive them in time. Read our review.

Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds $199

$279

29% off With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. $199 at Best Buy

$199 at Amazon

If the QuietComfort Earbuds are too expensive, Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro are on sale for just $69.99 ($60 off) at Best Buy. They won’t completely tune out the world like the aforementioned QC Earbuds, but they’ll still sufficiently silence sounds in Dad’s environment. They also come with a wireless charging case, adjustable EQ and noise cancellation, and a variety of ear tips that allow for a more comfortable fit. If you prefer a different retailer, Amazon is also offering them for the same price, but only Prime members will receive them in time for the holiday. Read our Liberty Air 2 Pro review

The Apple Watch SE is a great smartwatch that fitness-focused Dads can use to track their goals. It may lack the always-on display, the EKG sensor, and the SpO2 sensor found on the Apple Watch Series 7, but it still offers a similar design and advanced features — including support for Apple Pay and fall detection — at nearly half the price. Normally $279, you can get the GPS-enabled, 41mm version right now with free shipping for $249 at Best Buy. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can even buy the wearable for even less ($229) and still receive it in time for the holiday. Read our review.

If Dad’s the forgetful sort, a Bluetooth tracker like the most recent Tile Mate can help him keep tabs on his car keys, backpack, and other items, regardless of whether he uses an iOS or Android device. The 2022 Tile Mate can track personal belongings from up to 250 feet away and, unlike Apple’s AirTags, comes with a built-in hole he can use to attach the device to various belongings. The tracker features a number of other perks, too, including user-replaceable batteries and water resistance. Right now, you can get the Tile Mate in time for Father’s Day when you buy it for $19.99 ($5 off) at Target or full price at Walmart.

If Dad doesn’t already own a smart display, why not buy Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8? It’s an excellent, Alexa-enabled device that will allow him to watch TV shows, control his smart home devices, and make Zoom calls, the latter with the help of a new 13-megapixel camera. Regularly $129.99, you can buy it in time for the holiday for just $99.99 at Best Buy (with free shipping). Amazon is also currently offering the same discount, however, only Prime members will be able to receive the smart display before Sunday. Read our second-gen Echo Show 8 review.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $100

$130

24% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $100 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

Last-minute digital gifts you can buy on short notice

You’re in luck if your Dad is a gamer and you waited until the last minute to buy him a present. Regardless of whether he owns an Xbox, a PlayStation, or a Nintendo Switch, there are a variety of digital gifts available that he’ll surely appreciate.

Right now, for instance, you can purchase a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Microsoft, Amazon, or Best Buy. The convenient membership will grant Dad access to more than 100 games, exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and a host of other perks. You can also buy similar subscriptions for PlayStation consoles (PlayStation) and the Nintendo Switch (Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop). Alternatively, if you don’t know what console he prefers (or owns), you could also gift Dad a GameStop gift card (Amazon, GameStop) so he can buy the game or accessory of his choice.

PlayStation Plus Essential (12-month subscription) $60 A PlayStation Plus Essential membership allows PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. PS5 owners also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a best-of selection of PS4 titles. $60 at PlayStation

Nintendo Switch Online (12-month subscription) $19

$20

8% off A premium online service for Nintendo Switch owners, allowing you to play online with friends and access cloud saves in addition to a slate of retro games released in the NES and SNES eras. $19 at Amazon

$35 at Best Buy

GameStop gift card $25 GameStop gift cards start at $25 and Dad can use them to purchase a variety of Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and PC games and accessories, among other things. $25 at Amazon

$25 at GameStop

For health-conscious Dads, there are a range of fitness class memberships and meditation app subscriptions you can buy online. You can, for instance, purchase your dad a Peloton App subscription, which will give Dad access to thousands of fitness classes regardless of whether he owns a Peloton bike or treadmill. These on-demand classes cover a range of workouts, from boxing and strength training to stretching. Typically $12.99 per month, Peloton is running a special promotion through June 30th in which you can buy a three-month membership for just $12.99.

Peloton App (three-month subscription) $13

$39

67% off Peloton’s subscription service offers thousands of streamable fitness classes revolving around a variety of different workouts, ranging from strength training to stretching. $13 at Peloton

Dads in need of some relaxation, meanwhile, will appreciate a meditation or mindfulness app subscription to Calm or Headspace. Both offer a variety of guided meditations to help relieve stress and improve focus, and you can buy your dad a one-year subscription to either for $69.99. If that’s outside of your budget or you’d like to gift your dad a trial of sorts, you can also purchase just a couple of months of Headspace for $12.99 per month.

Headspace (one-month subscription) $13 Headspace offers hundreds of guided meditations that are destined to relieve stress, improve productivity, and help you exercise. You can either pay $12.99 every month to subscribe or pay $69.99 for a full year. $13 at Headspace

Calm gift card (12-month subscription) $70 A one-year Calm membership provides unlimited access to the app’s content library, where you’ll be able to enjoy guided and unguided meditations that cover sleep, stress, gratitude, and other topics, as well as masterclasses with mindfulness experts. A one-year subscription runs $69.99. $70 at Calm

Now that people are vacationing again, a travel-related gift card is also a good present. For Dads in need of a break, there are various gift cards you can buy to help him plan for the perfect summer holiday. You can, for example, buy a gift card to help him pay for Airbnb accommodations (Airbnb, Amazon) or even Delta flights (Delta Airlines, Best Buy).

If your dad is a bibliophile, a $14.99 monthly subscription to Libro.fm means he’ll be able to choose from over 250,000 audiobooks. Plus, a portion of each purchase will be sent to a local bookstore of his choice. If your dad is more into digital books, however, you can also buy him a $9.99 Kindle Unlimited membership, which grants him instant access to more than two million titles. This is a particularly good time to do so, too, given Amazon is currently offering the first two months for $4.99 instead of $19.98.

Libro.fm (monthly subscription) $15 With a Libro.fm subscription, your dad can choose from over 250,000 audiobooks and donate a portion of what he spends toward a local bookstore of his choice. $15 at Libro.fm

A streaming service membership or gift card is a present most Dads, regardless of their interests, will dig. There are a ton of excellent streaming services out there, but the $14-per-month Disney Bundle, in particular, offers good value for your money. That’s because it grants your dad access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, so he can keep up with his favorite sports team, recent hits like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight, and a host of other shows. Alternatively, a Netflix subscription (Amazon, Best Buy) is always a popular choice, so he can watch the new season of Stranger Things and upcoming titles like The Sandman.

For Dads who want more sports content, a FuboTV Pro subscription ($69.99 per month) is also another solid choice, as the service offers more than 100 channels with live and on-demand sports, as well as cloud-based recording and 4K options.

The Disney Bundle (monthly subscription) $14 For $14 a month, you’ll get access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, which is cheaper than you’d otherwise pay if you purchased each subscription separately. $14 at Disney

FuboTV Pro (monthly subscription) $70 A FuboTV Pro subscription costs $69.99 per month and offers more than 100 channels with live and on-demand sports, as well as cloud-based recording and 4K options. $70 at FuboTV

For music lovers or Dads who simply like to listen to music while running, a gift card to their favorite music streaming service is always a welcome gift. There are a variety of services to choose from, but it’s hard to go wrong with Spotify (Amazon, Best Buy) or Apple Music (Best Buy, Target). Each will offer Dad access to millions of songs and podcast episodes, however, he can also put the Apple gift card toward other Apple products and services.

Still can’t decide what to buy your dad? Well, it might be a little cliche, but you can save yourself a headache and give your dad a gift card to Amazon or Best Buy. A gift card to a major retailer will give him an array of options, allowing him to buy whatever he wants.

Amazon gift card (digital) $25 Amazon gift cards start at $25 — or an amount of your choosing — and can be used toward almost anything, regardless of the department. $25 at Amazon