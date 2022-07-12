 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Characters roaming around a small cyber amusement park, with different sections mirroring different aspects of the internet. The sections are separated by obstacles and mazes, making them accessible to some not others.

Accessibility Week

Technology promises a universally accessible world — and only sometimes manages to deliver

A little more than 1 in 4 Americans live with a disability — that’s more than 60 million adults who are deaf, blind, neurodivergent, or physically disabled. Technology offers the utopian promise of a universally accessible society, but it only delivers part of the time.

Assistive tech has been a life-changing advancement for many people with disabilities. But as technology changes, each innovation is accompanied by a host of access needs that are all too frequently ignored.

This week, The Verge will explore technological advances in accessibility and the ongoing fights to expand access in software and hardware, as well as provide feature reviews of the accessibility options in Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

