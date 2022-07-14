Watch the latest epic trailer for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV show

A new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released ahead of the Amazon Prime series’ debut on September 2nd. The clip gives a deeper look following the initial trailer broadcast during the Super Bowl and a second short teaser that was exclusive to Prime subscribers when released last week. Amazon describes it as the “main teaser,” so expect at least a few more trailers between now and when the series premieres.

The Rings of Power is one of Amazon’s highest-profile shows in years. The e-commerce giant is reported to have paid $250 million for the franchise rights alone and estimates have pegged the budget for its rumored five seasons plus a potential spinoff to be north of $1 billion. That could make it one of the most expensive TV series ever produced.

Set during Middle Earth’s Second Age, thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, The Rings of Power will reportedly track the creation of the titular rings and the rise of Sauron — events alluded to in Peter Jackson’s trilogy of films. Returning characters (though not actors) from the films include Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry).