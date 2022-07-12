The best Apple deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score stellar deals on Amazon devices, but it also provides a rare opportunity to purchase pricey Apple products for a lot less. Right now, for example, you can save big on Apple’s AirPods Pro and the third-gen AirPods models, as Amazon is offering both for nearly their lowest price to date. If you’re not in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds, however, fret not, as you can also take advantage of deals on the latest Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and a range of other Apple products.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best Apple deals you can get this Prime Day. If you’re interested in sales going on outside of the Apple ecosystem, you can also check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals, which includes a wide range of items. We’ve also published guides to the best anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy and Target.

AirPods deals

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, LTE) $429

$499

15% off The latest Apple Watch comes in a number of styles with either GPS or LTE. Unlike its predecessor, it has a bigger screen, multiple timers, and faster charging. Besides a few iterative changes, however, it’s not drastically different from the Series 6. $429 at Best Buy

iPad deals

MacBook and Mac Mini deals

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021) $1,799

$1,999

11% off The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory. $1,799 at Amazon

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021, 512GB) $2,299

$2,499

9% off The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports. $2,299 at Amazon

Other Apple deals

The second-generation Apple TV 4K equipped with 32GB of storage is on sale for $109.00 ($59 off). The latest version of the Apple TV offers an HDMI 2.1 port, Siri Remote, and support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Read our review .

. You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $103.99 ($25 off). That’s the best price we’ve seen on the charger, which you can use to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 models and newer, the Apple Watch, and AirPods models with wireless charging.