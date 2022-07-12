 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Apple deals available for Amazon Prime Day 2022

You can save big on the Apple Watch Series 7

By Sheena Vasani

The screen is 20 percent larger on the Apple Watch Series 7
The Apple Watch Series 7 is cheaper than ever.
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score stellar deals on Amazon devices, but it also provides a rare opportunity to purchase pricey Apple products for a lot less. Right now, for example, you can save big on Apple’s AirPods Pro and the third-gen AirPods models, as Amazon is offering both for nearly their lowest price to date. If you’re not in the market for a pair of true wireless earbuds, however, fret not, as you can also take advantage of deals on the latest Apple Watch, MacBook Air, and a range of other Apple products.

Below, we’ve listed some of the best Apple deals you can get this Prime Day. If you’re interested in sales going on outside of the Apple ecosystem, you can also check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals, which includes a wide range of items. We’ve also published guides to the best anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy and Target.

AirPods deals

Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 in green.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, LTE)

  • $429
  • $499
  • 15% off

The latest Apple Watch comes in a number of styles with either GPS or LTE. Unlike its predecessor, it has a bigger screen, multiple timers, and faster charging. Besides a few iterative changes, however, it’s not drastically different from the Series 6.

iPad deals

  • Apple’s 11-inch, M1-equipped iPad Pro from last year with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale today for $699 ($100 off), its best price yet on Amazon. The M1-powered iPad is fast and boasts features like Face ID unlocking and a 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
  • If you prefer a larger tablet, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale for $999 ($200 off). Like the 11-inch version, this model is powered by the speedy M1 processor and comes with Face ID unlocking, but its Mini LED display is much better. Read our review.
  • Apple’s latest iPad Air is also on sale for $559 instead of $599 in the 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped configuration. Unlike its predecessor, the 10.9-inch iPad is powered by the fast M1 processor and offers a 12MP front-facing camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, which keeps you centered and in frame on video calls. Read our review.
  • If you don’t mind — or actually prefer — a smaller display, the 2021 sixth-gen iPad Mini is $599 instead of $649. The iPad Mini offers support for USB-C and options for 5G, features its predecessor lacked. Read our review.
  • For a cheaper iPad alternative, the latest 10.2-inch iPad is selling for $309 instead of $329. It doesn’t come with the M1, but the A13 Bionic processor is still fast, and the iPad also boasts a 12MP wide-angle camera with Center Stage.

MacBook and Mac Mini deals

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021, 512GB)

  • $2,299
  • $2,499
  • 9% off

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports.

Other Apple deals

  • The second-generation Apple TV 4K equipped with 32GB of storage is on sale for $109.00 ($59 off). The latest version of the Apple TV offers an HDMI 2.1 port, Siri Remote, and support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Read our review.
  • You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $103.99 ($25 off). That’s the best price we’ve seen on the charger, which you can use to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 models and newer, the Apple Watch, and AirPods models with wireless charging.

