The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

If you’ve been waiting to score a phenomenal deal on an Amazon device, today’s your lucky day. This year’s Amazon Prime Day is delivering a ton of great deals, but some of the best — naturally — are on Amazon’s own products. So if you’ve been eyeing the newest Kindle or one of the many Alexa-powered smart displays, now is a good time to make the leap.

Below, we’ve listed the best Prime Day discounts available on Amazon devices, from e-readers and smart speakers to TVs, home security systems, and even Wi-Fi routers. Also, if you’re looking for deals on non-Amazon goods, be sure to check out our massive list of the best Prime Day deals happening right now. Just remember: you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of Amazon’s deals.

Kindle deals

Echo deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $75

$130

43% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 15 $180

$250

29% off The Echo Show 15 is a large, wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers. $180 at Amazon

Fire TV and Fire TV stick deals

Amazon Omni Fire TV (65-inch) $500

$560

11% off Amazon’s Omni Fire 4K TV features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. $500 at Amazon

Fire tablets deals

Home security deals

Related The best video doorbell camera to buy right now

Eero deals

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router $179

$299

41% off Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest, top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps. $179 at Amazon

Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router $148

$229

36% off A lone Eero Pro 6 router offers all the benefits of its near-gigabit speeds and convenient interface, with room to grow the system via added extenders. $148 at Amazon

Miscellaneous deals

Amazon Smart Thermostat $42

$60

31% off Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. $42 at Amazon