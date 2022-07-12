 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Deals on Kindles, TVs, smart displays, tablets, and more

By Sheena Vasani

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is available at a new all-time low.
If you’ve been waiting to score a phenomenal deal on an Amazon device, today’s your lucky day. This year’s Amazon Prime Day is delivering a ton of great deals, but some of the best — naturally — are on Amazon’s own products. So if you’ve been eyeing the newest Kindle or one of the many Alexa-powered smart displays, now is a good time to make the leap.

Below, we’ve listed the best Prime Day discounts available on Amazon devices, from e-readers and smart speakers to TVs, home security systems, and even Wi-Fi routers. Also, if you’re looking for deals on non-Amazon goods, be sure to check out our massive list of the best Prime Day deals happening right now. Just remember: you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of Amazon’s deals.

Kindle deals

Echo deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

  • $75
  • $130
  • 43% off

The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

Amazon Echo Show 15

  • $180
  • $250
  • 29% off

The Echo Show 15 is a large, wall-mounted device that acts as a shared hub for families to view upcoming calendar appointments, virtual notes, and more. The 15.6-inch device also features the same Alexa functionality as other Echo displays and smart speakers.

Fire TV and Fire TV stick deals

Amazon Omni Fire TV (65-inch)

  • $500
  • $560
  • 11% off

Amazon’s Omni Fire 4K TV features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.

  • Various sizes of Amazon’s Fire TV Omni are on sale right now, with the 55-inch model selling for $319.99 ($240 off). If you want support for Dolby Vision, however, you should buy the 65-inch for $499.99 ($330 off) or the 75-inch for $749.99 ($350 off). No matter which size you buy, all of the 4K TVs offer deep integration with Amazon Alexa, low input lag for gaming, and support for two-way video calling. Read our review.
  • You can save $20 on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is currently on sale for $34.99. The excellent streaming stick offers better performance than the previous-gen Fire TV Stick 4K, along with support for Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.
  • The Fire TV Cube is also on sale right now for $59.99, a $60 discount. The Cube combines an Alexa-equipped smart speaker with a streaming device, one that supports 4K content, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

Fire tablets deals

  • Amazon is discounting various configurations of the Fire HD 10 tablet. You can buy Amazon’s ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage for $74.99 ($75 off) or the ad-free version for $89.99 ($75 off). If you’re on the market for a budget-friendly tablet to watch movies or read books, this is the one we’d recommend. Read our review.
  • The ad-supported Fire HD 10 Plus — which comes with an extra gigabyte of RAM, a soft-touch finish, and wireless charging — is also $75 off and on sale for $104.99.
  • You can also get $45 off of Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet. The ad-supported, 32GB model is on sale for $44.99 and comes with a USB-C port and a faster MediaTek processor than its predecessor.

Home security deals

Eero deals

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

  • $179
  • $299
  • 41% off

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest, top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

Miscellaneous deals

  • The Amazon Smart Thermostat is one of the best thermostats we’ve ever tested. Despite its relatively low price, it can learn and adapt to your habits while offering a set of easy-to-use controls that support Alexa. You can currently buy it on Amazon for just $41.99 instead of $59.99, which is a new all-time low. Read our review.
  • Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are on sale with a wired charging case for $69.99 ($50 off). The true wireless earbuds are a good pair of Bluetooth earbuds that offer great sound quality and noise cancellation for the price, as well as IPX4 water resistance and support for hands-free Alexa. Read our review.
  • Amazon’s Luna Controller is designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, and comes with a separate Wi-Fi connection. Right now, it’s on sale for $39.99 ($30 off).

