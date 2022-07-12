The best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

If you’ve been waiting to score a phenomenal deal on an Amazon device, today’s your lucky day. This year’s Amazon Prime Day is delivering a ton of great deals, but some of the best — naturally — are on Amazon’s own products. So if you’ve been eyeing the newest Kindle or one of the many Alexa-powered smart displays, now is a good time to make the leap.
Below, we’ve listed the best Prime Day discounts available on Amazon devices, from e-readers and smart speakers to TVs, home security systems, and even Wi-Fi routers. Also, if you’re looking for deals on non-Amazon goods, be sure to check out our massive list of the best Prime Day deals happening right now. Just remember: you’ll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to take advantage of Amazon’s deals.
Kindle deals
- The standard 2021 Kindle Paperwhite normally starts at $139, but right now, you can buy the ad-supported model equipped with 8GB of storage for $94.99 instead, or the ad-free model for $114.99 ($45 off). You can also buy the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition equipped with 32GB of storage for $129.99 ($60 off), or the kid-friendly version of the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite for $104.99 ($55 off). Read our Kindle Paperwhite 2021 review.
-
If the latest Kindle Paperwhite is out of your budget, you can currently buy the last-gen, ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 32GB of storage for its best price in select colors. Regularly $159.99, Amazon is selling the e-reader for $89.99 instead. Although it lacks months-long battery life and USB-C support like the new model, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite is still a good, waterproof e-reader that will last you weeks. Read our review .
- Finally, if both the aforementioned e-readers are too expensive for you, Amazon is taking up to 50 percent off the entry-level Kindle. Right now, you can buy the ad-supported model for $44.99 or the ad-free model for $59.99, both of which are $45 off.
Echo deals
- Amazon’s second-generation Echo Show 8 is the best smart display for most people and is currently on sale for just $74.99 ($55 off) at Amazon, a new record low. Unlike the first-gen model, which is on sale for $54.99 ($55 off), the latest model is capable of keeping moving subjects centered in the frame during video calls. You can also use the Alexa-enabled smart speaker to make Zoom calls, control smart home devices, watch movies, and more. Read our reviews of the second-gen and first-gen Echo Show 8.
- Amazon’s Echo Show 15 and third-gen Echo Show 10 are a little different from the other smart displays in the Echo lineup but offer similar functionality. Both are also much more expensive at $249.99, but you can save $70 on both for a limited time. For the unfamiliar, the Echo Show 15 (on sale for $179.99) is a large, wall-mounted device with a 15.6-inch touch display families could use as a bulletin board or you could even use as a 1080p TV. Meanwhile, Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 — which is currently going for $179.99 — is mounted on a motorized, swiveling base and thus can follow you during video calls. Read our Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 10 reviews.
- The second-gen Echo Show 5 is also on sale for $34.99, which is a $50 discount. The smaller, 5.5-inch display is particularly well suited for your nightstand, especially given you can use it to set alarms and snooze them by simply tapping the top. You can also use the display to play music, get the weather report, and perform other Alexa-enabled tasks. Read our review.
- If you don’t mind its orb-like design, you can buy the fourth-gen Echo for $59.99 ($40 off) or the budget-friendly fourth-gen Echo Dot for $19.99 ($20 off). The fourth-gen Echo is much better with a built-in smart home hub and produces far better sound. However, the Echo Dot 4 is also a smart speaker with good sound quality and that you can also use to set timers and alarms, control other smart home devices, and more with just your voice. Typically $49.99, right now, you can pick it up for just $19.99 from Amazon. Read our Echo (fourth-gen) review and our Echo Dot (fourth-gen) review.
- The third-gen Echo Dot is also on sale for $17.99, a $22 discount. It doesn’t sound as great as the latest model, but it’s still a good smart speaker you can use to set alarms, control smart home gadgets hands-free, and carry out a range of tasks via Alexa. Read our review.
Fire TV and Fire TV stick deals
- Various sizes of Amazon’s Fire TV Omni are on sale right now,
with the 55-inch model selling for $319.99 ($240 off). If you want support for Dolby Vision, however, you should buy the 65-inch for $499.99 ($330 off) or the 75-inch for $749.99 ($350 off). No matter which size you buy, all of the 4K TVs offer deep integration with Amazon Alexa, low input lag for gaming, and support for two-way video calling. Read our review.
- You can save $20 on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is currently on sale for $34.99. The excellent streaming stick offers better performance than the previous-gen Fire TV Stick 4K, along with support for Wi-Fi 6. Read our review.
- The Fire TV Cube is also on sale right now for $59.99, a $60 discount. The Cube combines an Alexa-equipped smart speaker with a streaming device, one that supports 4K content, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.
Fire tablets deals
- Amazon is discounting various configurations of the Fire HD 10 tablet. You can buy Amazon’s ad-supported Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage for $74.99 ($75 off) or the ad-free version for $89.99 ($75 off). If you’re on the market for a budget-friendly tablet to watch movies or read books, this is the one we’d recommend. Read our review.
- The ad-supported Fire HD 10 Plus — which comes with an extra gigabyte of RAM, a soft-touch finish, and wireless charging — is also $75 off and on sale for $104.99.
- You can also get $45 off of Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet. The ad-supported, 32GB model is on sale for $44.99 and comes with a USB-C port and a faster MediaTek processor than its predecessor.
Home security deals
- Ring is discounting both the hardwired and battery-powered versions of the Ring Video Doorbell it launched last year, selling the former for $48.99 ($16 off) and the latter for $169.99 ($50 off). Both offer a 1080p HD video doorbell, night vision, custom motion detection zones, and support for other Ring products and services. You can also buy the battery-powered, 2020 model for $74.99 ($25 off), although last year’s wire-free model offers — at least on paper — better battery life and improved video reviewers so you can see more complete motion events.
- For a more budget-friendly alternative, you can buy the Blink Video doorbell for $34.99 ($15 off) or the full system, which comes with one Sync Module 2 and mounting kit, for $50.98 ($34 off). Both offer a 1080p HD video doorbell, although Blink doesn’t offer person detection or HDR imaging.
- If you’re looking for an outdoor security camera, Blink is selling its wireless, three-camera kit for $124.99 ($125 off) alongside the Sync Module 2 for connectivity, as well as a single third-gen Blink Outdoor camera for $84.98 ($55 off). Alternatively, you can buy a single Blink Outdoor with an add-on solar charger mount for $74.98 ($55 off). Both offer battery life that lasts up to two years on two AA batteries and come with support for motion detection and 1080p video.
- If you’re on the market for an indoor camera, you can buy a pair of wired Blink Minis for just $29.99 ($35 off). The basic security cameras allow for two-way audio and 1080p recording, but you’ll have to pay extra for cloud storage if you’re a new Blink customer. Read our review of the Blink Mini indoor camera.
Eero deals
- You can boost the speed of your Wi-Fi router while saving hundreds thanks to Prime Day’s deals on Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers. The latest Eero Pro 6E, which is the company’s first 6GHz-capable router and the first to support faster than gigabit speeds, is on sale for $179, a $120 discount. If you want more, you can also save $200 when you buy a two-pack for $299 or a three-pack for $419 (280 off). Read our review.
- The Pro 6E’s predecessor, the Eero Pro 6 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, is also on sale, and you can buy one for $148 ($81 off), a two-pack for $259 ($140 off), or a three-pack for $389 ($210 off). Despite being older, it’s still capable and good for those with have single gigabit speed. Plus, in our testing, this model actually offered faster speeds than the new Eero Pro 6E, and both have a Zigbee smart home hub built-in. Read our review.
- A three-pack of the midrange Eero 6 Plus is also on sale for $194 ($105 off), as is the Eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, which is ideal for those running under 500Mbps speeds and is on sale for $71 ($18 off).
Miscellaneous deals
- The Amazon Smart Thermostat is one of the best thermostats we’ve ever tested. Despite its relatively low price, it can learn and adapt to your habits while offering a set of easy-to-use controls that support Alexa. You can currently buy it on Amazon for just $41.99 instead of $59.99, which is a new all-time low. Read our review.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are on sale with a wired charging case for $69.99 ($50 off). The true wireless earbuds are a good pair of Bluetooth earbuds that offer great sound quality and noise cancellation for the price, as well as IPX4 water resistance and support for hands-free Alexa. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Luna Controller is designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, and comes with a separate Wi-Fi connection. Right now, it’s on sale for $39.99 ($30 off).