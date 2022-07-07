The Verge’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022

Whether your wallet is ready or not, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is less than a week away. The annual two-day super sale — which grants Prime subscribers access to a deluge of discounts, promotions, and bonafide deals — remains one of the best times of the year to pick up a range of tech outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, whether you plan to shop at Amazon or one of the many other retailers running counter sales elsewhere.

This year’s Prime Day kicks off on July 12th, once again establishing itself as the premier shopping event of the summer. Instead of rounding up every minor price cut and promotion we see, however, we plan to collate only the best deals on the products we know and love, from 4K TVs and noise-canceling headphones to robot vacuums that cost far less than professional cleaners. Most deals, if not all, will be exclusive to Prime members, but it's not too late to sign up for Amazon Prime ahead of the 48-hour event.

Like last year, we’ll also be live blogging Amazon’s time-sensitive Lighting Deals, offering up tips and tricks for finding the best deals and curating a selection of the best anti-Prime Day deals on offer at retailers like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. If you’re fast enough on the draw, you just might be able to check off a number of items on your holiday wish list.