Amazon Prime Day 2022: here are the best tech deals

Welcome to our repository of only the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Prime members. What will you find in here? You’ll find big discounts on tech products that we actually like, and other Verge-y stuff that we feel comfortable recommending based on specs and price. What you won’t find are bad, also-ran deals that appear at several other times of the year. You don’t have time for that, and we don’t have time for that, either. That criteria means we’re trying to keep the list trim to make it easier to peruse.
If you aren’t ready to shop Prime Day 2022 deals today, fret not, as many of them should last through Wednesday, July 13. And we’ll be updating this post throughout the big sale event, with the freshest and best deals occupying a spot just below, saving you from scrolling if you just want the latest.
Oh, and keep in mind that what follows below are deals happening on Amazon. Check out what the likes of Best Buy and Target are doing to compete with Prime Day.
Latest and greatest deals
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is just $52.25 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s perfect for Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, as well as many other devices.
- The Beats Fit Pro are $159.95. This is the first big discount we’ve seen for this model, which usually costs $199.99. Read our review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy S22 with 128GB of storage is $599.99 (usually $799)
- The 2022 version of Moto’s G Stylus phone is $199.99 (originally $299.99). Read our review.
- Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 is $29.99 (usually $69.99)
- Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $89.99. It originally sold for $150, and this is the best price to-date.
Headphone deals
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling over-ear headphones are $228, down from their original $348 price. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen yet. Read our review.
- The WF-1000XM4 (Sony’s latest flagship, noise-canceling earbuds) are $198 (usually $278)
- Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones are $89.95 (usually $129.95)
- Shokz OpenMove open-ear bone conduction headphones are $55.95 (originally $79.95)
- Amazon’s Echo Buds (second-generation) that include a wired charging case are $69.99 (originally $119.99)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case is $169.99 (typically $199 or so). Read our review.
- The second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case are $89.99 (usually around $120). Here’s our 2019 review.
- The OnePlus Buds Pro cost $89.99 (down from $149.99). Read our review.
- Sony’s open-ear LinkBuds wireless earbuds are $148 (usually $178). Read our review before you buy.
- Bose’s QuietComfort noise-canceling wireless earbuds are $179.99 (down from $279.99). Yep, we’ve reviewed this model, too.
- Bose’s NCH 700 noise-canceling over-ear headphones are $269 (originally $399). Here’s our 2019 review.
4K TV and streaming device deals
- If you’re looking for a TV on the smaller side, Samsung’s 43-inch Neo QN90A (2021) QLED TV is $797.99 (originally $997.99)
- The Hisense 55-inch U8G QLED 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz support, and more costs $549.99 ($50 off)
- Samsung’s 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2021) is $979.99 (originally $1,397.99)
- TCL’s 65-inch 6-series QLED TV with Roku software built-in is $699.99 for the first time (typically $999.99, but it has gone down to $799.99 before)
- The Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) is just $29.99 (this is its typical sale price, but still a bargain)
Tablet and e-reader deals
- Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is $94.99 (usually $139.99). This beats the previous best price by $10.
- If you don’t want ads, pay just $10 more to get the Kids version of the latest Paperwhite e-reader, totaling $104.99. It also comes with a two-year warranty (normally $159.99).
- The 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99, half off its normal $149.99 price.
Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals
- Roku’s Streambar that serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device is $89.99. It’s originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.
- The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker that looks like an amplifier is $249.99 (typically $379.99)
- Sony’s SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker is $148 (usually $178)
Smart home tech deals
- A two-pack of Google Nest Wifi routers cost $141.55. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen yet for a bundle.
- The fourth-gen August Wi-Fi smart lock is down to $149.99 (typically $229)
- Kasa’s smart light switch HS200 is priced down to $12.99 (normally $19.99)
- Shark’s AV2501S robot vacuum that includes a self-empty base is $299.99 (normally $395)
- The new Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router is discounted to $179 (originally $299 each). Check out our review.
- The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum that can also mop is significantly discounted, costing $1,049.99 instead of $1,549.99. It was selling for this price just before Prime Day, but it’s still a solid discount. Read our review.
- Roborock’s S5 Max has received its biggest discount yet, costing $349.99 (it originally sold for $549.99)
Smartphone deals
- If you want a bigger phone, the Galaxy S22 Plus with 128GB of storage is $699.99 instead of $999.99
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage is down to $839.99 (originally $1,199)
- The Google Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage is $499.99 (normally $599.99)
- The bigger Pixel 6 Pro with the larger battery, higher-res display, and a telephoto lens (that isn’t present in the Pixel 6) is $699.99 ($200 off)
- The 2022 version of Moto’s G Stylus phone is $199.99 (originally $299.99)
- The 2021 model of Moto’s G Pure, an unlocked phone that can work on all US carriers, is $119. It normally costs about $135.
Gaming deals
- Prime members can get more than 30 games for free, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which contains remasters of each title.
- Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 is $29.99 (usually $69.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5 is $24.99 (usually $69.99, also available as a complimentary game via PS Plus subscription)
- PowerA’s Dual Charging Station for Xbox Series X / S controllers is $20.99 ($5 off)
- The PS5-ready Samsung 980 Pro with 2TB of storage and a built-in heatsink is $249.99 ($20 lower than the previous best price)
PC component / accessory deals
- Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $89.99. It originally sold for $150, and this is the best price to-date.
- Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam with 1080p / 60 frames per second (FPS) capture is $101.99 (originally $199)
- HyperX’s Cloud II wired gaming headset is $57.99 (originally $99.99, but typically on sale for $69.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired gaming headset is $29.99 (originally $49.99, but usually $34.99)
- Razer’s Barracuda X wireless gaming headset that can also handle Bluetooth is $59.99 (originally $99.99)
- The Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $29.99 (originally $69.99, but typically around $40)
- Logitech’s G915 Lightspeed full-sized wireless mechanical keyboard is $159.99 (typically $229.99)
- The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless mechanical keyboard is $99.99 (usually $119.99)
- Razer’s Basilisk V3 wired ergonomic gaming mouse is $49.99 (originally $69.99)
Wearable / fitness deals
- A pair of NordicTrack’s 50-pound iSelect adjustable dumbbells cost $299 (usually $429)
- Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS smartwatch-meets-fitness tracker is $269.99 (originally $347.99)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth/GPS) is $174.99. It originally sold for $249.99, but it’s regularly sold for about $199.
- The Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) in green is $279 (originally $399)
Miscellaneous deals
- HTC’s Deluxe Audio strap (made for the Vive VR headset, but compatible with the Quest 2 with an extra accessory) is $69.99. It usually costs $99.99.
- You can get a SanDisk 1TB microSD card for $109.99. They’re typically priced at $129.99.
- If you can settle for half that size (512GB), Samsung’s microSD card is just $52.25 when you clip the on-page coupon.
- Samsung’s SmartTag Plus Bluetooth tracker that offers ultra-wide band (UWB) support when paired with certain Samsung Galaxy phones for greater accuracy is $29.99 ($10 off)
- The standard Samsung SmartTag tracker that lacks UWB is $17.99 (typically $29.99)
- The Aura Carver Luxe smart picture frame is $159 ($20 off)