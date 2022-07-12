Amazon Prime Day 2022: here are the best tech deals

Welcome to our repository of only the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Prime members. What will you find in here? You’ll find big discounts on tech products that we actually like, and other Verge-y stuff that we feel comfortable recommending based on specs and price. What you won’t find are bad, also-ran deals that appear at several other times of the year. You don’t have time for that, and we don’t have time for that, either. That criteria means we’re trying to keep the list trim to make it easier to peruse.

If you aren’t ready to shop Prime Day 2022 deals today, fret not, as many of them should last through Wednesday, July 13. And we’ll be updating this post throughout the big sale event, with the freshest and best deals occupying a spot just below, saving you from scrolling if you just want the latest.

Oh, and keep in mind that what follows below are deals happening on Amazon. Check out what the likes of Best Buy and Target are doing to compete with Prime Day.

Latest and greatest deals

Headphone deals

Sony LinkBuds $150

$178

16% off Sony’s LinkBuds have a standout design that’s rooted in comfort and an airy, open sound. They also excel when used for voice calls, outshining pretty much all competitors. $150 at Target

$148 at Amazon

4K TV and streaming device deals

Tablet and e-reader deals

Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is $94.99 (usually $139.99). This beats the previous best price by $10.

If you don’t want ads, pay just $10 more to get the Kids version of the latest Paperwhite e-reader, totaling $104.99. It also comes with a two-year warranty (normally $159.99).

The 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99, half off its normal $149.99 price.

Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Roku’s Streambar that serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device is $89.99. It’s originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.

The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker that looks like an amplifier is $249.99 (typically $379.99)

Sony’s SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker is $148 (usually $178)

Smart home tech deals

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router $179

$299

41% off Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest, top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps. $179 at Amazon

Smartphone deals

Gaming deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PlayStation 5) $30

$70

58% off Square Enix pushed a big update to Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 owners in 2021, bringing faster loading speeds and better graphics as well as a new episode focused on Yuffie. $30 at Amazon

PC component / accessory deals

Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $89.99. It originally sold for $150, and this is the best price to-date.

Wearable / fitness deals

Miscellaneous deals