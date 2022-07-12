 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amazon Prime Day 2022: here are the best tech deals

The Prime member-exclusive blowout sale will last through Wednesday

By Cameron Faulkner

Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

Welcome to our repository of only the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for Prime members. What will you find in here? You’ll find big discounts on tech products that we actually like, and other Verge-y stuff that we feel comfortable recommending based on specs and price. What you won’t find are bad, also-ran deals that appear at several other times of the year. You don’t have time for that, and we don’t have time for that, either. That criteria means we’re trying to keep the list trim to make it easier to peruse.

If you aren’t ready to shop Prime Day 2022 deals today, fret not, as many of them should last through Wednesday, July 13. And we’ll be updating this post throughout the big sale event, with the freshest and best deals occupying a spot just below, saving you from scrolling if you just want the latest.

Oh, and keep in mind that what follows below are deals happening on Amazon. Check out what the likes of Best Buy and Target are doing to compete with Prime Day.

Latest and greatest deals

The Beats Fit Pro
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Headphone deals

Samsung’s gorgeous The Frame TV
Image: Samsung

4K TV and streaming device deals

Tablet and e-reader deals

The small, but capable Roku Streambar
Image: Roku

Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

An August Wi-Fi Smart Lock being used to lock the door.
August’s fourth-gen Smart Lock is a bargain during Prime Day.
Photo: August

Smart home tech deals

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

  • $179
  • $299
  • 41% off

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest, top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is getting a big discount for Prime Day.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Smartphone deals

PS5 owners can save on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
Image: Square Enix

Gaming deals

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

PC component / accessory deals

The Garmin Venu 2 is a great fitness tracker-meets-smartwatch.

Wearable / fitness deals

Miscellaneous deals

